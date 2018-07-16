Disney experiences go beyond the parks
First there was Disneyland, Walt Disney’s groundbreaking foray into the amusement industry and the prototypical theme park. That inspired the massive Walt Disney World in Florida and a collection of theme park resorts across the globe. Disney’s parks have made a tremendous impact on the tourism industry and the ways that people vacation.

The company has parlayed its expertise in travel and hospitality and has branched out into ventures beyond its parks. They include Disney Cruise Line, Disney’s Hawaiian resort, Aulani, the guided group tours business, Adventures by Disney, and the vacation-ownership program, Disney Vacation Club. The Mouse recently combined the four units under the newly named division, Disney Signature Experiences.

“It’s basically everything without a castle,” explains Amanda Adler, PR manager for Disney Signature Experiences. “We bring stories of the real world to life, but with Disney storytelling.”

With cruises in Alaska, tours in China, and luaus in Oahu, the company takes guests to the far corners of the world. But one of its latest offerings is just around the corner from a Disney fairytale castle—although it seems a world away.

The Copper Creek Villas and Cabins is the latest Disney Vacation Club property. Located at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge in Florida’s Walt Disney World, it reflects the rustic, Pacific Northwest, national park ambiance established by the hotel. Opened one year ago on July 17, 2017, the 184 vacation homes include villas and studios of varying sizes. Perhaps its most intriguing accommodations, however, are its 26 Cascade Cabins.

Seemingly situated deep in the woods, with stunning views of the resort’s Bay Lake, guests might swear that they are in some remote part of North Cascades Park in Washington state. Heck, a curious deer wandered over to the screened-in hot tub during my visit (yes, these “rustic” cabins are so luxurious, they come with built-in hot tubs and piped-in, soothing music.) But if they crane their necks to the left, guests will see Disney World’s monorail wind its way through the Contemporary Resort. Another clue you’re actually in Mickey’s neck of the woods: The chirpy Electrical Water Pageant tootles past the cabins each evening.

Other luxe features in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom units include a gas fireplace that is viewable from both inside the living room and outside on the porch, a swanky, full kitchen, and a separate walk-in shower and a tub with a bubble jets in the master bathroom. While getting jetted with bubbles, guests can click around on the television monitor embedded in the mirror.

Disney Vacation Club would love to sell you timeshares of the Cascade Cabins. But depending on availability, you could book a stay there (or at the resort’s many other villas) as you would any of Disney World’s on-property hotels. Membership has its privileges, however. For example, only DVC members can visit Reunion Station or participate in its workshops.

Opened in April at the Wilderness Lodge, the concierge lounge serves treats and beverages in the morning and evening and presents classes about topics such as photography and animation during the day. I got to make (and drink!) a bourbon-infused “Lemonade on the Rails” in a sample craft cocktails presentation. Additional fees are required for the Reunion Station activities.

In addition to Disney World, DVC offers properties at the Disneyland Resort, at DVC-exclusive resorts in Vero Beach, Fla. and Hilton Head Island, S.C., and alongside the regular hotel accommodations at Aulani, located on the southwestern shores of Oahu, Hawaii in Ko Olina.

With water park attractions, visits from Mickey, Moana, and the gang, a supervised clubhouse, and other family-friendly activities, there is plenty for kids to do at the tropical getaway. But adults will find much to enjoy as well, including gourmet dining, a high-end spa, and to-die-for sunsets over the water. Aulani recently introduced the KA WA‘A luau, which features a delicious Hawaiian feast served buffet style and a compelling show.

Disney Cruise Line offers amenities that can’t be found on any other ships, such as fireworks at sea, a dining experience in which guests’ doodles are magically transformed into animated characters, playtime in elaborate spaces themed to “Star Wars” and the Marvel Universe, and face time with Goofy and his pals.

Many of the sailings depart from Port Canaveral, Fla. and head to the Caribbean. They include a stop at Disney’s version of Paradise, its private island, Castaway Cay. Other destinations include Alaska, Mexico, and European ports. In November, The Disney Dream launched a production of “Beauty and the Beast” in its Walt Disney Theatre. In March, Disney Magic debuted Rapunzel’s Royal Table, a new interactive dining experience based on the animated feature, “Tangled.”

The curated tours hosted by Adventures by Disney include jaunts to Barcelona, New York City, and, beginning in 2019, Japan. In 2016, the company added European river cruises including sailings along the Rhine and Danube rivers that wind through France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Next year, it will debut a Seine River cruise.

This year, Adventures by Disney began offering a 4-day, 3-night Southern California tour that includes rare access to Walt Disney Imagineering, The Walt Disney Studios, and off-limits places at Disneyland, such as Walt Disney’s private apartment above the fire station on Main Street U.S.A. That’s an adventure by Disney, about Disney, and for diehard Disney fans.

