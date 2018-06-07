Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Oprah Winfrey are heading to South Africa for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

They will be among a star-studded list of performers, hosts and other world leaders at the annual music festival on Dec. 2 in Johannesburg, which aims to raise money to end extreme poverty by 2030.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

This year's event, titled "Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100," will celebrate the centenary year of Nelson Mandela and his legacy to help end poverty. Winfrey will deliver a keynote address remembering the anti-apartheid revolutionary and philanthropist who would have turned 100 this year. 

Other performers include Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Femi Kuti, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

In addition to Winfrey, Gayle King, Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Bozoma St. John and Forest Whitaker are on the lineup to help host the event. Fans can begin to earn free tickets to the festival starting Aug. 21. by signing up at www.globalcitizen.org.za.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans talked about the importance of this year's event in a statement to USA TODAY.

 "Over the last 30 years, great progress has been made in the fight to end extreme poverty but there is still much more to be done. Ten percent of the world's population — approximately 750 million people — still remain trapped in this cycle," he said. "This is intolerable in 2018. With the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 it is our goal to mobilize a generation to take action, calling on governments and the private sector to end this injustice in Nelson Mandela's memory."’

In 2018, Global Citizens, the advocacy organization behind the festival, has helped secure commitments totaling over $2.9 billion to help affect the lives of more than 501 million people by 2030. Since the start of their movement, they have secured over $30 billion, which is set to affect the lives of one billion people.

More: Global Citizen Festival lineup: Green Day, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder

More: The Louvre now offers the Jay-Z and Beyonce tour

Photos: Stars turn out for Global Citizen Fest
01 / 21
epa06223020 US singer Demi Lovato appears on stage during the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 23 September 2017. The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival that started in 2012. The festival is organized by the Global Poverty Project and its current creative director is British music group Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES ORG XMIT: JSX09
02 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Priyanka Chopra poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852582194
03 / 21
Stevie Wonder takes a knee during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn of Central Park on Saturday.
04 / 21
Lupita Nyong'o speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_SP74N
05 / 21
Diana Agron speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_SP7DK
06 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Hugh Jackman speaks during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival at The Great Lawn of Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775048870 ORIG FILE ID: 852864206
07 / 21
Diana Agron speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_SP7DK
08 / 21
Andra Day performs at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYGA122
09 / 21
Big Sean performs at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York. The festival aims to end extreme poverty through the collective actions of Global Citizens by 2030. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.) ORG XMIT: NYMN104
10 / 21
epa06223020 US singer Demi Lovato appears on stage during the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 23 September 2017. The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival that started in 2012. The festival is organized by the Global Poverty Project and its current creative director is British music group Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES ORG XMIT: JSX09
11 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Malin Akerman poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852441422
12 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Mark Cuban poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852444792
13 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Actress Bridget Moynahan poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852451782
14 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Michelle Monaghan poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852473166
15 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: TV personality Wendy Williams poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852486536
16 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: US Senator Chuck Schumer poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852495496
17 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Freida Pinto poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852511198
18 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Dascha Polanco poses in the VIP Lounge during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen) ORG XMIT: 775044838 ORIG FILE ID: 852535104
19 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival at The Great Lawn of Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775048870 ORIG FILE ID: 852737930
20 / 21
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performs during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival at The Great Lawn of Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775048870 ORIG FILE ID: 852864268
21 / 21
Crowd as Green Day perform onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to End Extreme Poverty by 2030 at Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_SP7G1
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com