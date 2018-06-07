First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2

Cunard has continued the tradition of dark-hulled ships with its latest vessels. Here, the line's current flagship, Queen Mary 2.

Cunard is touting another epic world cruise for 2020 that will take passengers from New York to Australia and back.

The 113-night voyage on the 2,695-passenger Queen Mary 2 will kick off Jan. 3, 2020 at New York's Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and end at the same location on April 25, 2020.

The Queen Mary 2 will follow an easterly route across the globe that starts with a trans-Atlantic sailing to Southampton, England followed by stops in Lisbon, Portugal and Naples, Italy on the way to Israel. From there, the ship will travel through the Suez Canal to the Middle East for several stops before continuing eastward to Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The Asia calls will be followed by an extensive visit to Australia, the easternmost destination of the trip. Stops on the schedule for the Australia portion of the trip include Darwin, the Whitsunday Islands, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

From Australia, Queen Mary 2 will return west across the Indian Ocean to Mauritius and Reunion Island before an extended visit to South Africa and Namibia. The ship then will head up the west coast of Africa back to Southampton before crossing the Atlantic a second time on a final leg back to New York.

Overnight stays are planned for Haifa, Israel; Dubai; Singapore; Hong Kong; Sydney and Cape Town, South Africa.

Cunard has been a longtime leader in extended world voyages for decades.

Fares for the 2020 sailing start at $20,109 per person, based on double occupancy.

