WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a wide lead over the other potential candidates to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, a CNN survey found

About a third of respondents named Biden as their choice to carry the Democratic banner in the next presidential election (33 percent), while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second as the choice of 13 percent of the respondents. 

Two female senators followed, with 9 percent favoring California Sen. Kamala Harris and 8 percent going with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (5 percent), former Secretary of State John Kerry (5 percent), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (4 percent), Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (4 percent), former Attorney General Eric Holder (3 percent) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (2 percent) rounded out the top 10 finishers. 

Of course, the election is still two years away and the person who will end up winning the Democratic nomination may not even be on CNN's list of potential candidates yet. For example, Hillary Clinton, Al Gore and John Edwards were the top three potential 2008 candidates in a June 2006 Gallup poll. The future president, Barack Obama, was not even listed among the potential names. 

Still, according to 46 percent of respondents to the survey, it may be a moot point who the Democrats select because they believed Trump will win re-election. Forty-seven percent said they think the president will lose in 2020. 

The CNN poll was conducted the marketing research firm SSRS from Oct. 4 to Oct, 7 among a random sample of 1,009 adults. The survey's margin of error was plus or minus 3.8 percent. 

Joe Biden through the years
01 / 72
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., shakes hands with Biden after receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Oct. 16, 2017.
02 / 72
Biden waves to the crowd as he speaks at a rally to campaign for Democrat Doug Jones in the special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat on Oct. 3, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.
03 / 72
The Bidens congratulate the competitors at the Wheelchair Basketball Finals during the Invictus Games on Sept. 30, 2017, in Toronto.
04 / 72
Biden speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2017 on July 22, 2017, in New York City.
05 / 72
Biden poses for a photo with congressional pages on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2017.
06 / 72
Biden reacts to the crowd as he returns to Brown-Burton Winchester Park in Wilmington, Del., where the pool facility is being dedicated in his honor as the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center.
07 / 72
Biden addresses a gathering at campaign event for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy on May 28, 2017, in Lyndhurst, N.J.
08 / 72
Biden takes off his sunglasses as he delivers the annual Harvard College Class Day address on May 24, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass.
09 / 72
Biden applauds during the first half of the Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA game at the Verizon Center in Washington on April 26, 2017.
10 / 72
Biden speaks during a health care event on the East Front of the Capitol on March 22, 2017. House Democrats held the event to mark the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.
11 / 72
Biden tucks notes into his jacket after speaking at an event to formally launch the Biden Institute, a research and policy center focused on domestic issues, at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., on March 13, 2017.
12 / 72
Obama and Biden walk through the Capitol for President Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2017.
13 / 72
Biden wipes his eyes as Obama presents him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Jan. 12, 2017.
14 / 72
The president and vice president embrace after Obama delivered his farewell speech to the nation on Jan. 10, 2017, in Chicago.
15 / 72
Biden signs the drawer of the vice president's desk in the vice president's ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 6, 2017.
16 / 72
Biden watches President Obama, sitting with Defense Secretary Ash Carter, right, as they listen to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford talk about Obama during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review on Jan. 4, 2017, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.
17 / 72
The family of Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., takes a selfie with Biden during a ceremonial swearing-in on Jan. 3, 2017, in the Old Senate Chamber.
18 / 72
Scarlett Willa Wyden, the daughter of Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., looks at Biden as he greets her during a ceremonial swearing-in on Jan. 3, 2017, in the Old Senate Chamber.
19 / 72
Biden speaks about sound financial sector regulation at Georgetown University on Dec. 5, 2016.
20 / 72
Obama and Biden walk back to the Oval Office on Nov. 9, 2016, after the president spoke about the election in the Rose Garden.
21 / 72
Biden shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Pence at the Naval Observatory on Nov. 16, 2016, in Washington.
22 / 72
Biden speaks to a crowd of Clinton supporters during a rally at the Museum of Science & Industry in Tampa on Nov. 2, 2016.
23 / 72
French President Francois Hollande speaks with Biden at a press conference on the sidelines of the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly at The Met in New York on Sept. 20, 2016.
24 / 72
Hillary Clinton greets Biden on the tarmac at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa., on Aug. 15, 2016, before traveling together to a campaign event in Scranton, Pa.
25 / 72
Vice President Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 27, 2016.
26 / 72
Biden checks out the stage at Wells Fargo Arena before the start of the second day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016.
27 / 72
President Obama and Biden arrive at Orlando International Airport on June 16, 2016, to meet with the families of victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.
28 / 72
Biden talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin before President Obama delivers the State of the Union Address on Jan. 12, 2016.
29 / 72
Biden speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House on Oct. 21, 2015, to announce he is not running for president.
30 / 72
Biden jokes with Obama during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 15, 2015.
31 / 72
Biden and Speaker John Boehner listen as Pope Francis addresses a joint session of Congress on Sept. 24, 2014.
32 / 72
In this image released by CBS, host Stephen Colbert shakes hands with Biden during a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Sept. 10, 2015 in New York.
33 / 72
Biden walks in the annual Allegheny County Labor Day Parade on Sept. 7, 2015, in Pittsburgh.
34 / 72
Biden attends the Sussex County Democratic Party's annual Jamboree at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware on Aug. 29, 2015.
35 / 72
Biden talks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power in the Oval Office on Aug. 4, 2015.
36 / 72
Biden speaks at Generation Progress' 10th Annual Make Progress National Summit in Washington on July 16, 2015.
37 / 72
Biden walks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after attending a House Democratic Caucus meeting in the Capitol on July 15, 2015. He briefed Democrats on the Iran nuclear deal and participated in a lengthy question-and-answer session.
38 / 72
Obama hugs Biden after delivering the eulogy in honor of Biden's son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, on June 6, 2015, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Del.
39 / 72
Biden embraces his grandson Hunter before funeral services his son Beau Biden on June 6, 2015, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del. The eldest son of the vice president, died of brain cancer May 30 at age 46.
40 / 72
A U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen 1st Class celebrates after receiving his diploma from Biden during graduation ceremonies at the U.S. Naval Academy on May 22, 2015, in Annapolis, Md. Biden gave the commencement speech to this year's graduating class.
41 / 72
Biden tours the headquarters of PECO energy company in Philadelphia on April 21, 2015.
42 / 72
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's grandson, A.J. Bellabona, takes a selfie with Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2015, after Sen. Shaheen participated in her ceremonial swearing-in with other members of Congress.
43 / 72
Biden speaks to the Saban Forum on Dec. 6, 2014, in Washington.
44 / 72
Biden poses for a selfie with a member of the audience during a campaign event for Democrat Seth Moulton, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, on Oct. 29, 2014, in Lynn, Mass.
45 / 72
Biden enjoys an ice cream cone after an Oct. 8, 2014, campaign rally for Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley in Portland.
46 / 72
Biden waves on April 21, 2014, after landing at the airport in Boryspil, Ukraine.
47 / 72
Biden and his wife, Jill, dance at the Inaugural Ball on Jan. 21, 2013, at the Washington Convention Center.
48 / 72
Biden, left, and Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., gesture after the Oct. 11, 2012, vice presidential debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky.
49 / 72
Biden visits with patrons during lunch at Cruisers Diner on Sept. 9, 2012, in Seaman, Ohio.
50 / 72
Biden delivers his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention on Sept. 6, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C.
51 / 72
The vice president serves up a cone at Kopp's Frozen Custard on June 25, 2010, in Milwaukee. Biden was in Milwaukee for a fund raiser for Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis.
52 / 72
Biden greets spectators at the men's ski jumping competition on Feb. 13, 2010, at Whistler Olympic Park in Whistler, B.C.
53 / 72
Biden and his wife, Jill, dance on Jan. 20, 2009, at the Commander in Chief's Ball on inauguration night in Washington.
54 / 72
Biden and Sarah Palin participate in an Oct. 2, 2008, vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
55 / 72
Biden and his son, Beau, at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 27, 2008.
56 / 72
Biden addresses the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 27, 2008, at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.
57 / 72
Biden holds up a 1972 "Life" magazine with his picture in it after speaking to the Nashua Rotary Club in Nashua, N.H., on Aug. 13, 2008.
58 / 72
Biden speaks during a news conference about the agenda and priorities of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 24, 2008.
59 / 72
Biden rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they wait in a hallway for his introduction at a Jan. 3, 2008, rally at the United Auto Workers' Hall in Dubuque, Iowa.
60 / 72
Biden talks with then-senator Barack Obama before the start of the first Democratic presidential primary debate on April 26, 2007, at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
61 / 72
Biden speaks to law students at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 3, 2007.
62 / 72
Then-senators Obama and Biden confer during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 11, 2005, on John Bolton's nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations.
63 / 72
Biden, left, holds up a bottle of Andro Fuel, a type of steroid, during a news conference at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington on March 11, 2004. Standing with Biden is Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.
64 / 72
Biden introduces America Online CEO Steve Case to media and children at the Eastern Boys & Girls Club in Southeast Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2000. Biden announced his plan to put new computers with Internet access in Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.
65 / 72
Biden holds up a government booklet on drug and crime issues while questioning Attorney General Janet Reno during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss Justice Department operations on April 30, 1997, on Capitol Hill.
66 / 72
Then-senator Biden attends a baseball antirust hearing on Feb. 21, 1995, in Washington.
67 / 72
Biden stands on stage with his wife, Jill, and sons Hunter, left, and Beau, along with his father, Joe Biden Sr., during a campaign event in 1988.
68 / 72
In this Aug. 1, 1987, file photo, 6-year-old Ashley Biden gets a taste of campaigning with her dad, in Des Moines, Iowa.
69 / 72
Biden waves from his train on June 9, 1987, as he leaves Wilmington, Del., after announcing his candidacy for president.
70 / 72
Biden is photographed with his sons Hunter, left, and Beau around 1972.
71 / 72
Biden is pictured in his official Senate portrait from the mid-1970s.
72 / 72
Vice President Biden is pictured at age 10.
