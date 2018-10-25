A Delta Air Lines plane

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is the latest airline to ground plastic straws.

The global airline announced Wednesday that it will remove an assortment of single-use plastic items from flights and Delta Sky Clubs, including stir sticks, wrappers, utensils and straws.

Delta estimates the changes will help eliminate more than 300,000 pounds of plastic per year, weighing more than two Boeing 757 aircrafts, according to a statement.

The second-largest U.S. airline plans to replace red plastic straws and stirrers with bamboo and birch wood alternatives on flights starting mid-2019. The change has already been implemented in their lounges, continuing an ongoing effort toward sustainability.

In April, Delta removed the plastic wrap from international main cabin cutlery, rolling utensils in a napkin instead.

The airline, which transports more than 180 million customers annually, is taking further steps to reduce pollution including the removal of unnecessary wrapping on Delta One amenity kits and lessening Styrofoam used in the airline's Atlanta headquarters.

Delta’s move comes amid growing global concern about the impact that single-use plastics are having on the environment. In particular, many environmental watchdog groups have sounded the alarm about how much plastic is making its way into the planet’s oceans.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines have taken similar steps this year.

Delta's firs Airbus A220 (CSeries) rolls out of Montreal paintshop

