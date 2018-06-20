Costa Rica's can't-miss coffee destinations
01 / 55
Finca Rosa Blanca sits less than 30 minutes from the airport. That proximity is a key appeal of the hotel: guests can snooze in a lush landscape before or after an inconvenient flight without spending a night in San Jose.
02 / 55
From the deck of Finca Rosa Blanca’s open-air restaurant, savor morning views of the distant city, enveloped in green vegetation. Tuck into a classic breakfast of gallo pinto – black beans with rice and eggs.
03 / 55
Don’t miss a tour of the hotel’s working organic coffee farm and roastery. Guide Ulises Valdez leads travelers across a stream, past leaf-cutter ants and butterflies, and through the coffee plants, pointing out interesting wildlife along the way. The tour doubles as a relaxing nature walk.
04 / 55
After the tour, Valdez delivers a short spiel on how to smell and taste coffee, followed by a fresh cup brewed from the farm’s beans, served with a home-baked cookie.
05 / 55
A small pool and several common areas provide guests with space for relaxing.
06 / 55
While guest rooms are modest in size, the décor is charming, accented with colors and murals reflecting typical scenes from the countryside.
07 / 55
Noted San Jose chef Jose Gonalez consults on the menu at El Tigre Vestido. Order the coffee connoisseur menu and sample four dishes infused with the caffeinated crop. From buttered baby corn swabbed in coffee mayonnaise, to pork chops in coffee sauce.
08 / 55
Rolando Campos worked in the tourism industry for decades. Born and raised picking coffee, he dreamed of building a little hotel in West Valley. Finding a piece of property blessed with volcano views, especially at sunset, Campos opened Chayote Lodge.
09 / 55
Twelve bungalows, each with a generous terrace, resemble the colorful Costa Rican coffee receiving stations called “recibidores.”
10 / 55
Woven into the details of the rooms are elements of coffee culture, such as miniature ox carts, the method once used for transporting beans across trade routes.
11 / 55
Compared to the rest of Costa Rica, coffee country is light on activities. Thus, visits to nearby farms are the prime allure. Ask the hotel to arrange a tour and cupping at nearby micro-mill Finca Sumava de Lourdes, a past cup of excellence winner.
12 / 55
Harvest, when the African drying beds are covered in coffee, is the most interesting time to visit.
13 / 55
Hotel staff can arrange a cooking class with a local.
14 / 55
Learn classics like 'casado,' the country’s typical lunch dish.
15 / 55
Due to the isolated location, most guests dine at the lodge restaurant Quelites.
16 / 55
Campos has built a following from locals, so meals here feel like a community affair. The menu features Costa Rican dishes like beef with chimichurri and ceviche.
17 / 55
Enjoy local coffee delivered to your room in the morning to sip on the balcony.
18 / 55
Or use the yoga mat to “om” and “namaste” into a state of relaxation.
19 / 55
Another tour option: stroll the private finca of a retired agronomist where you can see an original recibidor on the property.
20 / 55
Afterwards, sip coffee picked from the fields below. Note: this is not a specialty coffee experience.
21 / 55
1. On the way to El Silencio Lodge, pay a visit to Starbucks’s new 46,000-square-foot visitor center at Hacienda Alsacia.
22 / 55
On the company’s 600-acre coffee farm on the slopes of the Poas volcano, this working farm serves as a global research and development facility only recently opened to the public.
23 / 55
With climate change comes new pests and diseases. Starbucks plans to share research with farmers to help tackle impending challenges.
24 / 55
Starbucks is a great destination to visit, especially for first-time coffee tourists. A video plus interactive demonstrations help the curious visualize the farm-to-cup process, from seedling to picking, milling, roasting and finally, brewing in a café.
25 / 55
Don’t go to Starbucks just for the coffee, unless you love its trademark toast level. The coffees reflect little of their terroir due to aggressive roasting. Of course, grab a drink to enjoy on the balcony overlooking the valley and waterfall. It’s by far the most sophisticated visitor experience in Costa Rica.
26 / 55
In Central Valley, Las Lajas is one of the best micro-mills in Costa Rica. Owners Dona Francisca and Don Oscar Chacón accept customers by appointment. As a small outfit, they require notice so as to have coffee roasted in advance.
27 / 55
A decade ago, the owners made a risky business move by processing and exporting their own beans. At the time, this was highly unusual for a small producer. But their honey and natural coffees became darlings of the barista world, and Las Lajas led Costa Rica in experimental fermentation techniques. The farm and mill produces 10 styles of coffee.
28 / 55
Incidentally, the natural process that garnered fame was an accident of tragic circumstance. A deadly earthquake in 2008 knocked power out, leaving the couple to decide either to toss the crop or do as farmers have done in Africa for centuries: air dry the cherries. A group of Norwegian roasters loved the coffee, setting in motion growth in naturals in Costa Rica.
29 / 55
Come harvest in November, Las Lajas will have new infrastructure for receiving guests. A catwalk over the mill will offer consumers a glimpse of the milling process, while walks through the farm show ripe red cherries.
30 / 55
Tucked into the hills of Central Valley is specialty coffee producer Café Brumas del Zurquí. The family business, owned by Rodríguez Carballo, focuses on high-quality beans while conducting experiments to discover new, suitable varieties.
31 / 55
Unusual for a coffee farm, Brumas has a roastery and café staffed with full-time baristas.
32 / 55
Cafe Brumas serves espresso-based drinks as well as chemex and pour overs.
33 / 55
Stop by Monday through Friday for a coffee tasting, or by appointment on Saturday. The café serves Brumas’ coffees from the Villa Sarchi, Bourbon and Geisha varieties.
34 / 55
Geisha is a type of coffee that has found fame in Panama. Brumas is one of few producers growing it successfully. In the café, you can order a cup or buy a bag of beans to take home.
35 / 55
El Silencio Lodge is nestled at the base of a protected park not far from coffee country.
36 / 55
Hotels generally consider coffee an afterthought. In Costa Rica, however, most properties treat coffee with the reverence it deserves. Properties often buy locally and sustainably, and the coffee beans are fresh. At El Silencio Lodge, every room comes equipped with coffee and a brewing setup. In the dining room, servers offer comparative tastings upon request.
37 / 55
Walk the wooded trails or tour the organic gardens, which serve as partial source for ingredients served in the restaurant at El Silencio.
38 / 55
Keep your balance while traversing the suspension bridge to walking trails and the jungle spa.
39 / 55
Standalone guest suites have coffee stations, outdoor hot tubs and decks for listening to birds or the rain.
40 / 55
On the way from coffee country down to the coast, stop at the artisan town of Sarchi in the province of Alajuela.
41 / 55
Before trains and vehicles, coffee was transported across trade routes via oxen-drawn wooden carts, which were built and painted at workshops in the village of Sarchi.
42 / 55
Local artists keep the tradition alive for tourists who wish to see the process or want to pick up a colorful souvenir.
43 / 55
Once hitting the coast, stop for seafood and order a ceviche by the Pacific Ocean.
44 / 55
Lots of roadside restaurants, all local businesses, sell typical Costa Rican dishes. Don’t miss the lobster with shrimp.
45 / 55
If you’re in Costa Rica, you’d be remiss not to visit the spectacular coastline. Manuel Antonio, a national park, offers pretty white sand beaches and safe, warm swimming conditions.
46 / 55
One of the better hotels in the area is Las Arenas del Mar. Set atop a jungle-covered hillside, guests have direct access to the beach. An easy, mile-long walk brings you to the entrance of Manuel Antonio.
47 / 55
Las Arenas has earned respect for its sustainability program, which touches everything from preserving local wildlife (iguana pictured) and stocking Costa Rican goods in the gift shop, to sourcing regional ingredients for the dining room. The property supports the Dock to Dish program by buying direct from local fishermen daily. There is a robust recycling program and a dedicated sustainability manager.
48 / 55
Rooms offer locally farmed and roasted coffee with a coffee service station. Brew a cup to enjoy by the cliffside infinity pool in the morning.
49 / 55
The restaurant serves Costa Rican specialties plus international dishes. Don’t miss the gallo pinto breakfast, by far the best thing on the menu.
50 / 55
At some point, visitors will spend a night in San Jose. Fortunately, the neighborhood of Barrio Escalante is teeming with upmarket dining and funky, cool cocktail and beer bars.
51 / 55
Kill an evening on a craft brewery walking tour with Carpe Chepe. Knowledgeable guides introduce guests to four Costa Rican brews sampled at brewpubs and bars. Three spots not to miss: Agúizotes (ah-gee-so-tays), Apotecario and Sin Corbata.
52 / 55
Grab a Costa Rican coffee at one of many third wave cafes in the neighborhood. Cafeoteca is a favorite for its hybrid business model: a roastery, café, restaurant and lifestyle shop.
53 / 55
Outdoor food markets have taken hold. Lolita offers burgers, sushi, beer and cocktails from six vendors. Chef José Pablo González opened the latest iteration, Mercado Escalante (pictured), which has pizza, tacos and other international foods.
54 / 55
Also owned by Gonzalez, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Al Mercat is one of the most important restaurants in San Jose. Chef Gonzalez elevates traditional fare like gallos, casados and chalupas, with fresh ingredients sourced from his farm.
55 / 55
Splurge on a gastronomic dinner at Restaurant Silvestre, set in a townhouse. Here, chef Santiago Bernandez Benedetto goes ruthlessly local with his soon-to-debut 10-course menu, in an attempt to bring the sensibility of Noma-style dining to Costa Rica. The multi-course affair will feature high-brow creations like “soil water.”

If a crop can symbolize a country, then coffee is Costa Rica’s emblem. While recent marketing efforts paint this Central American destination as a bastion of sustainability, dense jungle, adventure sports and pristine beaches — all true — coffee is fundamental to its citizens’ core identity. Just ask any middle-aged or elder Costa Rican if they picked red cherries as a child, and they’ll likely nod their head yes. At one point in the 1800s, it was the country’s sole export. It drove infrastructure and even led to the nation’s first traffic law — no noisy, coffee-laden ox carts after 6 p.m. in the villages.

Like traveling the wine lands of France, coffee plants blanket the hills and mountains of Costa Rica’s rugged landscape. But unlike old-world wine tourism, coffee tourism is nascent. Be prepared for stays in eco-lodges, though upmarket, combined with muddy hikes over streams and through fields. The Starbucks visitor center is the most sophisticated facility yet. Those who demand the glossy veneer of big brand luxury, may flinch at the bumpy roads leading to farms.

Don’t let rustic conditions fool you into thinking the coffee industry itself is immature. To connoisseurs of the cup, Costa Rica represents one of the most exciting regions of production in the world. Due to restrictions on water usage, part of the overarching protocol by the government to conserve natural resources, Costa Ricans found an ingenious way to extract more flavor while reducing water. It’s called the honey process and refers to the method of drying and fermenting a bean with different percentages of sugar-rich mucilage around it. The result: a fruitier, sweeter, but more acidic and thus complex cup. Plus, the rise in micro mills (the acquisition of small scale post-harvest equipment by farmers) has given growers control over their coffee. This has led to a diversity of styles, traceability, and the chance to taste different regions (or terroir) side by side for comparison, comparable to wine.

The following itinerary takes six days at an unhurried pace. In tandem with a focus on coffee, is an exploration of Costa Rica’s traditional dishes. A land abundant with fertile, volcanic soil naturally yields incredible fruits and vegetables. Plenty of coastline gives fresh seafood, while large swaths of the north provide pasture for cattle. From ceviches to plantains alongside rice and beans, it’s easy to eat fresh, local food wherever you go.

For all but those with the greatest passion for coffee, visits to farms only demand two days and two or three nights. Once in Costa Rica, you should visit other regions such as the volcano in Arenal or the Pacific Coast. High-end resorts line Guanacaste in the northwest, while intimate independent hotels tend to populate the south. Due to the timing of flights, most travelers will spend a night in San Jose. Fortunately, the neighborhood of Barrio Escalante offers sophisticated restaurants, coffee shops, cocktail bars and brewpubs to keep travelers engaged.

Due to six months of rain, the dry season of mid-November through April is the best time to visit. Fortunately, the best weather coincides with harvest. In the Central Valley, coffee picking starts around October and runs through February. Ripening of coffee cherries in higher elevation fincas starts around November. Harvest is by far the most interesting period to visit.

Browse the photo gallery above for the ultimate coffee and culinary experience in Costa Rica, and see more coffee destinations below.

Swedish coffee culture: How to take a fika

A coffee sipping trail through Sweden
01 / 42
Most trips originate in Stockholm, Sweden’s capital and largest city. In fact, you don’t have to move far through the airport before running into the newest outposts of specialty coffee brand Johan & Nyström in terminals 2 and 4. That’s your first clue of coffee’s importance to Sweden. Beyond the airport, the city wows visitors with its incredible density of preserved, historic buildings, ranging from the 13th to 18th centuries.
02 / 42
No matter where you are wandering, the formal architecture makes for an interesting juxtaposition to Stockholm’s sophisticated yet relaxed denizens. The cool style marries perfectly to third wave café culture. Everyone wears Chuck Taylors or Nike Frees, even ladies in dresses, to make walking and biking easier, and to make snuggling up in cozy spots ultra-comfortable.
03 / 42
Sweden’s most visible third wave coffee (and tea) brand, opened a comprehensive café in the hip area of Södermalm. Called the Concept Store, it sells whole beans and coffee drinks made with different brew methods, and features a tea bar, accessories from Japan and a training center.
04 / 42
The company has received a host of awards and accolades since its founding in 2004, including acknowledgment for its contribution to the industry. In addition to building a direct trade supply network, a primary goal of the brand is to bring better coffee to more people, without losing its edge as a leader in sourcing unique products.
05 / 42
To that end, the coffees are divided into two series: the original, offering “traditional, recognizable character” and signature, highlighting “distinct flavors” and “clear origin.” Bringing neophytes and nerds together under one roof.
06 / 42
Taking a different approach to the traditional coffee and pastries formula, the owners of Snickarbacken created a multi-venue with a café, art gallery and concept store under one roof.
07 / 42
The long, narrow front, dark and candlelit, sets the tone: it’s a perfect hideaway with a laptop or book on a rainy Stockholm day.
08 / 42
Further back, a bigger, brighter industrial room hosts larger tables for groups.
09 / 42
Feel free to browse the art or shop with a cup of joe in hand.
10 / 42
More than just a place for a cup of coffee (which, as far as quality, isn’t the main priority here), the Vete-Katten is an institution.
11 / 42
Featuring lunch, afternoon tea, sandwiches and – the highlight – ridiculously good pastries, guests order from the front counter and then explore the restaurant’s rambling hallways for a cozy nook.
12 / 42
Each room has slightly different décor, but all feel like a throwback to an era before cell phones, when friends actually met for conversation over a hot drink.
13 / 42
Before leaving, browse their jams, syrups and other takeaway snacks in beautiful packaging: they make nice gifts to bring home.
14 / 42
On the west coast, known as Göteborg to Swedes, Gothenburg is the country’s second largest city. Locals may be even more low-key than their neighbors to the east, yet they are no less particular about their surroundings.
15 / 42
They’ve perfected the concept of casual luxury utilizing natural materials (boasting enviable home goods stores) and made an art of bringing the outdoors in, and vice versa, a quality likely linked to the Swedish affinity for nature. The cafes, too, bear out these themes, both in aesthetics and in the caliber and care taken in the coffee served.
16 / 42
A market in Gothenburg displays fresh pastries.
17 / 42
Working with a local roaster, traceable beans, and aiming for organic products when possible, the young owner (early 20s) of Alkemisten (Alchemist), Kristian Hedborg, has accumulated industry wisdom well beyond his years. Hedborg believes the specialty coffee industry is already moving beyond the third wave and into the fourth, and that, akin to wine, every coffee has a story – a farmer and a terroir – to tell.
18 / 42
Housed in a windowed corner location in an up-and-coming neighborhood, his bright café sells equipment and accessories, in addition to a range of coffee drinks (V60, espresso) and small bites.
19 / 42
During my visit, I sampled my first Tibetan coffee, followed by a Nariño from Colombia.
20 / 42
This summer, he helped open Antibarbarus, a neighboring restaurant. The menu is inspired by global street food, and the complex coffee cocktails are a collaboration with Hedborg’s talented mixologist sister.
21 / 42
Da Matteo is the Gothenburg original. The man behind Da Matteo, Matts Johnson, is credited with bringing specialty coffee to the city.
22 / 42
Johnson got into the business 20 years ago, before ‘barista’ as a vocation was invented. He began roasting in 2007, though he would have started earlier if the equipment was available. Today, Johnson runs several Da Matteo locations, and his brand is recognized across Scandinavia. He won a White Guide Café of the Year award in 2015.
23 / 42
Johnson is a big supporter of barista competitions, and his well-trained staff proves it. He hopes coffee will be appreciated for its capacity for pleasure and nuance to the same extent as chocolate and wine. To demonstrate, he offers a coffee tasting using three different ceramic cup shapes, each meant to highlight a different aromatic trait. (Think grape specific stemware for wine.)
24 / 42
Fresh baked bread is available at Da Matteo.
25 / 42
Located off a charming section in the city center, the interior of Kale’i Kaffebar, marked by high ceilings, plywood tables and traditional wooden school chairs, is reminiscent of a bright and airy classroom.
26 / 42
The ambience is apropos since the owner Elin Conradsson learned to appreciate specialty coffee in Oslo, Norway and returned to Gothenburg to introduce it to locals.
27 / 42
She offers V60 pour overs and espresso alongside both modern and classic pastries, including the obligatory cinnamon bun. A healthier menu of lunch selections includes avocado toast, soups and salads.
28 / 42
. Koppi and Drop Coffee Roasters from Stockholm supply her with rotating selections of coffees, bolstering her main supplier Kafferostare Per Nordby. She won a best coffee bar in 2016 award from the White Guide Café.
29 / 42
Founded in 2009 as a small roaster intended for just its own coffee bar, Drop Coffee expanded into a full-fledged specialty roasting company in 2013 with the acquisition of a 25 Kilo Diedrich roaster. The company now wholesales to cafés and restaurants in Sweden, Europe and the USA.
30 / 42
Drop supports a highly-trained staff of baristas and roasters who have won awards at the Swedish Barista Championship and Brewers Cup. Managing director Joanna Alm twice won the Swedish Roasting Championship, and placed second in the World Coffee Roasting Championship.
31 / 42
Its pastries are also noteworthy; those are supplied by Michelin-starred chef Mathias Dhalgren’s bakery, Green Rabbit.
32 / 42
Self-dubbed the Capital of Fika for its inordinately high number of coffee shops, the little town of Alingsås is about 45 minutes east of Gothenburg (driving or train) and has a unique history behind it.
33 / 42
Founded in 1619, settlements sprung up around the local potato farming industry, which blossomed once farmers figured out they could eat the spud and not simply distill it for vodka. Growth outpaced housing, however, and newcomers were forced to live in kitchens and common areas. Thus, the café concept took hold, offering people a place to escape their living quarters, eat and fuel up with coffee. As demand increased, more coffee shops and bakeries opened, and today, 30 remain.
34 / 42
With a diverse occupational background ranging from shoes to houses, it would seem Ekstedts Bageri and Café owners Mikael and his wife Annasara, have found their calling as coffee roasters and bakers, respectively.
35 / 42
All the pastries, goodies and breads at Ekstedts Bageri and Café are made from scratch, including the seven classic fika cookies. Mikael sources fair trade, organic coffee directly from Honduras, which he roasts (quite heavily, for those who prefer a lighter hand), himself.
36 / 42
By now, you’re familiar with the Swedish penchant for pairing baked treats to coffee. If you break for a fika a few times a day, as Swedes do, that’s a lot of sugar in the bloodstream. Magasinet owner Cecilia Hallin, located in the oldest building in town, wanted to offer a healthier option.
37 / 42
Alongside organic, fair trade coffee, she sells raw, paleo-friendly food balls. Fillings include cacao, dates and coconut, as opposed to dairy, eggs or sugar.
38 / 42
You can’t help but feel you’ve hit the Swedish jackpot as far as ambience at heritage house-cum-coffee shop, Nygrens Café.
39 / 42
Now open five years, this charming, renovated former grocery store and carriage house won the White Guide’s Fika Spot of the Year in 2015.
40 / 42
Cardamom buns are served at Nygrens Café.
41 / 42
Organic coffee and tea, plus classic and modern desserts, can be enjoyed in the courtyard during warmer months.
42 / 42
The big draw to ANys Coffee House, aside from the vegan, allergy-friendly and gluten-free lunch foods, are the massive cardamom and cinnamon-flavored buns. Warning: Not gluten free, and utterly delicious.

New York City's specialty coffee trail

New York City's best coffee destinations
01 / 50
A few years ago, Budin, pronounced “booth-in” (Icelandic for shop) made a newsworthy debut when it opened in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood with a $10 licorice-flavored latte. Unsurprisingly, the price of the product, based on the high cost of imported syrup and powder, elicited sensationalist cries of price gouging, while naysayers ignored the gravity of the coffee program. Well, not anymore.
02 / 50
This serious entry into New York’s specialty coffee world was the first to bring Scandinavian beans to the city on a consistent basis. Offerings include names like Wendelboe, Koppi and Drop. The shop, owned by Elliot Rayman and Crystal Pei, both Scandinavia-philes (Pei is Icelandic), aligns with Nordic aesthetics in its large, bright, beautiful and uncluttered presentation.
03 / 50
It has become a fixture in the neighborhood, selling craft beer and wine in the evenings, and stocking a home goods/sundry shop in the back.
04 / 50
Why Nordic coffee? “There are two main factors,” says Rayman. “One is how they source — what kinds of farms they choose and their preferred flavor profile; the second is the roasting style, which is a lot lighter than almost anything done in the U.S.”
05 / 50
Budin sells Icelandic chocolate bars in its cafe.
06 / 50
In 2014, The Elk replaced a longtime java joint that initially left locals skeptical. (That’s West Village denizens, for you.)
07 / 50
Yet, the cozy Charles Street spot quickly became a favorite, where both dog and human parents catch up with one another on the front sidewalk each morning.
08 / 50
Founded by Claire Chan, a San Francisco transplant who once worked in fashion, the cafe gives a fresh take on hip design cues encompassing clean lines, pale unfinished wood and splashes of white.
09 / 50
Bright windows and a few seats inspire customers to linger over drip coffee, cold brew and espresso-based drinks.
10 / 50
The menu strikes a trendy chord with its turmeric latte and avocado toast. However, the kale and egg breakfast sandwich is the morning must; for lunch, try the spicy chicken sandwich. Grab-and-go options include chia puddings, yogurt with granola and mini baguette sandwiches.
11 / 50
On shelves, patrons can snag housewares and sundries like locally made candles and soaps, chocolate bars and coffee from Brooklyn roaster Parlor.
12 / 50
While Parlor Coffee beans can be purchased in specialty cafes throughout New York’s boroughs, visiting the Brooklyn roastery in person is a rewarding experience.
13 / 50
Educated and engaged baristas will discuss the roast styles, flavor profiles and origin characteristics, and make a brewing suggestion based on your coffee selection.
14 / 50
In the back of the long retail and work space, customers can glimpse the roasting action.
15 / 50
Parlor regularly sources from well-known and up-and-coming regions ranging from Kenya and Ethiopia to Colombia and Burundi.
16 / 50
The professionals behind the brand believe in the complexity of coffee and seek to highlight the natural flavor profiles of the beans they source, much like fine winemaking.
17 / 50
Parlor Coffee’s growing city-wide success belies its humble origins – as a diminutive espresso bar in the back of a barbershop. Cleary they’re on to something.
18 / 50
Steve Sutton, owner of Devocion’s 3,600-square-foot café and roastery in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, has proven that a business dedicated to the coffee of one country can succeed.
19 / 50
Medellin, Colombia-born Sutton has focused solely on Colombia because of the diversity of its growing regions. From fuller-bodied coffees at lower altitudes, to high-toned mountain beans, he can find something for every palate.
20 / 50
“By focusing only on Colombian coffee, I can concentrate my energy in one place…and actually guarantee things that no one has been able to do until now, like source fresh green beans year-round.”
21 / 50
The café boasts unusually spacious digs, featuring high ceilings, a skylight and a plant wall -- a welcome contrast to the typically cramped quarters of Manhattan venues.
22 / 50
It’s the living room locals wish they had but can’t afford. Selling pastries, sandwiches and snacks alongside a rotating list of coffees brewed by hand or as espresso, guests are encouraged to relax with a complimentary paper on one of the comfy leather sofas.
23 / 50
To engage with and educate the public, Supercrown offers complimentary cuppings on Sundays at 3 p.m. The kitchen pumps out obligatory avo toast and yogurt granola, although the café has become known for its milkshake and coffee soft-serve. A grab-and-go cooler aids customers short on time.
24 / 50
The bright, long industrial space of exposed brick painted white with accents of hot pink and blue, features a bar in front and a vintage 1952 Probat roaster in the rear.
25 / 50
Launched in 2015 by coffee veteran Darleen Scherer, Supercrown brought third wave coffee to a caffeine desert in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood.
26 / 50
Yet Supercrown employs innovative coffee technology, too. For example, they utilize a Pour Steady, a pour-over coffee machine meant to mimic hand brewing, which combines precision motion-control with speed and consistency.
27 / 50
So far, its success in a previously unproven location has been evidenced by the café, retail and roastery’s ceaseless stream of customers.
28 / 50
The latest addition to the Nordic coffee club comes from Brownsville Roasters. Both owner and team bring distinguished pedigrees to this small but promising company., Head roaster Omar Maagaard hails from Copenhagen and trained with Danish third wave coffee brand The Coffee Collective for three years. While there, he developed an affinity for Northern Europe’s trademark style, which is “light” – but that doesn’t mean less flavor. The goal is to bring out a coffee’s natural sweetness and accentuate its characteristics without masking it.
29 / 50
That sensibility informs the roasting at Brownsville, owned by a name you’re more likely to know -- Claus Meyer of Noma.
30 / 50
For now, there are two ways to try the coffee. Visit the stall in Grand Central’s Great Northern Food Hall.
31 / 50
Preferable to that, however, would be spending a day at Norman on the border of Greenpoint and Williamsburg.
32 / 50
This lofty space is a freelancer’s dream with plentiful tables and free Wi-Fi. A café by day and full-service restaurant by night, coffee and pastries can be had starting at 8 a.m.
33 / 50
Homegrown coffee company Joe evolved from a single humble café on Waverly Place into a mini-chain spread across New York City. As the brand scaled, however, quality never dipped.
34 / 50
It’s not surprising, then, that Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group took notice and invested heavily in their 14 stores and counting.
35 / 50
While USHG will help Joe continue expanding, they’ll also be serving the coffees in their dining establishments. Notably, in early 2017, USHG opened a casual sister restaurant to Union Square Café called Daily Provisions.
36 / 50
Open all day, this quick-order spot turns out beautiful bread loaves, meaty BECs (the thick bacon approaches pork belly categorization), and addictive Krullers in flavors of maple and cinnamon.
37 / 50
If you’re in the mood for a proper coffee (DP doesn’t nail the drip ratio or the espresso, unfortunately), you can always stop by the original Joe, tucked into a leafy corner of the West Village.
38 / 50
Founded in NYC but modeled off Aussie café culture, rapidly expanding coffee shop and café chain Bluestone Lane boasts one of the best avo toasts in the city.
39 / 50
Balthazar bread, sliced thick enough to bear the weight of generously slathered smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta, sprouts, and a poached egg drizzled in EVOO and tahini, is a primary reason this version beats the fierce citywide competition.
40 / 50
Fortunately, the range of Australian-inspired espresso-based drinks like flat whites, piccolos and magics stand up to the delicious (and eminently Instagrammable) fare.
41 / 50
The Collective Café in the West Village has outdoor seating that fills up with locals and their dogs by 10 a.m. on weekends. Pro tip: visit the lesser known Carmine Street location, nearby, for faster seating.
42 / 50
If you’re familiar with the term “estate wine,” you know it means grapes grown, fermented and bottled on the same property. Winemakers have long known what happens on the farm dictates quality potential. Estate coffee, however, is quite rare, as few roaster/retailers can boast true “soil-to-sip” production.
43 / 50
But Nobletree, guided by CEO Eric Taylor, has finally debuted its first cafe which fulfills the company’s promise of vertical integration.
44 / 50
Nobletree sources from its two farms in Brazil that cover over 1,900 acres in the country’s coffee-rich Sul de Minas region, in addition to coffee-growing regions around the world.
45 / 50
The brand’s first café opened this year in Westfield World Trade Center, followed by a space in Brooklyn’s new DeKalb Market Hall (pictured).
46 / 50
In addition to coffee, visitors to the World Trade location can buy baked goods, salads and sandwiches by Padoca Bakery. While coffee, brewed or espresso-based, is the thing to drink, tea lovers will be happy to find artisan purveyor In Pursuit of Tea on offer, too.
47 / 50
By now, if you know specialty coffee, you know Stumptown. The Portland, Ore.-based brand first landed in NYC in 2009, debuting an espresso bar at the Ace Hotel. The arrival heralded a coming of age for New York’s third wave coffee scene, when the city would evolve from a frontier outpost to a regional, then national, leader in the coffee scene.
48 / 50
. It took until 2013, with the support of well-publicized outside investment, for Stumptown to debut a full-fledged café in Greenwich Village. And that was four years ago.
49 / 50
Today, the city teems with cafes, and the shiny allure of Stumptown has worn into a patina. Yet, the 8th street location still delivers one of the best aesthetic experiences in town, from the beautiful wood-paneled walls to the globe-like pendant lights, wrapped in wire, hanging from the lofty ceiling like balloons.
50 / 50
And the oft-copied nitro cold brew remains the best, too, a fact not lost on the steady flow of patrons ordering from the tap throughout the day.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com