She said he beat the family feline, so she killed him.

A Dallas, Texas, woman admitted to police that she shot her husband for abusing a beloved cat, according to media reports.

The shooting came after the animal had gone missing, leading Mary Harrison, 47, to plaster her neighborhood with signs pleading for the pet’s return. Happily, the lost kitty returned to the family.

Not so happily, the pet became the center of a dispute between Harrison and her husband, which ended with his death.

The events unfolded over the weekend when Dallas police responded to call about a shooting and located Harrison at her home. In a statement, the department said she told officers she had had enough of her husband’s treatment of the animal and shot him.

Dexter Harrison, 49, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Harrison was arrested for murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail with a bond set for $100,000, local station KXAS reported. According to The Washington Post, it was unclear if she was represented by an attorney.

Local station KTVT reported that the family has two teenage sons and had moved into the duplex home in recent months.

“A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy. It’s unbelievable. A man loses his life over a cat. I mean, people love their pets, but it ain’t that serious … to die for a cat,” neighbor Carl Phillips told the station.

