The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line
01 / 36
Carnival Vista St. Thomas
02 / 36
Carnival Horizon
03 / 36
Carnival Breeze, St. Thomas
04 / 36
Carnival Magic Key West Florida
05 / 36
The 130,000-ton Carnival Dream, Carnival Cruise LinesÕ largest ship, is positioned off the coast of Monaco in October 2009. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
06 / 36
Carnival Splendor
07 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 19, 2014. The 952-foot-long liner accommodates more than 3,000 guests and cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the Caribbean through January 2015 and then is to be repositioned to Galveston, Texas, for cruises to ports in the western Caribbean, Bahamas and Key West. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
08 / 36
The Carnival Liberty arrives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2005. From November through April, the vessel sails on alternating six- and eight-day Bahamas/Caribbean voyages from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades. From May through October, the 952-foot-long vessel calls on Mediterranean ports during 12-day cruise itineraries. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/HO)
09 / 36
The Carnival Valor cruises off Miami on the Atlantic Ocean. Sailing on year-round, weekly alternating eastern and western Caribbean cruises, the 952-foot-long cruise ship accommodates almost 3,000 guests and is the first ship in Carnival's fleet to offer full wireless internet access in all public areas including cabins. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
10 / 36
The Carnival Glory cruises off the coast of Florida. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
11 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Carnival Conquest cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The ship is longer than three football fields and can accommodate a maximum of 3,700 guests and 1,200 officers and staff. Carnival Conquest departs New Orleans every Sunday for week-long cruises to western Caribbean ports. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
12 / 36
The Carnival Miracle cruises in the Bahamas off Freeport. Built in Finland for $375 million, the ship is 960 feet long, has 12 decks and can carry more than 2,100 passengers. Carnival Miracle has 16 bars and lounges, three restaurants, a 14,500-square-foot spa and four swimming pools. (Photo by Andy Newman/CCL)
13 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' new Carnival Legend departs Harwich, England, on its inaugural cruise Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2002. Photo by Andy Newman/CCL
14 / 36
Carnival Pride sailing in Baltimore
15 / 36
Carnival L
16 / 36
Carnival Victory
17 / 36
Carnival Triumph
18 / 36
Carnival Sunshine entered service in May 2013 following an unprecedented $155 million renovation that added all of the bar, dining and entertainment options of the lineÕs groundbreaking Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
19 / 36
Carnival Paradise
20 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines' Elation cruises on the open ocean. The 2,052-passenger liner features 12 lounges and bars, three restaurants, three swimming pools and an Internet cafe. The cruise liner operates year-round four- and five-day cruises to Baja, Mexico, from San Diego. (Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
21 / 36
The Carnival Inspiration cruises off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The 2,052-passenger cruise ship operates year-round four- and five-day western Caribbean cruises from Tampa. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
22 / 36
With the 2,052-passenger Carnival Imagination in the background, a guest relaxes at the beach at the Grand Turk Cruise Center in the Turks & Caicos Islands. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
23 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Fascination cruises off the coast of Mexico. The Fascination's 12 passenger decks house a variety of dining, dancing and entertainment venues. The 70,000-ton vessel operates year-round three- and four-day cruises from Miami. (Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines)
24 / 36
Carnival Cruise Lines 2,052-passenger Sensation cruises off the Bahamas. The ship sails on three- and four-day Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla. Three-day cruises depart Thursdays and visit Nassau while four-day cruises depart Sundays and call at Nassau and Freeport. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
25 / 36
Carnival Cruise LinesÕ 855-foot-long Carnival Ecstasy cruises off Cozumel, Mexico. The 70,000-ton, 2,052-passenger liner is part of the lineÕs popular Fantasy-class, one of the most successful series of cruise ships ever introduced. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines.
26 / 36
The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines
27 / 36
A photo illustration shows Carnival Cruise Line's first ship, Mardi Gras, next to one of the cruise company's most recently unveiled vessels, Carnival Magic. At 130,000 tons, Carnival Magic is almost five times the size of Mardi Gras.
28 / 36
Carnival Cruise Line's Tropicale as seen in a file photo from 1999.
29 / 36
A file photo from 1999 shows passengers disembarking one of Carnival's first ships, the Tropicale. Unveiled in 1981, Tropicale was Carnival's first newly built ship and sailed with the line until 2001.
30 / 36
Another early Carnival ship that no longer is sailing for the line is the 47,262-ton Celebration. Built in 1987, it was in service at Carnival until 2008.
31 / 36
Shown here in a file photo from 1995, Carnival's Celebration carried 1,896 passengers, based on double occupancy.
32 / 36
Carnival was one of the first lines to add water slides atop its ships, as seen here in a file photo of an early ship dating to the 1990s.
33 / 36
Carnival became well known in its early years with national advertisements featuring Kathie Lee Gifford, as seen in this frame grab from an advertisement that also featured Betty White.
34 / 36
One of Carnival's eight Fantasy Class cruise ships is docked on the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans in 2005.
35 / 36
The Carnival Freedom is docked in Key West, Fla., in this file photo taken on February 18, 2013.
36 / 36
After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnivals newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar.
Also unveiled in 2001, the 88,500-ton Carnival Spirit was the original vessel in Carnival's Spirit Class. It carries 2,124 passengers, based on double occupancy, and sails in Australia.
Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise giant Carnival soon will have a ship based in Brisbane, Australia — a first for the line. 

The Miami-based cruise company this week announced its 2,124-passenger Carnival Spirit would operate out of the city year-round starting in 2020. The ship currently is based in Sydney, Australia. 

Carnival said Spirit would offer voyages out of Brisbane to the South Pacific with stops in Vanuatu and New Caledonia. It'll also offer short trips to the North Queensland region of Australia.

The sailings primarily will be aimed at the Australia market and not sold at Carnival's U.S. website. 

RELATED:  Carnival unveils plans for its longest sailing ever 

The deployment comes amidst a Carnival expansion in Australia. The line currently has two ships based at least part of the year in Australia — Spirit and Carnival Legend. They'll be joined in late 2019 by a third vessel, Carnival Splendor. 

While Carnival is primarily focused on the American market with the bulk of its fleet sailing to The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico out of U.S. ports, it has been building an Australian-focused business since 2012. 

The details of Spirit's itineraries out of Brisbane will be announced later this month with bookings for Australians opening in early July. 

MORE:  Peek inside Carnival's newest ship, Carnival Horizon 

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon
01 / 100
The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami.
02 / 100
At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests.
03 / 100
Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ...
04 / 100
... the striking three-story atrium.
05 / 100
At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis
06 / 100
Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night.
07 / 100
Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ...
08 / 100
... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ...
09 / 100
... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea.
10 / 100
Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea.
11 / 100
Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ...
12 / 100
... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge.
13 / 100
The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ...
14 / 100
... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages.
15 / 100
Further aft is the Limelight Lounge.
16 / 100
This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis.
17 / 100
There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only.
18 / 100
All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar.
19 / 100
First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole.
20 / 100
It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern.
21 / 100
While all guests can use the Havana Bar ...
22 / 100
... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening.
23 / 100
From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue.
24 / 100
An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to.
25 / 100
Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza.
26 / 100
This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing.
27 / 100
Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors.
28 / 100
Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ...
29 / 100
... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes.
30 / 100
The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ...
31 / 100
... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse.
32 / 100
A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ...
33 / 100
... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing.
34 / 100
While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ...
35 / 100
... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon.
36 / 100
Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ...
37 / 100
... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music.
38 / 100
This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ...
39 / 100
... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner.
40 / 100
Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery.
41 / 100
Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase.
42 / 100
Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar.
43 / 100
Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ...
44 / 100
... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you.
45 / 100
Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi.
46 / 100
Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ...
47 / 100
... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki.
48 / 100
This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard.
49 / 100
Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ...
50 / 100
... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door.
51 / 100
It’s a space that has plenty of personality ...
52 / 100
... and one that fills to capacity each evening.
53 / 100
Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form.
54 / 100
Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ...
55 / 100
... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options.
56 / 100
Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar.
57 / 100
This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship.
58 / 100
Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games.
59 / 100
With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing.
60 / 100
The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either.
61 / 100
Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection.
62 / 100
While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be.
63 / 100
Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea.
64 / 100
A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks.
65 / 100
The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ...
66 / 100
... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families.
67 / 100
Just watch out for the dump bucket!
68 / 100
Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course.
69 / 100
The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ...
70 / 100
... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss.
71 / 100
All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ...
72 / 100
... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea.
73 / 100
Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15.
74 / 100
Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ...
75 / 100
... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar.
76 / 100
Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite.
77 / 100
One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ...
78 / 100
... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers.
79 / 100
In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ...
80 / 100
... to infrared saunas ...
81 / 100
... and a laconium dry room.
82 / 100
Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ...
83 / 100
... the Lido Marketplace buffet.
84 / 100
The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ...
85 / 100
... and a better seating layout.
86 / 100
Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons.
87 / 100
Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ...
88 / 100
... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace.
89 / 100
Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft.
90 / 100
Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners.
91 / 100
Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned!
92 / 100
Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016.
93 / 100
Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward.
94 / 100
Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista.
95 / 100
While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms.
96 / 100
Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people.
97 / 100
Balconies include two chairs and a small table ...
98 / 100
... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks.
99 / 100
A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples.
100 / 100
Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.

USA TODAY Cruises:  The nine most amazing mega-ships 

Cruising giants: The nine most amazing megaships
01 / 87
For sheer size and features, however, it’s tough to beat Royal Caribbean’s new Harmony of the Seas – the largest cruise ship in the world.
02 / 87
A veritable floating palace, Harmony of the Seas and its Oasis-class sisters are among the best ships Royal Caribbean has ever built.
03 / 87
The scale of Harmony of the Seas and its sisters is reason enough to sail aboard these beauties.
04 / 87
Harmony of the Seas sports the same inward-facing “cavern” as its sisters, giving guests more options than ever for accommodations.
05 / 87
The ship became the first Oasis-class vessel to have Royal Caribbean’s revolutionary Bionic Bar onboard, following its introduction aboard Quantum of the Seas back in 2014.
06 / 87
Harmony also boasts the popular AquaTheater.
07 / 87
First introduced in 2009 aboard Oasis of the Seas, the AquaTheater is one of the most unique outdoor entertainment venues afloat.
08 / 87
Of course, other changes were in store for Harmony of the Seas, like bigger suites ...
09 / 87
... an expanded waterpark ...
10 / 87
... and Royal Caribbean’s first true water slides.
11 / 87
The line also brought expanded dining options, like the imaginative Wonderland Restaurant ...
12 / 87
... and an expanded Solarium to the Oasis Class for the first time.
13 / 87
Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas are the largest and most elaborate big ships at sea.
14 / 87
Another big ship was equally trendsetting when it set sail, and it still holds its own to this day: Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess.
15 / 87
The ship’s most iconic feature, Skywalkers Lounge, was positioned at the stern, high above the sea.
16 / 87
Accessed by a windowed bridge with a moving walkway, Skywalkers offered a vantage point never before seen by cruisers aboard a ship.
17 / 87
Running the full width of the ship, Skywalkers was removed from Grand Princess a few years back, but still exists in this form aboard sister-ships Star Princess, Golden Princess and Caribbean Princess.
18 / 87
Princess Cruises’ Grand Class ships were so big that even the officers on the Navigation Bridge, shown here, had to use telephones to call from one bridge wing to another, which are situated 158 feet apart.
19 / 87
Grand Princess and its sisters offer up some pretty impressive attractions, from outdoor swimming pools and deck spaces ...
20 / 87
... to an enclosed solarium-style swimming pool and a forward-facing space known as The Sanctuary.
21 / 87
These ships were also among the first to put special emphasis on alternative dining venues, like Sabbatini’s ...
22 / 87
... and British pub heritage in the Wheelhouse Bar.
23 / 87
Grand Princess still sails some of Princess Cruises' most popular routes ...
24 / 87
... and today it's joined by its newer contemporaries, Royal and Regal Princess.
25 / 87
Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk.
26 / 87
This cantilevered glass walkway swings out over the ocean, providing cruisers with a unique view of the sea (and their ship) below.
27 / 87
Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms.
28 / 87
These big ships are particularly noteworthy for the small spaces that give them the intimate feeling that was present on the ships of the past, but without sacrificing any amenities or features.
29 / 87
The Fountain Pool is a new take on the traditional Princess Cruises pool deck arrangement, and is one of our favorite features aboard these two ships.
30 / 87
Princess also substantially jazzed up the ship’s main show lounge with new lighting and effects.
31 / 87
The heart of these ships is the fabulous Piazza Atrium. First debuted aboard Crown Princess in 2006, this space was vastly expanded for these two ships.
32 / 87
The Sanctuary aboard these ships also increased in size, providing more space for quiet relaxation.
33 / 87
Spa lovers, rejoice! These two ships offer some of the best spa amenities in the fleet, like Princess Cruises’ first dedicated hydrotherapy pools.
34 / 87
But for sheer size, scale and grandeur, it impossible to beat the allure of Cunard’s grand Queen Mary 2.
35 / 87
The only modern ocean liner ever built, Queen Mary 2 – or QM2 as it is affectionately known – exists primarily to cross the Atlantic between New York and Southampton, England.
36 / 87
Everything about this ship is superlative, from the Queen’s Lounge (the largest ballroom at sea) ...
37 / 87
... to the first and only planetarium at sea.
38 / 87
Queen Mary 2’s interior is also unique, with a large central corridor that runs along the centerline of the ship ...
39 / 87
... and terminates with a mosaic portrait of Samuel Cunard, founder of Cunard Line.
40 / 87
Everything about Queen Mary 2 is designed to recall the grace and elegance of the trans-Atlantic liners, from the three-level Britannia Dining Room ...
41 / 87
... to the forward-facing Commodore Club Lounge, which gives guests the same view they’d find on the ship’s navigation bridge and is great for storm watchers.
42 / 87
Like the ocean liners before it, Queen Mary 2 has no shortage of open-deck space.
43 / 87
It also has a massive promenade deck that completely encircles the ship ...
44 / 87
... and provides for great vantage points for admiring the ocean crossing.
45 / 87
If the weather drives you inside, you can browse QM2’s onboard library, which is the largest at sea.
46 / 87
Or, you could enjoy some champagne at the Veuve Cliquot Champagne Bar ...
47 / 87
... or enjoy a cup of coffee and some light bites at Sir Samuel’s.
48 / 87
Boredom is never an option aboard this graceful ship.
49 / 87
Another stunning big ship is Royal Caribbean’s 2014 Quantum of the Seas and its sisters, Anthem of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas.
50 / 87
Quantum of the Seas gave the cruising world things it had never before dreamed could be aboard a ship ...
51 / 87
... like the North Star: an observation capsule mounted to a hydraulic arm that lifts guests into the air high above their ship.
52 / 87
Where else but a Royal Caribbean ship can you go surfing (on the Flowrider simulator) ...
53 / 87
... and then immediately try your hand at skydiving in the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator?
54 / 87
You can also test your road skills ...
55 / 87
... on the first bumper cars at sea ...
56 / 87
... or enjoy the (digital) view from Royal Caribbean’s innovative “Virtual Balcony” staterooms: an inside stateroom with a digital LED screen that mimics the view from an actual balcony.
57 / 87
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway and its sisters are similarly feature-laden.
58 / 87
Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first ships to revitalize the traditional promenade deck concept, outfitting it with outdoor bars and lounges ...
59 / 87
... not to mention great viewpoints!
60 / 87
Norwegian Breakaway is a classy ship throughout, with plenty of bright colors and elegant touches.
61 / 87
Food is a big deal on this ship, which boasts more than 25 unique dining experiences.
62 / 87
The ship also sports a thrilling ropes course ...
63 / 87
... an authentic Ice Bar ...
64 / 87
... and plenty of diverse public rooms.
65 / 87
Of course, that’s if you can pull yourself away from the accommodations, like this luxurious Haven Suite.
66 / 87
The striking Manhattan Dining Room sports an oversized dance floor, proof that some things never go out of style.
67 / 87
Carnival Cruise Line is still as trendsetting as ever, and the brand new Carnival Vista is winning over guests.
68 / 87
Launched last year, Carnival Vista introduced some very cool features, like Cuban-themed staterooms and public areas ...
69 / 87
... the first-ever IMAX theater at sea ...
70 / 87
... a new take on the traditional ropes course, known as SkyRide ...
71 / 87
... and a totally revamped water park on the ship’s upper deck.
72 / 87
But it’s not just the mainstream lines that are changing the big-ship landscape. One of the most popular ships to launch in recent years is Holland America Line’s Koningsdam.
73 / 87
The line’s funnel and logo may have changed on Koningsdam ...
74 / 87
... but Holland America’s dedication to providing guests with a premium, big-ship experience has not.
75 / 87
Koningsdam is the most technologically savvy Holland America ship to date.
76 / 87
It’s also one of the most beautiful, with a brand-new décor style for the ship’s accommodations ...
77 / 87
... and public rooms.
78 / 87
One of the most striking new spaces is the ship’s main dining room, which evokes a futuristic look and feel.
79 / 87
Koningsdam also introduces an all-new, two-story Queen’s Lounge that brings Queen Mary 2-esque grandeur to Holland America’s newest ship.
80 / 87
Designers have likewise expanded the ship’s Lido Pool, which now spans two decks in height.
81 / 87
But one of the most amazing big ships is still under construction.
82 / 87
When it sets sail this December, MSC Seaside will bring in an entirely new look and style to modern cruise ship design, replicating a stylish, South Beach resort gone to sea.
83 / 87
Great emphasis will be placed on outdoor dining spots overlooking the ocean ...
84 / 87
... and this finalized builder’s model shows how decks will swoop, curve and cascade into one another.
85 / 87
MSC Seaside will feature waterslides, multiple pools and new features never before seen aboard a cruise ship.
86 / 87
It's just one of many new ships that are coming out in the next few years, as the big ships get more amazing with each passing season.
87 / 87
Happy cruising!
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com