Mark your calendars and set reminders: September will be a busy month on the made-up food holiday and deal front.

Besides Labor Day, September brings National Guacamole Day, National Cheeseburger Day and one of the most popular days of the year, National Coffee Day.

September also is Better Breakfast Month, National Honey Month, National Rice Month and National Potato Month.

Hungry yet?

September also brings the official start of fall on the 22nd and more pumpkin spice, a continuation of the early seasonal change that began in late August.

Today's specials

Happy Guacamole Day! Hurry to sign up for a coupon for free Wholly Guacamole and while not a deal, Chipotle now sells 8-ounce sides of guac. Plus, Target starts its "Fun Run" sale, which runs through Saturday. It's also the last day of Hungry Howie's 45th anniversary deal.

The deals

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Sept. 16: Hungry Howie’s 45 cents deal

Hungry Howie’s: To celebrate the pizza chain's 45th anniversary, get a large one-topping pizza for 45 cents with the purchase of a regular-price large pizza and promo code 45YEARS at participating locations. Not valid in Florida.

Hungry Howie's will offer a medium one topping pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day

Tony Segielski, Tony Segielski

Sept. 16: National Guacamole Day

Sept. 16-22: Target 'Fun Run' sale

Get ready for a big Target sale. From Sept. 16-22, Target is holding a week-long "Fun Run" sale featuring Cartwheel promotions, a discount on a Shipt delivery membership and more.

Sept. 18: National Cheeseburger Day

If National Cheeseburger Day is anything like National Burger Day, which was held in May, we can expect a long list of specials.

Here are a few early announcements to whet your appetite:

BurgerFi: Locations nationwide will be offering $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a cheeseburger Sept. 18.

Culver's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com.

Farmer Boys: Get $1 Big Cheese cheeseburgers at participating locations Sept. 18.

Holiday Inn: At all 28 Burger Theory restaurants located in Holiday Inn properties, get a free burger Sept. 18 while supplies last. The Burger Theory locations are giving away 10,000 classic cheeseburgers and no additional purchase is required. Starting on National Cheeseburger Day and through Nov. 11, Burger Theory will have a limited-time three cheese loaded burger, The Cheese Louise.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Show you have downloaded the My Hwy 55 app and get half-off all burger combos from 5 p.m. to close Sept. 18. The chain considers itself the official restaurant of the made-up holiday.

PT’s Taverns: Get a single cheeseburger for $4, a double cheeseburger for $6, a triple cheeseburger for $8 and a quadruple cheeseburger for $10 Sept. 18.

Red Robin: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Sept. 18, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5.

Roy Rogers: Get two cheeseburgers for $5 at participating locations Tuesday.

Ruby Tuesday: So Connected members, what the chain calls those who subscribe to emails, will get a coupon for a free burger with purchase of an entree to use either Sept. 18 or 19. Sign up for future offers including a birthday freebie and learn more at www.rubytuesday.com/CheeseburgerDay2018.

Sonic: For a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Tony Roma's: Members of the chain’s email club will get a coupon for $2 off any burger Sept. 18 to use at participating locations. Sign up at www.tonyromas.com.

Wayback Burgers: Download the chain’s new Wayback App by Sept. 17 for a National Cheeseburger Day buy-one-get-one free deal Sept. 18. Also earn a free classic burger after making your first in-app purchase and earn other freebies.

Wendy's: This deal last through Sept. 30. Get a free Dave's Single with any Wendy’s purchase with an offer on the mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. This offer will refresh daily, the fast-food chain announced in a news release. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required

White Castle: The fast-food chain known for its sliders calls Sept. 18 Cheese Slider Day and it’s giving away a free cheese slider with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: The boutique burger restaurant chain's VIP members can get a "Plain & Simple Burger" with the option of eight different cheese toppings for $5 Sept. 18. Dine-in only and limit one per member. Sign up for the free loyalty program at restaurants or online at www.zinburger.com.

Sept. 19: Talk Like A Pirate Day

Freebirds World Burrito: Get a free side of chips and salsa with the purchase of Freebird sized burrito or larger.

Long John Silver’s: The chain is giving away free Deep Fried Twinkies at participating locations Sept. 19 for talking like a pirate but notes in a news release “no swearing, please.” Dress like a buccaneer on the day and also get a free Fish N’ Fry. Talk Like a Pirate Day also kicks off a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society at 650-plus Long John Silver’s locations.

Scooter’s Coffee: Talk like a pirate and get half off all drinks on Sept. 19. Red Bull is not included.

Sept. 20: National Pepperoni Cheese Pizza Day

Weeks after National Cheese Pizza Day, it's time for pizza with a topping. More deals are expected and find out how to save year-round with pizza rewards programs.

Pizza Hut: Buy any large menu-priced pizza Sept. 20 and get one medium pepperoni pizza for $1 with promo code PEPPERONI2018.

PT’s Taverns: Classic pepperoni flatbreads will be $8 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Sept. 20.

Godiva: Not pizza, but Godiva starts a three-day deal Sept. 20 in celebration of National Ice Cream Cone Day, Sept. 22. From Sept. 20-22, buy one soft serve cone, get the second for half-off. Cups and parfaits are excluded.

Sept. 20: Free Queso Day at Moe's

Sept. 20 also is Free Queso Day at Moe's.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: The fast-casual chain is hosting Free Queso Day Sept. 20 along with a contest for a chance to win free queso for life. Enter Sept. 1-16 by checking in with the Moe’s app or by visiting Moe’s Facebook page where you can enter your email address on a pinned post. The winner will be announced on the big day.

Sept. 22: First day of fall and Museum Day

The day marking the change of seasons is typically a one for deals. Spring brought us cool freebies and the first day of summer had an assortment of treats. Sept. 22 also Museum Day and National Ice Cream Cone Day.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The chain starts its National Coffee Day deal on the first day of fall. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

Museum Day: Sign up for a Museum Day ticket for free entry to participating museums and cultural institutions across the country. Smithsonian hosts the annual event and a Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Sept. 22. Learn more and register at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Godiva: While National Ice Cream Cone Day is Sept. 22, participating Godiva locations are celebrating with a three-day deal. From Sept. 20-22, buy one soft serve cone, get the second for half-off. Cups and parfaits are excluded.

Sept. 28: National Drink Beer Day

Three weeks after National Beer Lover's Day, it's time for another day to celebrate beer.

Sept. 29: National Coffee Day

These caffeinated deals are percolating and many more are expected.

Amora: The coffee subscription service will give free two bags with every National Coffee Day purchase. One of the free bags will be Amora’s new Pumpkin Spice coffee.

Atlas Coffee Club: On Sept. 28-29, get a free 12-ounce bag of premium single origin coffee with any subscription to the travel-themed coffee of the month club with promo code ATLASCOFFEEDAY18. Limit one per household.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Sept. 29.

Bruegger’s Bagels: This National Coffee Day special starts on the first day of fall, Sept. 22, and runs through Sept. 29. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: At participating locations, get a free regular coffee with the purchase of a food or bakery item Sept. 29.

Corner Bakery Café: It’s a two-day deal at the fast-casual chain. All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

FORTO: For a limited time with the Ibotta smartphone app, get a free 2-ounce single shot at Walmart after rebate. This offer is for Ibotta users who have not redeemed the FORTO rebate before, however, those users might be able to earn 50 cents back for each shot, up to five.

Kolache Factory: Join the company’s email club at www.kolachefactory.com and get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee Sept. 29 with an email coupon. No purchase necessary and limit one coffee per person.

Maui Wowi Hawaiian: Get 50 percent off online orders of limited-time and classic Maui Wowi Hawaiian coffees at http://shop.mauiwowi.com Sept. 29 with promo code ALOHACOFFEE.

Peet’s Coffee: The chain will have an in-store and online offer. Get 25 percent off on one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars. For online purchases at www.peets.com, get 25 percent off all regular, non-subscription, one pound bean purchases with promo code COFFEEDAY18.

PJ’s Coffee: In addition to National Coffee Day, the chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary Sept. 29 and giving away free 12-ounce cups of Ruby Roast light roast hot coffee.

Scooter’s Coffee: Get a free brewed coffee, any size on Sept. 29. No coupon is needed.

White Castle: Get a free small coffee with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Ongoing specials

Applebee’s: The September Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

Carvel: Through Oct. 31, save $2 off a 48-ounce or larger cake or $3 off any sheet cake with a printable coupon.

Chili’s: The chain’s $5 margarita special for September is the Crown Apple Crisp, which is made with Jose Cuervo tequila, Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, Cranberry Juice and Fresh Sour. The drink is available through Sept. 30.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Jersey Mike’s: Through Sept. 30, get 10 percent online orders with promo code SUBABOVE10 at www.jerseymikes.com/order. By placing an order, also be entered in the chain’s annual A Sub Above College Football Tailgate Sweepstakes.

Introducing, the apple of your eye: The Crown Apple Crisp $5 margarita. 🍏🍎 #MOTM pic.twitter.com/YQcIOLC0qo — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 1, 2018

Jimboy's Tacos: Through Sept. 30, first responders get a free Original Ground Beef Taco or Bean Taco when they present their employee ID at participating California and Nevada locations for the chain’s new Taco for a Hero campaign. The offer is for firefighters, police, EMTs and active military personnel.

O'Charley's: Through Sept. 23 in most markets, buy an eight-ounce prime rib dinner for $15.99 and get one free. In the Knoxville market, the chain will have a $9.99 prime rib promotion also through Sept. 23.

Olive Garden: Through Sept. 23, order select entrees when dining in and take a second home for free for Olive Garden's popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion. On Sept. 24, the eight-week long Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion begins

On The Border: Through Oct. 1, get chicken tinga and seasoned ground beef tacos are $2 and brisket and southwest chicken tacos are $4 at participating locations.

Panda Express: Through Oct. 31, get $3 off any online order $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK."

You know what’s better than a plate full of shrimp? Endless plates full of shrimp. Get ready, ‘cause #EndlessShrimp is back. 🍤🍤🍤 pic.twitter.com/RQONmFwiJ8 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 3, 2018

Red Lobster: The Endless Shrimp promotion is back for a limited time.

Sonic: For a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.

Wendy's: This deal lasts through Sept. 30. Get a free Dave's Single with any Wendy’s purchase with an offer on the mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. This offer will refresh daily, the fast-food chain announced in a news release. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required. Also, for a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

White Castle: Through Oct. 31, the Columbus-based fast-food chain has $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders.

