Amid contentious and largely public negotiations, Christine Blasey Ford's attorney said Sunday that her client is "committed to moving forward with an open hearing on Thursday" where Ford will testify about her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"We made important progress on our call this [Sunday] morning with Senate Judiciary Committee staff members," said Ford's lawyers Debra Katz, Lisa J. Banks and Michael R. Bromwich on Sunday. "We committed to moving forward with an open hearing on Thursday Sept 27 at 10:00 am. Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her."

Although they said "a number of important procedural and logistical issues remain unresolved," the attorneys said those remaining hurdles "will not impede the hearing taking place."

Ford had wished the committee to subpoena alleged witness Mark Judge and other potential witnesses, according to the email exchange between Ford's attorney and the committee. Another sticking point had been the proposal from Republicans on the Judiciary Committee to use an outside counsel to question Ford during the hearing.

On Saturday, Ford had tentatively agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee but the negotiations were still ongoing. According to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the issue of witnesses beyond Kavanaugh and Ford, and the use of outside counsel had been potential deal-breakers.

Sunday's agreement caps off a week of dizzying negotiations that have cast a spotlight on the California college professor's life and raised doubts about Kavanaugh's future on the nation's highest court.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, USA TODAY

