Chicago hotels with great deals in June
TripAdvisor has named Chicago hotels that have "four bubble" ratings and reasonable rates in June. The Central Loop Hotel is priced from $274 per night.
The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago is going for $191 per night.
Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel is going for $236 per night.
The James Chicago-Magnificent Mile is priced from $150 per night.
The Blackstone, Autograph Collection is priced from $239 per night.
Omni Chicago Hotel is priced from $263 per night.
Hotel Blake Chicago is priced from $189 per night.
Kimpton Hotel Monaco is priced from $176 per night.
Thompson Chicago, a Thompson Hotel was priced from $263 per night.
Ace Hotel Chicago is priced from $283 per night.
Summer is one of the best times to be in Chicago. Visitors revel in the outdoor dining scene. The skyscrapers—architectural wonders—shine. And Lake Michigan provides wonderful breezes.  

We asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Chicago with high ratings and reasonable rates for June. The review and booking site came back with 10 lodgings with at least a "four bubble" rating, some for as little as $150 a night. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

