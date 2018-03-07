If you haven’t booked your summer flights yet, don’t despair. There are still some great deals out there to and from popular destinations.

The following roundtrip deals — one domestic, one international — are for travel in August. All were found late last week a search-by-month tool (I link to FareCompare.com’s but your favorite site may have one). As always, prices can change without warning.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Boston

• Los Angeles, $209 (one stop)
• Copenhagen, Denmark, $397 (one stop)

Denver

• Las Vegas, $83 (nonstop)
• Paris, $542 (one stop)

Philadelphia

• San Juan, Puerto Rico, $223 (nonstop)
• Barcelona, Spain, $541 (one stop)

Savannah

• New York City, $109 (nonstop)
• Dublin, Ireland, $780 (one stop)

There are plenty of deals to and from other great cities, and watch for lots more of them once the kids go back to school.

More: The magic dates for cheap summer airfares

The best places to travel in July
01 / 55
The northern lights are in the midst of a waning phase, and Anchorage, Alaska is one of the best spots to see them this July.
02 / 55
This is the Anchorage Skyline. The weather is pleasant this time of year.
03 / 55
You can see Bull Moose in Anchorage.
04 / 55
A couple bikes on the Coastal Trail in Anchorage.
05 / 55
Departing Anchorage, the Alaska Railroad train winds along Turnagain Arm.
06 / 55
Temperatures get up to the 60s and even 70s in July in Anchorage.
07 / 55
There are many hiking opportunities in Anchorage.
08 / 55
Ship Creek Fishery in Anchorage supports Chinook Salmon and Silver Salmon runs in the heart of the city.
09 / 55
This is the vintage White Stag sign in Portland, Oregon.
10 / 55
The International Rose Test Garden in Portland, Oregon, is blooming.
11 / 55
On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street in Portland shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk.
12 / 55
On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk.
13 / 55
On the last Thursday of each month, Alberta Street shuts down for cars and turns into a pedestrian art walk. This is a stilt balance walker.
14 / 55
There are many murals around Portland.
15 / 55
This is a view of Mount Hood at sunset from Portland, Oregon.
16 / 55
People can swim in the Willamette River in Portland.
17 / 55
People can see Mt. Hood from Pittock Mansion in Portland.
18 / 55
This is the downtown skyline of Portland, Oregon with Mount Hood in the distance.
19 / 55
Food trucks are popular in Portland.
20 / 55
Denver Union Station is a historic landmark. It is filled with restaurants, bars and shops.
21 / 55
This is the Denver skyline from Denver City Park.
22 / 55
Red Rocks Amphitheater near Morrison, Colorado, is 10 miles west of Denver. It is a popular outdoor venue for concerts.
23 / 55
Red Rocks Amphitheater is a naturally formed outdoor venue.
24 / 55
Red Rocks overlooks Denver.
25 / 55
Red Rocks Amphitheater has become a popular site for runners. The elevation is 6,400 feet.
26 / 55
Frontier Days is a rodeo that is taking place 90 minutes north of Denver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from July 20 to 29.
27 / 55
The Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming is an easy day trip from Denver.
28 / 55
New Orleans may be hot and humid but that doesn't keep people away during the summer. There is live music every night. The Spotted Cat Music Club in Faubourg Marigny, not far from the French Quarter, attracts many live acts.
29 / 55
Frenchmen Street Clubs along Frenchmen Street, one of the city's most popular music venues, generally don't impose cover charges.
30 / 55
Canal Street Pedicabs are a popular - and romantic -way to get around New Orlerans.
31 / 55
New Orleans streetcars are an inexpensive way to get around. The St. Charles Avenue streetcar, one of three lines in the city, is the world's oldest continuously operating street railway system.
32 / 55
Board one of Cajun Encounters' passenger boats for a tour of Honey Island Swamp and access to wildlife just outside New Orleans.
33 / 55
Cafe du Monde is a New Orleans institution, open 24/7. It is is famous for sugary donuts called beignets, coupled with chicory-favored cafe au lait.
34 / 55
The most famous sandwich in New Orleans, the muffuletta, is uniquely served warm at the Napoleon House, so the cheese is just slightly melted.
35 / 55
Asbury Park, New Jersey, has made a comeback since Hurricane Sandy.
36 / 55
Asbury Park, N.J., has a family-friendly beach along the Jersey Shore.
37 / 55
The Asbury Park Beach has many family-friendly activities.
38 / 55
Asbury Lanes is already welcoming musical acts.
39 / 55
Asbury Lanes, a vintage bowling alley, recently re-opened in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
40 / 55
Asbury Lanes is an iconic music venue on the Jersey Shore.
41 / 55
Asbury Lanes has a bar and restaurant called the Diner.
42 / 55
Danny Clinch and Chris Scianni of the Tangiers Blues Band performed onstage with Bruce Springsteen during the Grand Re-Opening of Asbury Lanes on June 18.
43 / 55
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, previously the Trump Taj Mahal, has opened on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, Boardwalk.
44 / 55
Visitors lounge on the beach on Atlantic City, New Jersey.
45 / 55
Atlantic City is coming out of its economic downturn.
46 / 55
Workers and visitors on the Steel Pier of Atlantic City last week.
47 / 55
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has officially opened in New Jersey.
48 / 55
The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has 2,000 guestrooms.
49 / 55
The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has 2,000 guestrooms.
50 / 55
Montreal is known for its eclectic food scene. Wilensky's is a popular lunch counter.
51 / 55
Mile End is an artsy neighborhood in Montreal with many cafes and shops.
52 / 55
Mile End is a Montreal neighborhood with many shops and boutiques.
53 / 55
Montreal is known for its bagels. St-Viateur Bagel & Café is one of its popular bakeries.
54 / 55
Local Montreal Tours runs The Mile End Montreal Food Tour.
55 / 55
This is the Plateau Mont Royal et Mile End at the Café Névé.

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com