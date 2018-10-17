CeeLo Green isn't getting a warm welcome back to "The Voice."

After the NBC singing competition announced Tuesday that the original judge, 43, would be returning to the show as a mentor for Adam Levine's team, people on social media were quick to point out his problematic past.

In 2012, the "Forget You" singer faced date-rape allegations after a 33-year-old woman, who said she woke up naked in Green's bed, accused him of putting drugs in her drink.

In 2014, Green pleaded no contest to one felony count of furnishing ecstasy. Though he entered a special plea in which he maintained his innocence in the case, the judge sentenced him to three years of formal probation.

Here are some of the best protest tweets:

"You mean 'it isn't rape if she's unconscious' CeeLo Green? Who would be excited about him?" one person tweeted.

"Why is Ceelo Green back on #TheVoice in the wake of #MeToo?" another questioned.

"@adamlevine I am disgusted with your choice of a mentor. You have daughters. How would you feel if they were dating a man with the morals of CeeLo Green?" another said, tagging judge Adam Levine.

"NO! Disappointing & upsetting that @adamlevine chose a man who drugged & sexually assaulted a woman, jokes about it & doesn’t understand the meaning of ‘consent’ or respect! not someone who ever should Mentor. #TheVoice #TimesUp" another tweeted.

"Really? On what planet would anyone be excited to see @CeeLoGreen? Bad move @Nbcthevoice #MeToo," another tweeted.

"Next coach - Bill Cosby? Brett Kavanaugh? I mean, why not?" one joked.

