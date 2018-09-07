Cruise ship tours: Avalon Waterways' Avalon Visionary
01 / 69
The 128-passenger Avalon Visionary is one of river line Avalon Waterways' 16 vessels in Europe.
02 / 69
Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the size of Avalon Visionary is limited by the size of the locks and bridges in the region. It measures 361 feet long and 38 feet wide.
03 / 69
Avalon Visionary is part of of Avalon Waterways' Panorama Class of vessels. The ships feature unusually large cabins and panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Here, Visionary's main lobby, where passengers first arrive after boarding.
04 / 69
The Avalon Visionary's main lobby is home to a reception desk that is staffed around the clock.
05 / 69
As on most river ships, a central stairway leads from Avalon Visionary's main lobby to three cabin decks as well as the main dining room.
06 / 69
As is typical on river ships, Avalon Visionary has one large lounge overlooking the front of the ship that serves as a central gathering for passengers during the day and into the evening.
07 / 69
The stylish, semi-circular bar in the lounge is quiet during the day but often bustling at night.
08 / 69
Founded in 2004, 13-year-old Avalon Waterways is known for a young fleet of ships with a stylish, contemporary design. A notable feature of Avalon Visionary's lounge is its wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows.
09 / 69
As with other areas on Avalon Visionary, the lounge is filled with contemporary furniture. The room is home to nightly port talks and other activities.
10 / 69
At the front of the lounge is a seating that doubles as an alternative dining venue in the evening.
11 / 69
A large dance floor is located at the center of the lounge, which is home to live music nightly.
12 / 69
Just outside the lounge at the very front of the ship is an outdoor seating area.
13 / 69
Avalon Visionary's lounge bar serves German lager Veltins as well as other beers and wines from the region where the ship sails.
14 / 69
Avalon Visionary's bar is stocked with a wide range of liquors available at an extra charge. Pricing is in euro.
15 / 69
A second, smaller sitting room called the Club Lounge is located at the back of Avalon Visionary. Like the main lounge, it offers panoramic views of passing scenery from wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows.
16 / 69
Avalon Visionary's Club Lounge harbors a small nook with coffee, tea and other snacks.
17 / 69
Cookies and muffins are available throughout the day in the Club Lounge.
18 / 69
Juices also are available in the Club Lounge.
19 / 69
The Club Lounge also is home to a small library nook and wide-screen television (sometimes used during lectures).
20 / 69
A range of games can be found in the library nook of the Club Lounge.
21 / 69
A small deck just off Avalon Visionary's Club Lounge overlooks the back of the ship. It's one of the few places on the vessel where smoking is permitted.
22 / 69
As is typical on river ships, Avalon Visionary has one large main restaurant that can accommodate all 128 passengers in one seating.
23 / 69
Avalon Visionary's restaurant serves four- to six-course dinners nightly. It's open buffet-style for breakfast and lunch.
24 / 69
Avalon Visionary's restaurant serves up daily specials as well as Eggs Benedict, made-to-order omelettes and other dishes at breakfasttime.
25 / 69
Avalon Visionary's restaurant has a buffet area at its back that is used during breakfast and lunch.
26 / 69
Avalon Fresh, a new culinary program launched on Avalon Waterways in 2017, includes healthy seeds, grains and other items at breakfast.
27 / 69
Avalon Waterways' new Avalon Fresh program also has brought flavorful and unusual smoothies to the breakfast buffets on the line's ships.
28 / 69
As is the case for all of Avalon Waterways' Panorama Class vessels, Avalon Visionary features a large number of Panorama Suites that offer 20 square feet of living space. That's about 30% more than the standard river ship cabin.
29 / 69
Nearly 80% of Avalon Visionary's 64 cabins are Panorama Suites. They are unusual in the industry not just for their large size but for their floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall panoramic windows.
30 / 69
Panorama Suite windows stretch 11 feet wide and slide open to create a large, seven-foot-wide opening. When open, the windows give passengers the feel of being on an open-air balcony.
31 / 69
Panorama Suites have a small seating area near the floor-to-ceiling windows.
32 / 69
Panorama Suites also have a desk area and built-in storage areas.
33 / 69
The built-in storage area in Panorama Suites has a large area for hanging clothes.
34 / 69
The built-in storage area in Panorama Suites also offers a row of shelves that includes a personal safe.
35 / 69
Cabin bathrooms on Avalon Visionary are spacious for a river ship
36 / 69
Cabin bathrooms are lined with rich marble and feature upscale amenities.
37 / 69
Cabin bathrooms are stocked with upscale L'Occitane toiletries.
38 / 69
A perfume diffuser from Italy's Millefiori sits in a nook in Panorama Suites on Avalon Visionary.
39 / 69
One of the little touches in Avalon cabins is bathroom towels in two colors, so two people traveling together will know which towel is theirs.
40 / 69
All cabins on Avalon Visionary have a mini-bar stocked with sodas and alcoholic drinks available for an extra charge. Bottled water, however, is complimentary.
41 / 69
Despite catering heavily to the U.S. market, Avalon ships only offer European-style electrical outlets in cabins. If you're coming from the USA, be sure to bring an adaptor.
42 / 69
Passengers board Avalon Visionary via a ramp that travels with the ship.
43 / 69
Large, umbrella-like coverings line the top deck of Avalon Visionary for shade on sunny days.
44 / 69
The large, umbrella-like coverings atop Avalon Visionary can be disassembled when the ship crosses under low bridges.
45 / 69
Dozens of lounge chairs line the top deck of Avalon Visionary.
46 / 69
The deck-top area of Avalon Visionary includes an open-air bistro, a relative rarity on river ships. It can be used for lunch events during sailings.
47 / 69
The top deck of Avalon Visionary also offers a hot tub, though there is no pool.
48 / 69
A built-into-the-floor-covering backgammon game is one of several amusements on Avalon Visionary's top deck.
49 / 69
At the back of Avalon Visionary's top deck is a small area where smoking is allowed.
50 / 69
Located near the front of the ship, Avalon Visionary's wheelhouse can be lowered when the vessel passes under low bridges.
51 / 69
Just in front of Avalon Visionary's wheelhouse is another small seating area.
52 / 69
Avalon Visionary's ceremonial bell is located on its top deck just in front of the wheelhouse.
53 / 69
Avalon Visionary offers a small fitness center that's home to a treadmill and two stationary bikes.
54 / 69
The Avalon Visionary's fitness center also has a small collection of free weights.
55 / 69
Towels and bottled watered are available in Avalon Visionary's fitness center.
56 / 69
In addition to stairs connecting its three levels, Avalon Visionary has a small elevator.
57 / 69
Among little touches on Avalon Visionary are the umbrellas are the umbrellas at the ready for passenger use on rainy days.
58 / 69
Passengers on Avalon Visionary grab a receiver on the way to tours so they can listen to guides through headphones.
59 / 69
A machine that sprays hand sanitizer is located outside the restaurant.
60 / 69
Avalon Visionary was built at the Den Breejen shipyard in The Netherlands.
61 / 69
River ships such as Avalon Visionary often dock right in the center of the towns that they visit on European waterways.
62 / 69
An Avalon Visionary crew member meets passengers returning from shore tours with a towel and cold drink.
63 / 69
Fresh honey straight from a honeycomb is one of the items available in the ship's buffet.
64 / 69
Beef carpaccio is on the menu in the restaurant on Avalon Visionary.
65 / 69
German-style pretzels await passengers during a German-themed lunch in the ship's restaurant.
66 / 69
Local beers from the region where Avalon Visionary sails are among the specials available in the ship's lounge.
67 / 69
Avalon Visionary in 2017 is sailing on Europe's Rhine River.
68 / 69
Avalon Waterways' Avalon Visionary docked in Cologne, Germany.
69 / 69
A life buoy at the ready atop Avalon Visionary.
636282761384101109-IMG-7503.JPG
The 128-passenger Avalon Visionary is one of river line Avalon Waterways' 16 vessels in Europe.
Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Avalon Waterways is offering free flights to Europe to customers who book select European river cruises in the coming weeks.

Launched this month, the promotion from the Colorado-based river line is available on more than three dozen sailings departing between September and December.

The offer includes free flights from airports in the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Flights from other gateway cities are available for an extra charge of $200 to $1,075 per person. 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The offer in some cases can be combined with two other promotions Avalon currently has underway: A $500 per person land-and-cruise promotion (code PRMW0425) and a Welcome Back Credit for repeat customers. 

RELATED:  Avalon fleet to be all "suite ships" by 2019 

To quality for the promotion, customers must book and pay for one of the cruises in full by July 24. 

USA TODAY Cruise in 2017 got an early look at Avalon's newest vessel, Avalon Visionary, which sails in Europe. For a deck-by-deck tour of the ship, scroll through the carousel above. The carousel below offers a look inside another Avalon ship, Avalon Passion

Cruise ship tours: Avalon Waterways' Avalon Passion
01 / 68
Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the length and width of the Avalon Passion is limited by the size of the locks on the region's waterways. The ship measures 443 feet long and 38 feet wide -- the maximum amount possible for ships cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
02 / 68
The fastest-growing area for river cruising is Europe, where more than a dozen new vessels are debuting this year. Among them: Avalon Waterways' 166-passenger Avalon Passion.
03 / 68
The Avalon Passion is the latest in Avalon Waterways' new Panorama class of vessels that feature unusually large (for the industry) cabins and more panoramic views. Here, the vessel's main lobby, where passengers first arrive after boarding.
04 / 68
The Avalon Passion's main lobby is home to a reception desk that is staffed around the clock.
05 / 68
As on most river ships, a central stairway leads from the Avalon Passion's main lobby to three cabin decks as well as the main dining room (on the lowest level of the ship).
06 / 68
As is typical on river ships, the Avalon Passion has one large, central lounge overlooking the front of the ship that serves as a central gathering place for passengers during the day and into the evening.
07 / 68
The stylish, semi-circular bar in the lounge is quiet during the day but often bustling at night.
08 / 68
As with other areas on the Avalon Passion, the lounge is filled with contemporary furniture. The room is home to nightly port talks and other activities.
09 / 68
Founded in 2004, 12-year-old Avalon Waterways is known for a young fleet of ships with a stylish, contemporary design. A notable feature of the Avalon Passion's lounge are its wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows.
10 / 68
At the front of the lounge is a seating area that doubles as an alternative dining area for the ship.
11 / 68
A light buffet lunch often is served at the front of the lounge.
12 / 68
Another view of the outside seating area at the front of the ship.
13 / 68
Just outside the lounge, at the very front of the ship, is an outdoor seating area -- one that is larger than on many river ships.
14 / 68
A large dance floor is located at the center of the lounge.
15 / 68
The bar serves German lager Veltins on tap.
16 / 68
The lounge is home to a self-serve coffee machine that's available around the clock.
17 / 68
The bar is stocked with a wide range of liquors available at an extra charge. Pricing is in euro.
18 / 68
A second, smaller sitting room called the Club Lounge is located at the back of the Avalon Passion. Like the main lounge, it offers panoramic views of passing scenery from wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows.
19 / 68
The Avalon Passion's Club Lounge also harbors a small breakfast nook for early and late risers as an alternative to breakfast in the main restaurant.
20 / 68
The breakfast nook in the Club Lounge features a self-serve WMF coffee machine, which is in constant use.
21 / 68
Cookies and muffins often are available in the Club Lounge.
22 / 68
The Club Lounge is home to a small library nook and wide-screen TV (sometimes used during lectures).
23 / 68
A range of games can be found in the library nook in the Club Lounge.
24 / 68
A small deck just off the Club Lounge overlooks the wake of the ship. It's one of the few places on the ship where smoking is permitted.
25 / 68
As is typical on river ships, the Avalon Passion has one large main restaurant that can accommodate all 166 passengers in one seating.
26 / 68
The Avalon Passion's Restaurant serves up four- to six- course dinners nightly. It's open buffet-style for breakfast and lunch.
27 / 68
Barbells of various weights are stacked in a nook in the fitness center.
28 / 68
The Avalon Passion also is home to a small fitness center with a treadmill, a stationary bike and free weights.
29 / 68
Like other Panorama class vessels launched by Avalon since 2011, Avalon Passion features a large number of Panorama Suites that offer 200 square feet of living space -- about 30% more than the standard river ship cabin.
30 / 68
Nearly 80% of Avalon Passion's 83 cabins are Panorama Suites. They are unusual in the industry not just for their large size but for their floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall panoramic windows that stretch 11 feet wide and open up seven-feet wide. When open, the windows give passengers the feel of being on an open-air balcony.
31 / 68
Panorama Suites have a small seating area near the floor-to-ceiling windows.
32 / 68
Panorama Suites have built-in storage areas near the doorway.
33 / 68
The built-in storage areas in Panorama Suites include shelving for clothes anda personal safe.
34 / 68
The built-in storage area also has room for hanging clothes.
35 / 68
All cabins on the ship feature a mini bar stocked with sodas and alcoholic drinks, available for an extra charge. Bottled water, however, is complimentary.
36 / 68
Cabin bathrooms on the Avalon Passion are spacious (for a river ship), rich with marble and boast luxurious amenities. Here, the bathroom of a Panorama Suite.
37 / 68
The bathrooms on the Avalon Passion feature upscale L'Occitane toiletries in large bottles.
38 / 68
The tile-lined shower of a Panorama Suite.
39 / 68
One of the little touches in Avalon cabins are bathroom towels in two colors, so couples will know who's is who's.
40 / 68
Despite catering heavily to the U.S. market, the Avalon ships only offer European-style outlets in cabins. If you're coming from the USA, be sure to bring an adapter.
41 / 68
The furniture in Avalon Passion cabins is clean-lined and contemporary. Here, a bedside table in a Panorama Suite.
42 / 68
The Avalon Passion also features two Royal Suites, which at 300 square feet are 50% larger than Panorama Suites.
43 / 68
Like Panorama Suites, the two Royal Suites have wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that can be opened wide, creating the feel of being on a balcony.
44 / 68
A seating area in a Royal Suite.
45 / 68
The shower in the bathroom of a Royal Suite.
46 / 68
The main bathroom in a Royal Suite is similar to the ones on Panorama Suites but larger.
47 / 68
Royal Suites also feature a second, smaller bathroom that contains a sink and toilet.
48 / 68
Royal Suites also feature a modest desk area.
49 / 68
Located on the lowest of three cabin decks, the Avalon Deluxe Staterooms are partially below the ship's waterline and do not have wall-to-wall windows.
50 / 68
A third category of cabins on the Avalon Passion are its 17 Avalon Deluxe Staterooms, which measure 172 square feet. While smaller than Panorama Suites, the cabins still are larger than many others on river ships in Europe.
51 / 68
The bathroom in Avalon Deluxe Staterooms is smaller than in Panorama Suites, but still elegantly appointed.
52 / 68
The bathroom shower in an Avalon Deluxe Stateroom.
53 / 68
While relatively small, Avalon Deluxe Stateroom bathrooms have ample storage space including a cabinet that hides a hair dryer.
54 / 68
Bathrooms in Avalon Passion cabins feature fragrance diffusers from Italy's Millefiori.
55 / 68
Passengers board the Avalon Passion via a ramp that travels with the ship.
56 / 68
Among little touches on the Avalon Passion are the umbrellas at the ready for passenger use on rainy days.
57 / 68
In addition to stairs connecting its three levels, the Avalon Passion has a small elevator.
58 / 68
Machines that spray hand sanitizer are located outside the restaurant.
59 / 68
Avalon Passion was built at the Den Breejen shipyard in The Netherlands.
60 / 68
The Avalon Passion's ceremonial bell is located on its top deck just in front of the wheelhouse.
61 / 68
The deck-top area of the Avalon Passion includes an open-air bistro, a relative rarity on river ships. It's open for lunches on some days during cruises, weather depending.
62 / 68
The top deck of the Avalon Passion also offers lounge chairs and a hot tub, though there is no pool.
63 / 68
Four large umbrella-like coverings line the top deck of the Avalon Passion for shade on sunny days. They can be disassembled when the ship crosses under low bridges.
64 / 68
When crossing under low bridges, the lounge chairs and other deck-top structures are laid flat so the ship can clear unimpeded.
65 / 68
A built-into-the-floor-covering chess board is one of several amusements on the top deck of the Avalon Passion.
66 / 68
The top deck of the Avalon Passion also features a giant backgammon game.
67 / 68
Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the length and width of the Avalon Passion is limited by the size of the locks on the region's waterways. The ship measures 443 feet long and 38 feet wide -- the maximum amount possible for ships cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
68 / 68
A life buoy at the ready atop the Avalon Passion.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com