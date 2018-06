RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- A North Carolina family is grieving after losing a 7-month-old infant in a hot car.

A sunny day quickly turned to tragedy on Friday afternoon as the Mussa family returned to their home in Raleigh.

Mom, dad, an aunt and 13-year-old Bilal Mussa all went inside the home, but Mussa said no one realized they had forgotten his 7-month-old brother, Hakeem.

