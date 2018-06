Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By Southwest at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday, March 13, 2016, in Austin, Texas.

The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade this week have led to an uptick in calls to suicide prevention hotlines, according to Dan Reidenberg, executive director of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE).

The high-profile deaths – along with heavy media coverage – has led to an increase of about 25% to 30% in inquiries to crisis lifelines and text services from those who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts as well as concerned loved ones, Reidenberg said.

"We need to have people understand that just because there was a high profile death by suicide it doesn’t mean it has to be your outcome, too," he cautioned.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found Thursday that suicide deaths in the United States have increased nearly 30% since 1999, putting a major spotlight on suicide prevention awareness among the American public.

Jane Pearson, chair of the Suicide Research Consortium at the National Institute on Mental Health, said that the suicide prevention community is on "high alert" with the close timing of the two celebrity deaths.

"We’re concerned about how our crisis resources are responding," Pearson said. "We already know we could need more (prevention) resources."

Reidenberg noted that despite the influx in volume of calls, people should know that if they reach out in a time of need that their calls will not go unanswered.

"Everyone will get service. People are going to get help," Reidenberg said. "It may just take a little bit longer."

USA TODAY reached out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to ask about the volume of calls but have not received an immediate response.

Reidenberg encouraged those who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide or are impacted by the recent celebrity deaths to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to a local crisis center.

Everyone has a role to identify someone at risk, he said.

