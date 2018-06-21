Orlando International Airport will become the first U.S. airport to process all arriving and departing passengers with facial-recognition equipment, officials announced Thursday.

The move represents an expansion of a Customs and Border Protection experimental program that already placed cameras at 13 airports to screen passengers leaving the country or returning from overseas.

The verification process, where a camera scans the traveler’s face to compare it to Department of Homeland Security travel databases, takes less than 2 seconds and has a 99 percent match rate, according to CBP.

“We are at a critical turning point in the implementation of a biometric entry-exit system, and we’ve found a path forward that transforms travel for all travelers,” CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said.

The goal is to electronically screen passengers quickly and efficiently. One advantage is that the cameras are small and easy to install.

But privacy advocates question how the images will be used and how a traveler will be treated if rejected by the equipment.

U.S. citizens at these airports can opt out, but the agency "doesn't seem to be doing an adequate job letting Americans know they can opt out," said Harrison Rudolph, an associate at the Center on Privacy and Technology at the Georgetown University Law Center.

"We're not talking about one gate," he said. "We're talking about every international departure gate, which is a huge expansion of the number of people who will be scanned. Errors tend to go up as uses go up."

Two U.S. senators sent a letter last month to the Department of Homeland Security urging that formal rules be implemented before the program is expanded.

"It will also ensure a full vetting of this potentially sweeping program that could impact every American leaving the country by airport," said the letter from Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

CBP said it is committed to its privacy obligations and has taken steps to safeguard the privacy of all travelers, limiting the amount of personally identifiable information used.

Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Airport Authority, said the technology is part of a premier travel experience for 5 million international visitors per year.

“By incorporating biometric technology into our entry and exit processes, safety, security and speed are optimized so customers can enjoy a more streamlined and comfortable journey through Florida’s busiest airport,” Brown said.

Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, called the program a great step in making travel more efficient in the country’s most-visited travel region.

"Passengers traveling to and from Orlando will immediately enjoy a more efficient screening process and shorter wait times. This is also a win for our national security, as it provides an accurate way to identify individuals while combatting the use of falsified documents.

Other U.S. airports where CBP has facial-recognition equipment are Miami, Atlanta, New York JFK, San Diego, Houston Intercontinental and Hobby, Washington Dulles, Las Vegas and Chicago O’Hare.

The equipment is also at Preclearance airports overseas, where travelers clear customs and immigration before getting on the plane, in Aruba, Abu Dhabi and Ireland’s Shannon and Dublin airports.

CBP has partnerships with Delta Air Lines, Jet Blue Airways, British Airways, Lufthansa and Air New Zealand to advance biometric exit.

