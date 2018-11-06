Former president Bill Clinton's book tour once more took a detour onto the subject of sexual harassment. 

Clinton, who made headlines last week for saying he did not owe Monica Lewinsky a personal apology, defended former Minnesota senator Al Franken and said "norms have changed" in terms of "what you can do to somebody against their will," during an interview Judy Woodruff on PBS "News Hour."

In an interview that aired Thursday, Woodruff pointed out that the allegations of misconduct against Franken were not as serious as those that were leveled at Clinton both during and before his time in office. Yet, Clinton survived his scandals, while Franken was driven from the Senate.

"So, norms have changed. Do you think that’s a good thing?" Woodruff asked. 

"Well, in general, I think it’s a good thing, yes," Clinton replied. "I think it’s a good thing that we should all have higher standards. I think the norms have really changed in terms of, what you can do to somebody against their will, how much you can crowd their space, make them miserable at work."

Clinton added that you "don’t have to physically assault somebody" to make them "uncomfortable." 

The 42nd president said that Franken was "a difficult case" for him because while there may be facts he doesn't know about the allegations, many of Franken's past female colleagues came to his defense.

"Maybe I’m just an old-fashioned person," Clinton said, "but it seemed to me that there were 29 women on 'Saturday Night Live' that put out a statement for him, and that the first and most fantastic story was called, I believe, into question."

Clinton also felt it is "a grievous thing to take away from the people a decision they have made," referring to Franken's election to his second term in the Senate. "But it’s done now," he said. 

"I think that all of us should just be focusing on how to do better and how to go forward," Clinton said. 

This is the second time Clinton's tour to promote a novel he co-wrote with author James Patterson has been sidetracked by the issue of sexual harassment. One week ago on the "Today" show, Clinton bristled at questions about his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky and said he did not believe he owed her any apology beyond what he has already said publicly. 

In that interview Clinton said he had paid a price for he affair, including ending up $16 million in debt. But he told Woodruff that "was the least of it." 

"The price that I paid mostly was the pain I caused to my wife and daughter," Clinton said. He also said Lewsinky "paid quite a price." 

Clinton said he feared Lewinsky would "become frozen in the public mind for the rest of her life" and "I didn't want that for her." 

"I think she's tried to build a bigger, different, broader life and I hope she has," he said.

Lewinsky has said that in light of the #MeToo movement she has reconsidered her relationship with Clinton and questioned how consensual an affair between a 22-year-old intern and the president can be. 

Through the years: Bill Clinton on the campaign trail
01 / 39
Bill Clinton, alongside wife Hillary Clinton, announces his candidacy for Arkansas governor in 1978.
02 / 39
With balloons rising behind them, President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a cheering crowd of campaign supporters at a rally on Oct. 23, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas, as Bill Clinton applauds at right.
03 / 39
The Clintons and Al Gore wave to the crowd in Vandalia, Ill., during their bus campaign across the midwest in July 1992.
04 / 39
The Clintons dance on stage during a rally at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, N.J., on Nov. 1, 1992.
05 / 39
Clinton watches as balloons drop to a cheering crowd of supporters on Feb. 2, 1996, during a rally at the Salem High School in Salem, N.H.
06 / 39
Clinton gestures as he speaks to a crowd of supporters during the first stop of his 21st Century Express train in Ashland, Ky., on Aug. 25, 1996.
07 / 39
Clinton acknowledges the crowd upon entering Music Hall's Grand Ballroom in Cincinnati on Sept. 16, 1996, where he picked up the endorsement of the National Fraternal Order of Police.
08 / 39
Clinton greets supporters following a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 3, 1996.
09 / 39
Clinton reacts to a welcoming crowd at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University on Nov. 4, 1996.
10 / 39
Al Gore puts his arm around Clinton during a campaign rally in Monroe, Mich., on Aug. 15, 2000. "You know, Bill Clinton worked hard to get this economy right. And I'm pledging to you here today, I am not going to let the other side wreck it and take it away from us," the vice president told a cheering crowd of thousands in the courthouse square.
11 / 39
Bill Clinton greets "New York Blondes for Hillary" on Nov. 7, 2000, in Chappaqua, N.Y., after voting with Hillary Clinton. The group said they were conducting an informal exit poll to gauge the "blonde vote."
12 / 39
Clinton shakes hands with supporters of Hillary Clinton following her Senate victory on Nov. 7, 2000.
13 / 39
Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tim Hagan stands with Clinton on Sept. 13, 2002, in Cleveland.
14 / 39
Clinton laughs with Sen. Tom Harkin before speaking at Harkin's annual steak fry on Sept. 13, 2003, in Indianola, Iowa. Looking on are Bob Graham, left, and Carol Moseley Braun.
15 / 39
Clinton joins John Kerry at a campaign rally in Philadelphia on Oct. 25, 2004.
16 / 39
Clinton campaigns with New York Democratic mayoral candidate Fernando Ferrer on Oct. 20, 2005, in New York City.
17 / 39
Clinton and Rep. Harold Ford Jr., D-Tenn., greet supporters at a rally on primary night on Aug. 3, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn.
18 / 39
Clinton speaks at a rally at Wayne State University to support Michigan Democrats on Nov. 4, 2006, in Detroit.
19 / 39
The Clintons greet the crowd after her speech at the New Hampshire Democratic Party 100 Club Dinner in Milford, N.H., on Jan. 4, 2008.
20 / 39
Bill Clinton hands the microphone to Hillary Clinton after introducing her at a rally in Charleston, S.C., on Jan. 25, 2008.
21 / 39
Supporters hold up signs as Bill Clinton arrives to deliver a speech during a campaign stop on behalf of Hillary Clinton in Dallas on Feb. 26, 2008.
22 / 39
The Clintons react to supporters during a rally in Sioux Falls, S.D., on June 2, 2008.
23 / 39
Barack Obama and Clinton walk together as they are introduced during a campaign rally at Osceola Heritage Park on Oct. 29, 2008, in Orlando, Fla.
24 / 39
Clinton hugs Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., as U.S. Senate candidate Martha Coakley waves to the crowd during a campaign appearance at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., on Jan. 15, 2010.
25 / 39
Clinton campaigns for now-Sen. Richard Blumenthal in New Haven, Conn., on Sept. 26, 2010.
26 / 39
Clinton and Barack Obama wave to the crowd after speaking at a campaign event at the New Amsterdam Theatre on June 4, 2012, in New York.
27 / 39
Clinton greets President Obama during a campaign at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Va., on Nov. 3, 2012.
28 / 39
Democratic Senate candidate Alison Lundergan Grimes speaks with Clinton as they are introduced at a fundraiser at the Galt House Hotel on Feb. 25, 2014, in Louisville, Ky.
29 / 39
Clinton greets the crowd after the Harkin Steak Fry on, Sept. 14, 2014, in Des Moines.
30 / 39
Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark., left, takes a selfie with Clinton during a rally at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark.,on Oct. 6, 2014.
31 / 39
The Clintons hug after Hillary Clinton officially launched her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination during a speech at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island on June 13, 2015, in New York.
32 / 39
The Clintons walk off the stage during a rally before the Iowa Democratic Party's Jefferson-Jackson fundraising dinner on Oct. 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
33 / 39
Bill Clinton speaks during a campaign stop for Hillary Clinton on Jan. 13, 2016, at Keene State College in Keene, N.H.
34 / 39
Clinton speaks at the "1st in the West Kick-Off to Caucus" dinner at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 18, 2016.
35 / 39
The Clintons greets supporters during a primary night gathering on April 19, 2016, in New York City.
36 / 39
The Clintons acknowledge supporters at the Brooklyn Navy Yards following Hillary Clinton's speech on June 7, 2016, after she secured enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination for president.
37 / 39
Clinton plays with balloons on stage at the end of the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia.
38 / 39
The Clintons speak during a debate watch party at Craig Ranch Regional Amphitheater following the third presidential debate at UNLV on Oct. 19, 2016, in North Las Vegas.
39 / 39
Clinton campaigns for his wife at the Waterloo Center for the arts on Nov. 2, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
