Arizona #RedforEd teacher rally at state Capitol
Anna Cicero, (center left) a teacher and school counselor at Mesa Public Schools, waves an Arizona flag, as Julie Cieniawski, (center right) a teacher at Scottsdale Unified School District, holds a sign at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Rikki Garcia (center), an English teacher at Balsz Elementary, and other teachers and supporters attend the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Joe Thomas, president of Arizona Education Association, at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Teachers and other supporters at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Maritza Mazol, (left) a teacher in the Tucson Unified School District, kisses her daughter, Emilly Mazol, 9, as Patricia Brownell, a health assistant at the Tucson Unified School District, fans herself in the front of the Arizona Senate building during a "Red For Ed" rally at the Arizona capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Teachers and other supporters at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Arizona music teachers and band directors dubbed the "RedForEd Spirit Band" play music at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Kids, parents and teachers, at a "Red For Ed" rally at the Arizona capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Arizona music teachers and band directors dubbed the "Red For Ed" Spirit Band play music at a "Red For Ed" rally at the Arizona capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday April 27, 2018.
Teachers and other supporters at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
A sign makes a nod to the hit show "Breaking Bad" at a RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Angela Murphy (center) joins fellow Arizona teachers during a rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Dave Hake (front) joins his fellow Arizona teachers during a rally at the Arizona State Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018 in Phoenix.
Jennifer Ramirez, a math teacher at Trevor G. Browne High School in Phoenix, cheers at a #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Noah Karvelis, a teacher and leader in Arizona Educators United, speaks at a #RedForEd rally at the Arizona capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Teachers and other supporters attend the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Kids, parents, teachers and other supporters attend the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Rikki Garcia (center), an English teacher at Balsz Elementary, and other teachers and supporters cheer at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on April 27, 2018.
Teachers and other supporters attend the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Rebecca Garelli, a seventh-grade science teacher at Sevilla West School in Phoenix, cheers at the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Joe Thomas, president of Arizona Education Association, speaks to teachers and other supporters at the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Lynne Cook (center), an English teacher at Carson Junior High School in Mesa, cheers at the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Maria Imperial, a reading interventionist teacher at Copper King Elementary in Phoenix, cheers at the #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Art Mendoza of Tucson, a #RedForEd supporter, helps transport cases of bottled water at the start of a #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout, April 27, 2018.
Teacher Sandy Flayton joins other Arizona teachers to rally at the state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Kelley Fisher (left), a kindergarten teacher at Las Brisas Elementary in Glendale, cheers at a #RedForEd rally at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on the second day of the Arizona teacher walkout on April 27, 2018.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Some teachers incorporate pop culture into their signs at the teacher walkout at the state Capitol in Phoenix on April 27, 2018.
Irene Vasquez rallies at the state Capitol on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix. She has been teaching in Peoria for 23 years. “In order to keep my job, I’m making less than I did 10 years ago. In order to keep my job teaching, I’ve had to downsize my home so I could still afford to teach.”
Arizona teachers rally at the Arizona state Capitol for higher pay and more education funding on April 27, 2018, in Phoenix.
Reporter Jessica Boehm writes, "Lots of school-aged kids at @PhoenixZoo today, too. Eavesdropping has revealed that said children are most excited to see the dinosaur exhibit #Red4Ed," on April 27, 2018.
Reporter Jessica Boehm writes, "Kiddos and parents took to Pioneer Park in Mesa this morning to enjoy the cool morning on day 2 of #RedForEd walkout. One mom told me these two days felt like an unexpected vacation - if it continues into next week it will be more serious," on April 27, 2018.
The Arizona Education Association hands out water at the #RedForEd teacher walkout at the state Capitol on April 27, 2018. “Drink lots of water, lots of water,” one supporter says.
Teachers bring their families to the state Capitol on April 27, 2018.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union represent at the #RedForEd teacher walkout on April 27, 2018. “We want to show our support to our fellow brothers & sisters,” one supporter says.
Tons of teachers camp out in the shade at the Arizona Capitol on April 27, 2018.
A truckful of water drives through the Arizona Capitol on April 27, 2018.
People begin to gather at the Arizona Capitol April 27, 2018, for another day of #RedForEd protests.
People begin to gather at the Arizona Capitol April 27, 2018, for another day of #RedForEd protests.
Three Chandler school teachers on April 27, 2018, detailed the conditions they’ve been working under, saying that they’ve had to ration paper and students often have to share textbooks and desks.
Teachers are bringing out the signs for the second day of the #RedForEd walkout on April 27, 2018 at the state Capitol.
The Arizona Federation of Teachers is selling shirts and offering info at the state Capitol on April 27, 2018.
The Arizona Federation of Teachers is selling shirts and offering information at the state Capitol on April 27, 2018. “We would be here no matter what.”
Anne Grass, a librarian for Madison Traditional Acadmey, believes more funding can buy books and other things for schools. “I hope the legislature will listen to the bigger picture,” she said at the April 27, 2018, rally.
The Arizona Education Association is handing out water at the #RedForEd walkout at the state Capitol on April 27, 2018.

PHOENIX — Several red billboards across the Phoenix area have a message for Arizona teachers.

"Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom."

The Fort Worth Independent School District is recruiting local educators, weeks after the historic #RedForEd walkout attracted more than 50,000 protesters and impacted 850,000 students.

"It just shows what so many educators already know — that we are undervalued and underpaid in Arizona," Noah Karvelis, a #RedForEd and Arizona Educators Untied organizer, told The Arizona Republic.

One element on the five billboards across the Phoenix metro area distinctively stands out.

"Teacher starting salary at $52,000."

"That's nearly 20,000 (dollars) more than I made in my first year in Arizona," Karvelis said. "That's why we have a teacher crisis. ... People simply can't afford to teach here any longer."

The number shows the pay disparity between Arizona teachers and neighboring states. The frustration about low teacher pay and the desperate need for student funding led to the six-day #RedForEd walkout.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a state budget earlier this month that included nearly $273 million aimed at giving teachers pay raises. It came after nearly 13 hours of debate in the state House and Senate.

But the future of Arizona teachers remains unclear.

"Every year we lose incredible teachers to places like Fort Worth because we don't pay our teachers what they deserve," Karvelis added. 

Dave Price, a social studies teacher at Mesa Public Schools, holds sign during a rally during the sixth day of the Arizona teacher walkout at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza near the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Today will likely be the final day of the walkout as Governor Ducey signed an education funding bill into law early Thursday morning.
David Wallace/The Republic

The Fort Worth Independent School District started the campaign Monday with plans to keep the electronic billboards up for a month.

"Our goal isn't to steal teachers," Fort Worth school district spokesman Clint Bond told The Republic. "Our goal is to let people know there is another option."

The Forth Worth district did a similar campaign in Oklahoma earlier this month following the state’s own teacher protests and walkouts, which led to several new hires.

"We decided that was the kind of passion, dedication and commitment in the teachers we want to hire," Bond said when discussing the Oklahoma teacher walkouts.

Arizona is no different. Bond told The Republic that district officials weren't planning on recruiting in Phoenix until the historic rally took place.

"If you want to work where your dedication is appreciated and where you will have the tools needed to improve student achievement, then we want to talk with you," Forth Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner, who is a former Phoenix union leader said in a news release.

