Riley Duncan Jr. was driving home from his son's high school graduation Saturday in Milledgeville, Ga., when he says he witnessed something inspiring.

An SUV stopped traffic and a young boy darted out. The boy was on a mission.

He ran toward an elderly woman with a walker who was struggling to climb a set of stairs near the road, Duncan said.

The boy helped her lift the walker. He tenderly placed his hand on the woman's back to steady her. He climbed with her the remainder of the way.

Duncan, 48, of Haddock, Ga., started recording the moment.

When the woman reached the top of the stairs, she gave the boy a gentle embrace.

Riley Duncan Jr. captured a video of a simple act of kindness in Georgia: A young boy helping an elderly woman up the stairs. Here, the two embrace after the brief encounter.

Screenshot from video provided by Riley Duncan Jr.

He returned it, then scampered off to the waiting vehicle.

“I think it’s marvelous, I love it," Duncan told USA TODAY. “(With) all the stuff going on … I’m glad I was able to witness something like that. Just so happy about it.”

The boy's name is Maurice Adams Jr., according to WSB-TV, Atlanta. And his mother, Contricia Hill, told the station she is proud of her son.

"It's touching. It's very touching," she told the station. "(It just shows) respect and raising your kids right goes a long way."

When Adams had finished helping the woman up the stairs, she whispered a few words to him.

"She told him that he's special," Hill told the station.

Adam's small act of kindness inspired Duncan to do a little good of his own: He says he met up with the boy after the fact and gave him a gift of $100.

More: Why this guy picks up his girlfriend from school in a themed car each day

More: 4-year-old is the superhero the world needs

The video of a brief moment of kindness has been viewed millions of times.

When Duncan first shared it to a local Facebook page, he summed up his feelings: "Thank God for our youth."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com