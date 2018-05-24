First look: Delta shows off brand-new Airbus A350
01 / 60
A passenger closes a privacy door on Delta's new Delta One suites during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
02 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
03 / 60
Noise-cancelling headphones offered for use by Delta are seen hanging in a stylized compartment in the carrier's new Delta One suites on Oct. 17, 2017.
04 / 60
Passengers, mostly members of the media, disembark a Delta Airbus A350 after a demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
05 / 60
Seat and suite seetings in the Delta's new Delta One suites.
06 / 60
Seat and suite seetings in the Delta's new Delta One suites.
07 / 60
A passenger opens a privacy door on Delta's new Delta One suites during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
08 / 60
Delta's Premium Select international-style premium econoy seats are seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
09 / 60
A control pane for Delta's Premium Select international-style premium econoy seats is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
10 / 60
The cockpit of Delta's new Airbus A350 widebody jet is seen in Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2017.
11 / 60
Delta's new international-style premium economy cabin is arranged in a 2-4-2 layout.
12 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites have a “Do Not Disturb” button. When activated, seat numbers turn red.
13 / 60
And when they're turned off, the numbers on the Delta One suites turn green, letting attendants know it's OK to come by to see if service is wanted.
14 / 60
A seat-back entertainment screen shows the path of Delta's two-hour Airbus A350 demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
15 / 60
Passengers, mostly members of the media, disembark a Delta Airbus A350 after a demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
16 / 60
This handout photo provided by Delta shows what its Delta One suites look like when reclined into a lie-flat bed.
17 / 60
A Delta Airbus A350 is towed to a hangar in Atlanta after a demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
18 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
19 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
20 / 60
Delta's new international-style premoum economy cabin is seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
21 / 60
As with Boeing's 787, larger-than-normal windows are a hallmark of Airbus' A350 model. Seen here is the pre-takeoff view from a Delta demonstration flight on the A350 on Oct. 17, 2017.
22 / 60
Delta's new international-style premoum economy cabin is seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
23 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
24 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
25 / 60
Delta's new international-style premoum economy cabin is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
26 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
27 / 60
Chef James Beard, recipient of a James Beard award, talks about items he's helped prepare for Delta's menu for its new Delta One suites.
28 / 60
Food items 'inspired' by Delta's new Delta One suites menu are shown to visitors ahead of a special Airbus A350 demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
29 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
30 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
31 / 60
Delta's new international-style premium economy cabin offer space and legroom that try to split the difference between economy and business class.
32 / 60
Large seat-back in-flight entertainment screens and increased foot space are among the hallmarks of Delta’s new Delta One suites on its Airbus A350.
33 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
34 / 60
Seat and suite settings in the Delta's new Delta One suites.
35 / 60
Seat and suite settings in the Delta's new Delta One suites.
36 / 60
Delta's new Delta One suites are during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
37 / 60
Increased legroom and storage space are among the hallmarks of Delta’s new Delta One suites on its Airbus A350.
38 / 60
The gallery in the middle of Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
39 / 60
Delta's new international-style premium economy cabin is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
40 / 60
Seat-back entertainment screens are seen in Delta's new international-style premium economy cabin.
41 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
42 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
43 / 60
The tray table (and release button) are seen at Premium Select international-style premium economy seat on Delta's new Airbus A350.
44 / 60
Delta's new Airbus A350 sits outside a hangar in Atlanta after a special demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
45 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
46 / 60
The cockpit of Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen in Atlanta after a demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
47 / 60
The cockpit of Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen in Atlanta after a demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
48 / 60
The cockpit of Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen in Atlanta after a demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
49 / 60
Delta's Premium Select international-style premium economy seats are seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
50 / 60
The view from atop an economy seat on Delta's new Airbus A350.
51 / 60
The view from above an economy seat on Delta's new Airbus A350.
52 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
53 / 60
A lavatory on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
54 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
55 / 60
The economy cabin on Delta's new Airbus A350 is seen during a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
56 / 60
A bin is opened to show overhead storage space on Delta's Airbus A350 demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.
57 / 60
Delta's new international-style premium economy cabin is seen after a media demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
58 / 60
Visitors settle in on a Delta demonstration flight with its new Airbus A350 on Oct. 17, 2017.
59 / 60
The view from on board a Delta Airbus A350 demonstration flight over the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
60 / 60
Here, a raised privacy screen shows how it encloses a passenger in a Delta One suite on a special demonstration flight on Oct. 17, 2017.

Delta Air Lines will put India back on its route map. 

The carrier said on Thursday that it intends to resume flights to Mumbai in 2019, though it did not offer a specific start date or route plan. Those details will come later this year, Delta said.

Delta said recent talks between the U.S. and the Middle East nations of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed it to again consider India flights.

"This move will mark a return to India for Delta, which was forced to exit the market after subsidized state-owned airlines made service economically unviable," Delta said in a statement

Delta had led a charge of the big three U.S. carriers that claimed that the three big Middle East carriers – Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad – had all received state subsidies. The subsidies were unfair, claimed Delta, American and United, though their positions were not mirrored by most other U.S. airlines. (MoreAirline battle over? U.S., Emirates strike deal over subsidy spat)

The prolonged spat – which occasionally turned nasty in tone – was resolved earlier this month after talks between the U.S. and the UAE clarified the bilateral aviation agreement between the nations. That followed earlier talks between the U.S. and Qatar that produced a similar conclusion. (MoreU.S., Qatar reach agreement in long-running dispute involving Qatar Airways)

TRIP REPORT: Reviewing the Delta One Suite with sliding privacy doors

IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at Delta (story continues below)

Behind the scenes at Delta Air Lines
01 / 53
Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hangar at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
02 / 53
The nose of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300, seen at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
03 / 53
Several Delta Air Lines jets rest outside a hangar at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
04 / 53
A Delta One first class seat, seen on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
05 / 53
Delta Air Lines jets at the company's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
06 / 53
Workers at Delta Air Lines' TechOps facility change an engine out on an MD-88 jet on April 29, 2015, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
07 / 53
Members of the media take photos of Delta Air Lines jets outside a hangar at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016, during the company's media day.
08 / 53
Delta Air Lines' logo, seen inside an Airbus A330 long-haul jet, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
09 / 53
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
10 / 53
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
11 / 53
A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airline's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
12 / 53
The economy class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
13 / 53
The first class cabin, on board Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321, is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
14 / 53
A member of the media checks out Delta Air Lines' new Airbus A321 aircraft during a tour at the airlines' Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
15 / 53
The economy class cabin of Delta's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
16 / 53
A Delta crew member serves lunch to members of the media during a tour of the carrier's new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016 at Atlanta's airport.
17 / 53
Lunch is served to members of the media during a tour of its new Airbus A321 aircraft on April 29, 2016, at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
18 / 53
First class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
19 / 53
First class seats are seen here on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
20 / 53
Coach class seats are seen on a Delta Boeing 737-900 during the company's media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
21 / 53
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900, fresh from the factory in Seattle rests outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
22 / 53
Members of the media find refuge in the shade provided by a Delta Boeing 757-200 outside a hangar at the carrier's Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
23 / 53
Coach class seats, seen aboard a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 during the company's annual media day at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
24 / 53
Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 narrow-body airplane rests outside a company hanagar at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
25 / 53
The unique LED nose gear landing lights on Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321 jet is seen at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
26 / 53
Reporters and bloggers explore Delta's new Airbus A321 jet during a tour at Atlanta's airport on April 29, 2016.
27 / 53
Delta's logo is seen on Bombardier's CSeries jet during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The companies signed a deal for the jet earlier in the week.
28 / 53
Reporters and bloggers explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for at least 75 of the jet earlier in the week.
29 / 53
Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
30 / 53
Moodlighting bathes a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 jet in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
31 / 53
Luggage bins hang down in Bombardier's CSeries jet during a tour in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
32 / 53
A reporter examines Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order the jet earlier in the week.
33 / 53
Members of the media explore Bombardier's CSeries jet during Delta's media day in Atlanta on April 29, 2016. The jet was visiting the carrier's hub following an order for the jet earlier in the week.
34 / 53
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for media tours on April 29, 2016.
35 / 53
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta's airport for media tours on April 29, 2016.
36 / 53
Bombardier pilots show Delta employees around the CSeries jet cockpit during a visit to Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
37 / 53
Bombardier's CSeries jet visits Atlanta for media tours on April 29, 2016 following an order from Delta earlier the same week.
38 / 53
A polished, bare-metal Douglas DC-3 in Delta livery rests in the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 29, 2016.
39 / 53
Vintage flight attendant uniforms in a series of displays inside a converted Boeing 767-200 jet at the Delta Museum on April 29, 2016.
40 / 53
Technician James Dow works on a Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
41 / 53
An engine is readied for testing at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
42 / 53
Engines await testing in a cavernous facility at Delta's TechOps at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
43 / 53
Wheels destined for MD-90 jets rest on the floor of at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta hub on April 29, 2016.
44 / 53
A unique set of stairs offers access to the top of the giant GE-90 engine, one of the largest in the world, on a Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
45 / 53
A Delta Air Lines' Boeing 777-200LR at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
46 / 53
Like rows of teeth, dozens of tiny fan blades cover the exposed inner core of an engine at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
47 / 53
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
48 / 53
Stickers cover an employee tool box at Delta's TechOps facility in Atlanta on April 29, 2016.
49 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
50 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
51 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
52 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.
53 / 53
The first Boeing 747-400 ever owned by Delta Air Lines is towed across a road to its new home at the Delta Museum adjacent to the Atlanta airport on April 30, 2016.

The agreements that resulted from the talks appeared to mostly solidify the status quo, though the three Middle East carriers did agree to tweak their accounting practices in the coming years. The Gulf carriers also said they currently had no plans to add new “fifth freedom” U.S.-Europe flights, though the language resulting from the talks did not appear to forbid them from doing so later. Each side has held up the agreements as a victory for their point of view.

Delta discontinued its service to India in 2015, claiming in part that its flights became unsustainable as fast-growing Gulf carriers siphoned off U.S.-India passengers with cheaper flights that connected through the Gulf carriers’ hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. 

Once it does resume service to India, Delta says it hopes to partner with Indian carrier Jet Airways to provide connections for onward flights from Jet’s base in Mumbai. That tie-up must be approved by regulators. 

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

July's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400 is pushed back for a long flight from Detroit to Tokyo in June of 2015.
02 / 30
Co-pilot Dave Peterson, right, adjusts a dial on board the Collings Foundation's World War Two-era B-24 bomber during a flight over Seattle on June 26, 2015.
03 / 30
Travelers pass through United's Terminal 1 in Chicago O'Hare Airport on June 27, 2015.
04 / 30
Chad Whalen, right, and his eleven year old son Michael soak in the beauty of a Luftansa Boeing 747-8i landing in Chicago O'Hare on June 27, 2015.
05 / 30
A heavy-duty .50 calibur machine gun, no longer active, keeps watch over North Seattle during a flight aboard a 71-year old restored B-24J World War Two-era bomber on June 26, 2015.
06 / 30
Old meets new as people snap phoots with their camera-phones on board a 71-year old, World War Two-era B-24 bomber during a flight over Seattle on June 26, 2015.
07 / 30
Dwarfed by a large cloud, a China Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400 navigates toward a landing in Seattle in June, 2015.
08 / 30
Two of four radial engines keep the Collings Foundation World War Two-era B-24 heavy bomber aloft over Seattle on June 26, 2015.
09 / 30
Col. Ken Wheeler, a 92-year old World War Two veteran and B-17 bomber navigator, pauses to study a .50 heavy machine gun while on a World War Two-era B-24 bomber flight over Seattle, WA on June 26, 2015.
10 / 30
A rare sight in 2015, a Boeing 737-200 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA on June 23, 2015.
11 / 30
Rubber and asphalt meet and produce a puff of smoke as a DHL Boeing 767 lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA on June of 2015.
12 / 30
A Boeing company 737 business jet lands in Seattle on June 23, 2015.
13 / 30
Filled with cargo, a DHL 757-200 freighter rockets out of Seattle on June 23, 2015.
14 / 30
A new baggage belt descends into an underground tunnel in Houston's new Hobby Airport International terminal, still under construction, on June 19, 2015.
15 / 30
The soon to be new home of Southwest Airlines in Houston Hobby is seen under construction on June 19, 2015. The ticketing concourse is part of the new international terminal, set to open later this year.
16 / 30
An escalator stands ready to shuttle Houston Hobby's soon-to-come international passengers to customs inside the airports new international terminal, still under construction, on June 19, 2015.
17 / 30
Sparks kick up as a worker cuts pieces of metal inside Houston Hobby's yet to be opened international terminal on June 19, 2015.
18 / 30
The soon to be new home of Southwest Airlines in Houston Hobby is seen under construction on June 19, 2015. The ticketing concourse is part of the new international terminal, set to open later this year.
19 / 30
The soon to be new home of Southwest Airlines in Houston Hobby is seen under construction on June 19, 2015. The ticketing concourse is part of the new international terminal, set to open later this year.
20 / 30
A traveler browses art work at an installation inside Houston's Hobby Airport on June 19, 2015.
21 / 30
A rare Hawker Hunter fighter jet, built in 1959, lands at Boeing Field in June, 2015.
22 / 30
Light clouds with breaks of blue welcome travelers to the secure side of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 18, 2015.
23 / 30
Ready for depature, a KLM Boeing 747-400 prepares to taxi to the runway at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
24 / 30
A United Express Embraer 170/75 greases the runway at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
25 / 30
About to end a 16+ hours journey, an Emirates Airbus A380 super-jumbo sails over a Boeing 747-8 as it lands at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
26 / 30
The distinct blue, white, and gold globe of United Airlines repeats itself on a series on company Boeing 737s at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
27 / 30
An interjet Sukhoi Super Jet taxies for departure back to Mexico after a brief visit to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on June 19, 2015.
28 / 30
Boeing's 757 ecoDemonstrator rests in a hangar at Boeing Field in Seattle, WA in early June, prior to a media tour.
29 / 30
Banks of computers and test equipment line the interior of Boeing's ecoDemonstrator 757, seen during a media tour in early June. The airplane tests a variety of new technologies on board, including non-stick wing surfaces to reduce bug residue.
30 / 30
The sun kisses a British Airways Boeing 777-300 as it lands in Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com