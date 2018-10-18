A look at British Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

It’s time to put Charleston, South Carolina, on the global air travel map. The city has landed its first-ever regularly scheduled nonstop service to Europe.

That will come April 4, when British Airways launches twice-weekly nonstop service to its main hub at London Heathrow. The seasonal service will operate through Oct. 24 on British Airways’ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners.

The route is a major coup for the airport in Charleston, now one of the smallest U.S. markets with nonstop service to Europe.

The route marks the first-ever trans-Atlantic service from the airport, according to The Post and Courier of Charleston. It also would become Charleston's only international route. The last airline to fly internationally from Charleston was Canada's Porter Air, "which briefly offered service to Toronto in 2015," the Post and Courier adds.

For British Airways, the Charleston flights continue a U.S. expansion spurt.

“Recently we launched flights to Nashville and New Orleans and earlier this year announced a new route to Pittsburgh,” Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said in a statement. “Traveling to the States is as popular as ever, so we’re really pleased to be adding this charming city to our extensive global network and giving customers even more choice of holiday destinations.”

