More than three dozen lawmakers will not be returning to Congress after the 2018 midterm elections. Some have lost in a primary race, others resigned amid scandal, some are retiring at the end of this term, some are seeking higher office and some have joined the Trump administration.
Here's a list of who is out:
Senate retirements
House retirements
- Joe Barton, R-Texas
- Bob Brady, D-Pa.
- Ryan Costello, R-Pa.
- John Delaney, D-Md.*
- John Duncan Jr., R-Tenn.
- Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn.
- Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J.
- Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.
- Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
- Gene Green, D-Texas
- Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.
- Gregg Harper, R-Miss.
- Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas
- Darrell Issa, R-Calif.
- Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan.
- Sam Johnson, R-Texas
- Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev. **
- Sander Levin, D-Mich.
- Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J.
- Rick Nolan, D-Minn.
- Ted Poe, R-Texas
- Dave Reichert, R-Wash.
- Tom Rooney, R-Fla.
- Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.
- Dennis Ross, R-Fla
- Ed Royce, R-Calif.
- Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
- Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.
- Bill Shuster, R-Pa.
- Lamar Smith, R-Texas
- Dave Trott, R-Mich.
- Niki Tsongas, D-Mass.
*In announcing his retirement from the House, Delaney said he would run for president in the 2020 election.
**Kihuen faces sexual harassment allegations.
*** Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., died in office.
House members who lost primaries
House members running for governor
- Diane Black, R-Tenn.
- Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.
- Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii
- Raul Labrador, R-Idaho (lost primary)
- Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
- Kristi Noem, R-S.D.
- Steve Pearce, R-N.M.
- Jared Polis, D-Colo.
- Tim Walz, D-Minn.
House members running for Senate
- Lou Barletta, R-Penn.
- Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
- Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
- Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va. (lost primary)
- Martha McSally, R-Ariz.
- Luke Messer, R-Ind. (lost primary)
- Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas
- Jim Renacci, R-Ohio
- Todd Rokita, R-Ind. (lost primary)
- Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.
- Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Members who resigned already
- Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss.
- Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.*
- Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Calif.**
- Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah
- Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich.*
- Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.
- Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas *
- Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz.*
- Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa.*
- Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa.*
- Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio
*Franken, Conyers, Franks, Farenthold and Meehan resigned after facing sexual misconduct allegations. Murphy resigned in the wake of a sex scandal.
**Becerra is now the attorney general for California, filling the spot left vacant by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Lawmakers who joined the Trump administration
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former senator from Alabama
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, former representative from Montana
- Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, former representative from South Carolina
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former representative from Kansas and former CIA director
- Tom Price, former Health and Human Services secretary and former representative from Georgia
- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, former representative from Oklahoma