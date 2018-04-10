Peek inside Norwegian Cruise Line's giant new ship Norwegian Bliss
At 168,028 tons, Norwegian Bliss is the biggest ship ever for Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line.
Delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line by shipbuilder Meyer Werft on April 19, 2018, Norwegian Bliss is 20 decks high and more than 1,000 feet long. Norwegian Bliss
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
Located on Deck 16, the main pool area of Norwegian Bliss is filled with lounge chairs lined up in rows in addition to the ship's two main pools.
The main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss also features a large screen overlooking that offers entertainment throughout the day.
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
The Aqua Racer drops from Deck 20 of Norwegian Bliss to its main pool area on Deck 16.
The entryway to the Aqua Racer water slide on Deck 20.
The Aqua Racer ride swirls above a watery play area for kids.
A second water slide called Ocean Loops is located on the starboard side of Norwegian Bliss just across from the Aqua Racer water slide.
Located just steps away from one of the two pools on the main pool deck an outdoor bar called Surf.
The main pool deck also has a small bandstand where musicians play during the day.
A large metallic art piece depicting a polar bear on the main pool deck of Norwegian Bliss is a nod to its summer home in Alaska.
One of the two pools along the main pool deck on Norwegian Bliss.
Another outdoor lounge area called Spice H2O is located at the back of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 17.
The Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss has two large hot tubs.
Shaded lounge chairs for two also can be found at the Spice H2O area at the back of Norwegian Bliss.
A covered bar area also is part of Spice H2O.
At night, Spice H2O transforms into a nightspot.
More lounge chairs and a hot tub are located toward the front of Norwegian Bliss on Deck 19.
A walk forward on the port side of Deck 19 brings passengers to another small area with lounge chairs.
Norwegian Bliss is the first cruise ship catering to the North American market to have a racing course on its top deck. .
The race track on Norwegian Bliss spreads over two levels and features electric go-carts.
The only other cruise ship with a race course on its top deck is Norwegian Joy, a sister ship to Norwegian Bliss that's dedicated to the Chinese market.
A private outdoor lounge area for passengers staying in Norwegian Bliss's Haven suites is located near the front of the ship on Deck 19.
Dubbed The Haven Courtyard Sun Deck, the private lounge area for passengers staying in Haven suites features private nooks with loungers.
The Haven Courtyard sun deck also has its own private hot tub.
At the very front of Deck 19 within the private Haven lounge area is a row of built-in teak stools overlooking the bow of the ship.
Another private sunning area at the top of Norwegian Bliss is the Vibe Beach Club.
The Vibe Beach Club has its own private bar.
The top deck of Norwegian Bliss also is home to a Laser Tag course that opens in the evenings.
Located near front of the ship on Deck 20, the laser tag course is open to the sky.
The interior of Norwegian Bliss features three decks of restaurants, bars and showrooms that are connected by a soaring oval space with stairways.
Atrium
Atrium bar
The Local Bar & Grill features a cozy bar along one wall.
Like many of Norwegian Cruise Line's recently built ships, Norwegian Bliss has a miniature bowling alley located just off The Local bar.
Racing games and other amusements line a wall near the bowling alley.
Norwegian Bliss is home to one of the largest casinos at sea, filled with table games and dozens of slot machines.
Sprawling across Deck 7, the casino on Deck 7 offers a large number of slot machines.
More slot machines line the hallways of Deck 7.
Located on Deck 7, the Skyline Bar is tied into the Bliss Casino complex.
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Ocean Blue
Maltings
Maltings
Maltings
Teppanyaki
Maltings
The Cellar
La Cucina
District Brewhouse
District Brewhouse
District Brewhouse
Food Republic
Food Republic
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa
Mandara Spa hair salon.
A pedicure station in the Mandara Spa.
Fitness center
Fitness center
ncl_PrdA_Hawaii_Coastline
Cruises on Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America in Hawaii bring plenty of opportunities, via shore excursions, for watersports.
Norwegian Cruise Line

HILO, Hawaii — Norwegian Cruise Line is out with a new promotion that brings free and reduced-cost flights to Hawaii from more than three dozen U.S. cities. 

Launched Thursday, the offer is available to customers who book a cruise on the line's Hawaii-based Pride of America.

Flights to and from the ship will be free to customers flying from San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento and Oakland in California as well as Portland, Oregon. Flights to the ship from 32 other U.S. gateways will range in price from $299 per person (for Los Angeles and San Francisco) to $799 per person (for Detroit; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Miami). 

Flights to the ship from Vancouver, British Columbia also will be available as part of the promotion for $399 per person. 

The promotion only is available to customers who opt for the one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay option that Norwegian offers with its Hawaii cruises. In addition, reservations must be made more than 66 days before sailing. Other restrictions apply. 

Norwegian hasn't set an end date for the promotion but says it is capacity controlled and can be withdrawn at any time. 

The promotion is aimed at boosting demand for Hawaii cruises, which flagged earlier this year after the massive eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. The eruption began in May and has only recently subsided.  

"We had a little slowdown during that period," Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Andy Stuart said Tuesday at a tourism event in Hilo, Hawaii at which he announced the promotion was coming. "I would say demand now is similar to what it was before (the eruption began). But we had a period of time where business was below (normal), so that's a gap that you need to catch up." 

The eruption initially disrupted Hawaii cruise itineraries and closed Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — the top tourist attraction in the Hawaiian Islands. But Hawaii cruise routings have been back to normal for several months and, as of late September, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is back open.

The fleet and home ports of Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
Unveiled in November 2015, the 4,248-passenger Norwegian Escape is one of two Breakaway Plus vessels in the Norwegian fleet (along with the new Norwegian Joy). It sails year-round to the Caribbean from Miami.
A sister ship to Norwegian Joy to be called Norwegian Bliss is scheduled to debut in 2018. Carrying 4,000 passengers at double occupancy, it'll sail in Alaska and the Caribbean.
Sailing since 2014, the 145,655-ton, 3,963-passenger Norwegian Getaway is the newer of Norwegian's two Breakaway Class vessels. It sails to the Bahamas and Caribbean out of Miami. It also sails in Europe.
Unveiled in 2013, the 146,600-ton, 3,963-passenger Norwegian Breakaway is the older of Norwegian's two Breakaway Class vessels. It sails to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean out of New York. It also operates summer sailings in Europe.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Sun in Tortola - British Virgin Islands.
Norwegian Sky
Pride of Hawaii
A vintage advertisement touts Norwegian Cruise Line's SS Norway, an iconic vessel that sailed for the line from 1979 to 2003. Originally built as the SS France, it was scrapped in 2008.
The 42,276-ton Seaward sailed for Norwegian from 1988 to 2005 (from 1997 on, it was called the Norwegian Sea). It now sails for Asia's Star Cruises as Superstar Libra.
The 16,607-ton Southward sailed for Norwegian from 1971 to 1994. It has since been scrapped.
A historic photo of the SS Norway, which long was an icon of the Norwegian fleet.
A vintage image shows the early ships of Norwegian Cruise Line.
Photo tour: Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay
Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line's private island in the Bahamas, is emerging from a major makeover that has brought new and revamped food venues, rebuilt cabanas and expanded areas of powdery white sand.
Acquired by Norwegian Cruise Line in 1977, Great Stirrup Cay was the first cruise line private island.
Welcome signs greet passengers arriving by tender at Great Stirrup Cay.
A passenger pauses for a photo at the entry way to Great Stirrup Cay.
Among recent improvements at Great Stirrup Cay has been the addition of more than a thousand lounge chairs along the beach.
Great Stirrup Cay now has 3,000 beach chairs, up from 1,200 before the island's makeover.
Beach areas at Great Stirrup Cay have been augmented with sand that's mined from a remote part of the island.
With soft white sand and palm trees, Great Stirrup Cay offers a quintessential beach day to passengers on many Norwegian Cruise Line sailings to the Bahamas.
A view of the main beach area at Great Stirrup Cay.
The makeover of Great Stirrup Cay included the rebuilding of the island's 22 beach front cabanas, which are available for rent starting at $299 per day for six people.
Cabanas at Great Stirrup Cay now feature ramps leading down to one of the island's beach areas.
Open on three sides, Great Stirrup Cay's cabanas have been outfitted with new furniture and miniature refrigerators.
The Lighthouse Beach Bar is the island's most remote and quiet watering hole.
The approach to the Lighthouse Beach Bar on Great Stirrup Cay.
One of Great Stirrup Cay's main drink outlets, the Bacardi Bar, now features a sitting area with umbrellas, tables and chairs.
More lounge chairs are located along a rocky area near the Bacardi bar.
The Bacardi Bar is perched near the water with views back toward the spot where ships visiting the island dock.
The rocky waterfront area in front of Great Stirrup Cay's Bacardi Bar.
New lounge chairs lined up along the Great Stirrup Cay waterfront.
Lounge chairs along the waterfront of Great Stirrup Cay.
A second beach area is located beyond the Bacardi Bar.
A rocky waterfront area of Great Stirrup Cay.
Stand-up paddle boards can be rented at Great Stirrup Cay for $25.
Floating mats can be rented at Great Stirrup Cay for $15.
The addition of more than a thousand lounge chairs to the beach areas of Great Stirrup Cay over the past year has made it much easier to find a spot for sunning, even at the height of the day. Here, a view of the crowds along the island's main beach on a day when the 2,004-passenger Norwegian Sky was visiting.
The main beach area at Great Stirrup Cay during a visit of Norwegian Cruise Line's 2,004-passenger Norwegian Sky.
The umbrella-lined deck area at the Bacardi Bar extends out over the water.
The Bertram Bar, which specializes in margaritas, got an upgrade during the recent makeover.
Great Stirrup Cay's main dining venue, Jumby Beach Grill, was completely revamped during the makeover of the island and now features a sitting area at its front with umbrellas, chairs and tables.
The Jumby Beach Grill's main seating pavilion got an overhaul during the recent makeover of Great Stirrup Cay.
A bandstand at Great Stirrup Cay is home to live music during ship visits.
A building at Great Stirrup Cay.
Great Stirrup Cay has a straw market with ten vendors.
The market at Great Stirrup Cay is operated by local Bahamians.
Freshly-made tacos await customers at Abaco Taco, a new eatery at Great Stirrup Cay.
Passengers can find shade in the open-air seating area at Abaco Taco.
A picnic table area can be found just behind the new Abaco Taco eatery at Great Stirrup Cay.
Among Great Stirrup Cay's amusements is a volleyball court near the beach.
Upgrades at the Patron Bar at Great Stirrup Cay include a new seating area covered with colorful umbrellas.
The Patron Bar overlooks the beach area at Great Stirrup Cay.
Floating mats are among the items available for rent at this stand at Great Stirrup Cay.
Shaded spots away from the beach also are an option at Great Stirrup Cay.
Cruisers must sign waivers before renting water toys such as Wave Runners at Great Stirrup Cay.
Tender boats transfer passengers from cruise ships to the island of Great Stirrup Cay.
The tender boats used at Great Stirrup Cay have forward doors that drop open to allow passengers off on the island.
The revamped cabanas at Great Stirrup Cay now have ramps to a walkway that offers easy access to the beach .
The interior of a cabana at Great Stirrup Cay.
A view of the beach from the interior of one of the cabanas at Great Stirrup Cay.
