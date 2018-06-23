CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Department of Homeland Security is trying to identify new facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border to house families in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A request for information was posted Friday on the federal contracting website to accommodate at least 15,000 people in the custody of ICE in California, New Mexico, Arizona and/or Texas.

"We are requesting information from industry partners (commercial and/or governmental entities) to determine their interest and ability to provide residential-based care and other related services to families in ICE custody," the request states. 

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen.
Responses, even if partial or preliminary, will be accepted immediately and will continue to be accepted through June 29. 

The request for information comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's announcement that the government will continue to enforce its "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting adults for illegal entry but will keep families together. 

Trump, facing a national outcry, signed an executive order Wednesday designed to keep migrant families together at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to reports.

The Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas, is housing migrant families. It is a Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.
ICE currently operates three family detention centers in the U.S.

The Dilley facility has the largest capacity, with space for 2,400 detainees, according to a recent report by Politico. Karnes can hold 830 detainees, and Berks has space for 96 detainees.

But Karnes — the largest of the facilities — currently holds 2,000 detainees, according to figures provided to Politico by ICE. The other two facilities are more than half full.

