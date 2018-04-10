In his last moments, Cpl. Zach Moak was working to save his fallen brother in blue.

"He entered the valley of the shadow of death and he feared no evil because God was with him. He engaged the suspect, and even when he was mortally wounded, he didn't think of himself," said Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins at Moak's funeral Thursday morning. "He went toward Officer James White and he was pulling him out of the line of fire to safety.

"With his final breath, he called, 'Brookhaven, I'm going down.' There is no love greater than to give your life for another."

Brookhaven Police officers Zach Moak, left, and James White were killed in the line of duty on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.(Photo: Clarion Ledger via MS Dept. Public Safety)

Moak and White were killed early Saturday morning in a shootout, according to authorities. White was shot first, and Moak did not stand down when given the chance to run for safety.

That wasn't different at all from who he was as a person, those who loved him said.

As the story goes, Moak's young cousin Cohen wanted to be a police officer too. But he worried about fighting the bad guys in the world, and he worried about his hero, Moak.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Cohen, while you are sleeping, I will always be watching over you," he wrote, sending the photo in a text message.

From a friend in Brookhaven: One day fallen Brookhaven officer Zach Moak's nephew told him he wanted to be an officer too, but was worried about him with all the bad people out there. Zach took this picture to send it to his nephew to reassure him that everything would be ok. 💙 pic.twitter.com/svDIbQ24AV — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕖 𝔸𝕡𝕖𝕝 (@TRex21) October 1, 2018

He looked out for Cohen and his niece Avery, but he also had the kind of big heart that made him reach out to stray dogs and cats, and he would pick them up and get them to safety on his shift, said Pastor Dan Perry.

"By Zach's life, by his love and his service... he honored his family. He honored the Brookhaven Police Department and the community of Brookhaven, and most of all he honored his God," Perry said.

"Time and time again he was spoken of as a protector," said pastor Jeff Davis, who went on to talk about how Moak's mother, Vicki Moak, asked for a scanner so she could listen to what her son was doing on his shift.

Moak knew better. He wouldn't tell his mother his call sign, much less condone a scanner.

"'No Mom,' he told her. He was protecting her through all of those things. Sometimes it's better that a mom just doesn't know," Davis said.

Moak was, according to Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox, "a guardian of our city who served and sacrificed for a far greater than himself. A courageous man, a man of character who knew God had a calling on his life to serve and protect others."

Moak's sacrifice will be remembered for generations to come, Cox said. Collins added that part of the legacy of his fallen officers is that they were soldiers in a much larger fight than the one that took place Saturday morning.

"Law enforcement, we are in a fight to the death, make no mistake about it. We aren't law enforcement officers because it's a job. We are chosen by God, we're his warriors. It's a calling from God, it's not a job, and we cannot lose this fight. We're under attack every day," Collins said. "And if we should fall, somebody rise up. Stand up and answer the call."

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who has Lincoln County roots, spoke on behalf of Gov. Phil Bryant, who was attending the funeral of Trooper Josh Smith in north Mississippi. Smith was killed early Sunday morning.

"To Marshall and Vicki, you feel an unimaginable pain that is the fear of every parent and few words said here today will ease that hurt, but know that in every corner of Mississippi, people are praying for you today," Reeves said to Moak's parents.

On Wednesday, Bryant had spoken of Moak and Smith with heavy emotion in his voice at White's funeral.

"Three of our men who chose to serve and protect are gone. As governor, the only place I can turn is the Scriptures, to the Holy Father. 'How can this happen, dear Lord?'" he said. "Evil still exists in this world and walks among us daily. Those of you who have the honor of wearing the badge must do battle with that evil each and every day, it haunts us all.

The tragedy is great, said Perry, but the sacrifice leaves an opening for the Brookhaven community to draw closer to each other, he said.

"Those of you in law enforcement, continue to serve and protect and care for this community, and we will pray that there will be a healing, that there will be unity, and a coming together," Perry said.

Collins vowed that Moak's and White's legacies and the memory of what they gave for the people of Brookhaven will not fade.

"It's a sacrifice the public at large puts out of their mind in times of peace," Collins said. "But we will carry on this fight because they will not have died in vain."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved