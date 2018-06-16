A dangerous combo of high temperatures and high humidity has triggered excessive heat advisories and warnings in Chicago and St. Louis this Fathers' Day weekend as forecasters warn of blistering heat in northern tier states spreading to the East Coast by next week.

The National Weather Service forecasts hot and muggy conditions across much of the Southern and Central Plains, as well as the Midwest, over the next few days, with high humidity and afternoon highs generally ranging from the 90s to low 100s.

"This may increase the risk for heat exhaustion or stroke for susceptible individuals," the weather service warns.

The forecast for a weekend bake-off includes Minneapolis, Chicago, and St. Louis, with the large mass of hot and humid air moving to the Eastern Seaboard — including New England and the Mid-Atlantic — by Monday.

Chicago is expected to swelter in the bull's eye of the hot weather, with at least three days of high temperatures through Monday, which constitute a heat wave.

AccuWeather says it will feel like the middle of the summer in those cities, as well as Kansas City, Cincinnati, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Washington, Philadelphia and New York City.

On the East Coast, Monday is shaping up as a record-breaking day of high temperatures for portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, according to weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue. He says temperatures should peak at around 95 degrees along the Interstate-95 corridor.

"Heat of this magnitude is not uncommon for this part of the season, but intense June sunshine can make if feel worse than a similar hot and humid spell in August or September when the sun is weaker," says AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Larson.

