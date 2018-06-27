Delta unveils overhauled Sky Club at D.C.'s Reagan National Airport

Delta Air Lines unveiled its refurbished Sky Club at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) Wednesday afternoon.

The carrier touted locally-themed touches as part of the overhaul to its 9,000 square-foot club at the airport. The airline performed the renovations in phases, closing some sections periodically as needed before finishing the effort this week.

“From the cherry-blossom inspired chandelier to the sophisticated finishes, we’ve thoughtfully designed every detail of this Club for our guests,” Claude Roussel, managing director of Delta Sky Club, said in a statement prior to the formal unveiling.

Delta says its updated club will include menu items crafted by local chef and former Top Chef finalist Marjorie Meek-Bradley as well as an “open seating plan to maximize views of the runway and the Potomac River.” Elsewhere, the club will feature “Beltway-themed artwork” from up-and-coming artists.

Meek-Bradley is currently chef and partner at the Smoked and Stacked sandwich shop and executive chef at the soon-to-open D.C. location of the St. Anselm restaurant.

“In addition to the new elements of the redesigned Club, we’re partnering with chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley, who has extensive experience at some of the leading restaurants in D.C. She’s bringing her expertise, flare and creative style to the Club menu,” Roussel said.

