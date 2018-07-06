Best beaches in the Caribbean, 2018 edition
01 / 51
Most of Puerto Rico’s beaches are open, including all of the sandy slivers in San Juan and Condado, the stylish tree-lined suburb just over the bridge from Old San Juan.
02 / 51
Puerto Rico's Isla Verde has hotels dotting the shoreline and plenty of water sports in the surf.
03 / 51
Puerto-Rico's Flamenco Beach is open on Culebra.
04 / 51
Thirty minutes from San Juan, La Posita is a long family-friendly beach on the Atlantic coast with a rock wall that creates a shallow natural pool.
05 / 51
Rendezvous Bay hosts some of the best dunes on Anguilla, beach bars like Garvey’s and SunShine Shack, and the top-drawer CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa.
06 / 51
Powdery sand and barely a soul in sight makes Junk's Hole in Anguilla a must-go for privacy-seekers craving solitude in the sun.
07 / 51
Anguilla's Merrywing Bay is the capital of calm fronting The Reef by Cuisinart, reopening on April 1.
08 / 51
Breezes Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on Merrywing Bay.
09 / 51
Maundays Bay in Anguilla never gets crowded, apart from die-hard swimmers and romance walkers who enjoy the mile-long stretch in front of the elegant Belmond Cap Juluca, slated to open in November.
10 / 51
Meads Bay on the northwest coast of Anguilla is where you’ll find the swanky Four Seasons Resort and Residences, reopening on March 23.
11 / 51
Anguilla's Shoal Bay East is popular with day-trippers who park their towels on the 2-mile strip and then make a beeline to Gwen's Reggae Grill for a cheeseburger in paradise.
12 / 51
A few minutes from the Princess Juliana International Airport on St. Maarten, Maho Beach is famous for watching the jets come in for a landing, early morning strolls and late-night partying at the Sunset Beach Bar.
13 / 51
St. Maarten's Great Bay Beach is close to the cruise ship pier.
14 / 51
Wide and flat with a palm fringe, St. Maarten's Mullet Bay Beach is easy to get to via one of the island’s inexpensive public buses.
15 / 51
St. Martin's Pinel Island sandbar is a family-friendly beach.
16 / 51
After months of post-hurricane cleanup, most of the beaches have been cleared on all three of the U.S. Virgin Islands. In St. Thomas, there are 53 beaches, including Magens Bay north of the capital city of Charlotte Amalie.
17 / 51
In St. John, Trunk Bay on the northwestern corner of the Virgin Islands National Park is one of the most photographed beaches in the Caribbean.
18 / 51
The tranquil surf and Underwater Snorkel Trail keep the Trunk Bay beach busy with swimmers, divers and sailors.
19 / 51
Pinney’s Beach on the west coast of Nevis is the one you see in the travel brochures.
20 / 51
The beguiling blue-water beach on the Caribbean Sea side is carpeted in sand the color of saffron and a sandy stroll from the island’s luxe resorts like Four Seasons Resort Nevis and Paradise Beach Nevis.
21 / 51
For a quieter day on a beach chair, Lover’s Beach in Nevis is hidden from the road on the northern shore.
22 / 51
Jamaica's Treasure Beach is a collection of smaller spots with names like Jack Sprat and Calabash Bay that are more popular with the local artsy community than with tourists.
23 / 51
For a party vibe, head to Negril where you’ll find Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica's longest strip. Coming in closer to 6 miles, the boho beach is a true original that gets crowded with sun-seekers, aloe masseuses, hair-braiders and vendors
24 / 51
Another good-time beach is Doctor’s Cave in Montego Bay, where you’ll find plenty of family-friendly conveniences like beach umbrellas, boat tours, showers and a seaside food court.
25 / 51
Laughing Waters in Ocho Rios is the beach made famous in the first James Bond thriller "Dr. No" and the hands-down go-to for shallow water, rock pools and bowing palms.
26 / 51
Find more movie history in Port Antonio and Frenchman’s Cove Beach, the set for the movie "Cocktail" and the beach of choice for Hollywood glitterati like Grace Kelly, Liz Taylor and Errol Flynn.
27 / 51
Also in Port Antonio, fans of unflustered beaches like Boston Bay, where a sunny afternoon means surfer-ready waves, smooth sand and chefs grilling the island’s spiciest jerk chicken, fish and pork.
28 / 51
Grace Bay Beach on Turks and Caicos lives up to the hype. Twelve miles of beach perfection on the eastern crook of Providenciales (or Provo), Grace Bay is the Louboutin of beaches and the recipient of umpteen “best beach” awards.
29 / 51
Fashionable with kite-boarders and blissfully devoid of everyone else, Long Bay Beach on Provo’s southeast coast is 3 miles of delicious solitude.
30 / 51
Four-foot water depths going out thousands of feet are ideal for languid swims and  the beach is so wide open, you may not see another soul.
31 / 51
Stop at the chic Shore Club, which so far is the only resort even close to the beach (the easiest access is the north entrance next to the resort, where a boardwalk leads to the sand).
32 / 51
On the northwest shoreline, wild and windswept Malcolm’s is the quietest beach on Turks and Caicos, accessible only with a four-wheel-drive but well worth the trip for the superb snorkeling.
33 / 51
On the north side of Tortola, Apple Bay has some of the best surf in the BVIs.
34 / 51
On the southern coast of Jost Van Dyke, White Bay Beach is a perfect stretch of sand with sailboats docked in the bay, snorkelers in the water and regulars chilling at the Soggy Dollar Bar.
35 / 51
Tortola's Cane Garden Bay rates high with swimmers, windsurfers, paddle-boarders and everyone else who covets the local vibe.
36 / 51
Smuggler’s Cove on Tortola, once frequented by pirates, is still without too many tourists but with plenty of white sand and palm trees.
37 / 51
Sunsets are spellbinding at Smuggler’s Cove.
38 / 51
Dickenson Bay on the north coast of Antigua is the island’s most popular beach, where a slew of hotels, water sports kiosks and watering holes keep the stretch busy even on a cloudy day.
39 / 51
On the southwest corner of Antigua, a trio of sandy stretches — Ffrye’s Bay, Darkwood Beach and Crab Hill Bay— come with white sand, small hotels and groovy beach bars where liming with the locals is the real deal.
40 / 51
If you're looking for a great beach, you're in business in the Bahamas. Although the Out Islands like Exuma and Abaco are circled by some of the most magnificent sandy swaths in the Caribbean, Nassau and Paradise Island also invite with endless stretches.
41 / 51
A few minutes from downtown Nassau, Paradise Beach on Paradise Island lives up to its name with manicured white sand and unflustered water that hosts the impressive Lost Blue Hole dive site.
42 / 51
Cable Beach is a spunky beach 3 miles west of downtown Nassau where tourists in search of fine white sand and gem-toned blue water arrive early to snag a spot.
43 / 51
Barbados' Rockley Beach, also known as Accra Beach, is ideal for young swimmers in the pool-like part of the beach that is protected by wave-breaking rocks.
44 / 51
Crane Beach on Barbados has pink-tinged sand soft enough for an early morning stroll and waves ideal for boogie boarding.
45 / 51
Barbados' Turtle Beach is an all-purpose swath perfectly safe for swimming and courtesy of the breezy breezes; the beach is also popular with stand-up paddle boarders, jet skiers and windsurfers.
46 / 51
Perfect for families, you’ll find a water trampoline, beach chairs, kayaks and banana boats at Curacao's Cas Abao.
47 / 51
At Cas Abao, the sand is soft, the water is shallow, rafts invite sunbathers, bartenders at the Daiquiri Bar excel at the fine art of blending a strawberry cocktail and a masseuse sets up shop under a shady gazebo.
48 / 51
It doesn’t get more secluded than Klein Curacao, 8 miles from the southeast coast. Hop a small boat to the big volcanic rock to dive, take a dip in the cool water and dig into a picnic on the beach.
49 / 51
Playa Knip is the most popular of the Westpunt beaches, with a shallow reef just a short swim from shore.
50 / 51
Other Westpunt beaches worthy of a sunny afternoon include Playa Porto Mari with a double-reef that is eye candy for divers and snorkelers.
51 / 51
The adventurous entertain onlookers as they plunge from the rugged cliffs into the water below.
Little Cayman is the smallest of the three Cayman Islands.
Dave Taylor

The Caribbean was whipped by two hurricanes last year--Irma and Maria. But even those islands that were most affected by the storms are open for business and asking tourists to return.

Right now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic region, which includes the North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Peak summer travel season is on the horizon, and some Caribbean islands and hotels are trying to assuage people’s concerns by offering “hurricane guarantees.”

“The Caribbean remains as vibrant and welcoming as ever. We’re projecting a year-over-year increase in visitor arrivals for (the fourth quarter), which speaks volumes to consumer confidence in the region,” says Hugh Riley, secretary general of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

Hurricane season travel: What you need to know

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has launched a “Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee,” a promise made by its partners on the islands to cover any cancellations made before arrival and compensation if vacation time is cut short due to bad weather.

The guarantee includes a full refund of accommodation fees at participating hotels, condos and villas island-wide. As soon as a hurricane watch is issued by authorities, travelers who cancel up to 48 hours before check-in will only face a maximum one-night penalty. They will get a free replacement stay throughout the summer.

“In the Cayman Islands, we strive to not only provide unforgettable and relaxing vacations, but most importantly through this generous program, we offer our guests a seamless solution for when travel disruptions occur,” Rosa Harris, director of tourism for the Cayman Islands, said in a written statement.

For a list of participating properties, go to Visitcaymanislands.com/en-us/about-cayman/weather/hurricane-guarantee.  

The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort, Montego Bay in Jamaica also has a hurricane guarantee for all bookings throughout the entire hurricane season this year from May 1 to Nov. 30.

If there is a closure of Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport because of a Category One or higher hurricane, guests who have made deposits on bookings can reschedule for a future stay without penalty. They can even get an upgrade if available.

If they are already on the trip and a Category One or higher hurricane develops, they will get a certificate for a free future stay within a year.

“Last year’s unusually overactive hurricane season clearly underscores the essential importance of travel insurance and guarantees like ours,” Nicola Madden-Greig, group director of marketing and sales at Holiday Inn, said in a written statement. “Our Hurricane Guarantee ensures that travelers choosing Holiday Inn can vacation in Jamaica throughout the summer and well into the fall with confidence.”

Caribbean hotels come back after hurricanes

Club Med will issue guests a future travel certificate in the event of a hurricane. The certificate must be used within a year of the travel date and applies to participating resorts such as Cancun and Turks and Caicos.

Airlines will typically waive change fees if a hurricane warning is issued.

Other islands are simply trying to attract travelers by offering deals or packages at a discount.

For instance, Petit St. Vincent, the 115-acre privately owned island resort in the southern Caribbean’s Grenadine island chain, is offering guests two complimentary nights when guests book a five-night stay during the months of June and July.

The offer includes accommodation for two in one of the island’s 16 one-bedroom cottages or six two-bedroom villas, three meals daily, house alcoholic beverages, early morning coffee and afternoon tea, unlimited room service, complimentary boat transfers from/to Union Island and the use of the island’s non-motorized watersports.

Regular rates for a one-bedroom cottage start at $1,200 a night based on double occupancy. Guests booking this “Exclusive Summer Offer” will save more than 25 percent. 

More: Summer's on sale at luxurious Caribbean resorts

Photos: Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas is finally complete
01 / 11
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has the largest casino in the Caribbean.
02 / 11
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is one of three hotels in the complex on Nassau.
03 / 11
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is one of three hotels in the complex on Nassau.
04 / 11
Baha Mar is the largest casino, hotel and retail complex in the Caribbean.
05 / 11
Baha Mar is the largest casino, hotel and retail complex in the Caribbean. This is the casino at night.
06 / 11
Baha Mar is the largest casino, hotel and retail complex in the Caribbean. This is the casino at night.
07 / 11
Baha Mar has a bespoke golf course.
08 / 11
Rosewood Baha Mar is the last hotel to open at the complex.
09 / 11
Rosewood Baha Mar is the last hotel to open at the complex.
10 / 11
Rosewood Baha Mar is the last hotel to open at the complex.
11 / 11
Rosewood Baha Mar is the last hotel to open at the complex.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com