Residents of a McAllen, Texas, neighborhood walk down a flooded street that trapped an ambulance during a second day of heavy rains and street flooding, on June 21, 2018.
Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

McALLEN, Texas – Days of torrential rain have led to widespread flooding in southeastern Texas, the state's worst floods since Hurricane Harvey last year.

Since Tuesday, 5 to 10 inches of rain has fallen along the Texas coast from the border to around 125 miles south of Houston, with more than 15 inches in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

"The latest Texas rainfall totals are astounding," said Weather Channel meteorologist Greg Diamond.

In McAllen, Texas, intense rainstorms caused widespread flooding for a second day, stranding vehicles in intersections and low-lying parking lots. The small city near the border with Mexico has been in the spotlight this week amid global outrage over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy for criminally charging immigrants who try to enter the U.S. illegally. 

The U.S. Border Patrol’s McAllen Station is the busiest for apprehending and detaining immigrants suspected of entering the country illegally, and protests have erupted around the area in recent days.

At the Doubletree Hotel near McAllen's airport – one of the tallest buildings in the area – several apparent lightning strikes disabled elevators and set off fire alarms while water leaked through the atrium nine stories above. 

City officials urged drivers to stay off the roads, while young men in big pickups gunned their way through puddles and flooded intersections. 

In coffee shops and restaurants, a chorus of cellphones sounded each time the weather service issued a new flash flood warning. 

Heavy rains lead to flooding in south Texas
01 / 22
Residents of a McAllen, Texas, neighborhood walk down a flooded street that trapped an ambulance during a second day of heavy rains and street flooding on June 21, 2018.
02 / 22
A stranded sedan sits in floodwaters following a second day of heavy rains and flash flooding in McAllen, Texas on June 21, 2018.
03 / 22
A rescue helicopter flies over head as volunteers remove stranded residents in Weslaco, Texas.
04 / 22
Residents carry their belongings through high water in Weslaco, Texas.
05 / 22
Volunteers use a raft to rescue residents from their homes in Weslaco, Texas.
06 / 22
Traffic moves through flooded Texas Avenue in Weslaco, Texas.
07 / 22
Rescued animals sit in the back of a truck in Weslaco, Texas.
08 / 22
Volunteers move stranded residents by raft from their home to the Templo Betania Church before they were taken to a shelter at Sam Houston Elementary in Weslaco, Texas.
09 / 22
Volunteers use a raft to rescue residents from their homes in Weslaco, Texas.
10 / 22
Residents Delia Gonzalez, left and Juanita Gomez are helped onto a truck by volunteers before being taken to shelter in Weslaco, Texas.
11 / 22
A man wades through floodwaters on June 20, 2018, along Texas Avenue in Weslaco, Texas. A sub-tropical system moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico overnight, caused catastrophic flooding in some areas of Cameron County.
12 / 22
Motorists travel through high water at Morgan Road and the Crosstown Expressway underpass in Corpus Christi, Texas.
13 / 22
Niagra Street on the westside of Corpus Christi, Texas is flooded.
14 / 22
Abandoned vehicles sit in sewage-tainted floodwater near Mercedes, Texas.
15 / 22
A police vehicle drives into floodwater on Texas Avenue in Weslaco, Texas.
16 / 22
A pedestrian walks along a road that flooded after the area received several inches of rain in Weslaco, Texas.
17 / 22
A truck is hit by the wake of another as they navigate a road that flooded after the area received several inches of rain in Weslaco, Texas.
18 / 22
A man walks along a road that flooded in Weslaco, Texas.
19 / 22
Motorists drive through high waters on Jimmy Johnson Blvd. during a rain storm in Port Arthur, Texas.
20 / 22
Water overflows from a drainage ditch in the Country Creek subdivision in Corpus Christi, Texas.
21 / 22
A woman crosses Twin City Highway near Texas 73 during a rain storm in Port Arthur, Texas.
22 / 22
Gravestones in Calvary Cemetery on June 19, 2018, are submerged in floodwaters during a rain storm in Port Arthur, Texas.

Rain also sparked flooding this week in the Beaumont-Port Arthur area. Chris Jenkins’ home in Orange County flooded with about 6 inches of water. He and his family had moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.

“Just coming and seeing everything floating on the floor, nothing can prepare you for it,” Jenkins told KHOU.

The rainfall was fueled by an upper-level low-pressure system parked over Texas, the Weather Channel said. The system  is interacting with widespread tropical moisture, leading to the numerous showers and thunderstorms.

The weather service said the slow-moving storm is expected to move Thursday. Downpours are likely to become much more spotty in nature over southeastern Texas to end the week, AccuWeather said.

Deadly floods near Pittsburgh, extreme heat in West

A separate weather system brought rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening around Pittsburgh, prompting destructive flash flooding. At least one person was killed.

Video posted on social media showed cars floating down flooded streets, while swift-water rescue teams in Allegheny County took part in at least 66 rescues. 

The biggest flood threat in the next few days will be in the Ohio Valley and the Deep South. 

Meanwhile, excessive heat warnings have been posted in the Southwest. High temperatures will surpass 110 degrees in some areas, the weather service said.  Temperatures in Death Valley, California, the usual hot spot, will be in the 120 to 125 degree range.

Rice reported from McLean, Virginia. Contributing: The Associated Press.

