Disney's Aulani resort offers Hawaiian tastes with new takes

Disney Aulani Resort

Jeremy Levine

There are no storybook castles, roller coasters, or flying elephants at Aulani. It is not a theme park in the mold of Disneyland. But Disney’s Hawaiian resort, located on the southwestern shores of Oahu, does offer plenty of things to do, including hanging with Mickey Mouse (outfitted in a floral aloha shirt), luxuriating on a stunning beach, and indulging in wonderful dining.

As with every place conjured by Disney’s Imagineers, Aulani comes with potent doses of storytelling. Instead of pirates, princesses, or other fanciful tales, however, the resort tells the story of Hawaii. The islands’ people, culture, art, history, traditions, myths, and lore inform Aulani’s design. The objective, according to Disney, is to represent Hawaii as authentically as possible. It is equal parts posh family hotel and themed Hawaiian adventure.

Local food is prominently featured at the resort’s restaurants. But, like the islands themselves, the fare draws from a variety of influences and showcases Hawaii’s diversity. “Hawaii is a melting pot and includes a huge variety of ethnicities,” says Jeff Wind, Aulani’s executive chef. “We’ve tried to bring different cultures into the food.”

In addition to traditional Hawaiian dishes, the restaurants serve items like sushi, miso soup, and noodle dishes as well as food more typically associated with the mainland USA. It may not be “traditional” Hawaiian cooking, but it’s indicative of life on the islands today.

The most faithful Hawaiian dining experience can be found at the KA WA‘A luau. Launched in late 2016 and presented on select evenings, Aulani’s outdoor feast is served buffet-style. One of the highlights is a barbequed whole suckling pig. At a traditional luau, the pig would be cooked outdoors in an underground imu pit, but Disney roasts it in an oven (that must be one huge oven). The succulent meat is served with steamed bao buns. Kalua pork, which Wind says is cooked overnight with tea leaves and shoyu (a soy sauce), then smoked and shredded, is another hit. It pairs well with sweet potato duet, which combines uala and Okinawan tubers (the latter of which is purple and gives the dish a pleasing hue) and includes a hint of coconut.

The buffet spread also has lomi lomi salmon salad (the raw fish is delectable) and a carving station serving prime rib (especially tender and tasty). It wouldn't be a luau without poi, the traditional Hawaiian delicacy, though the viscous substance is an acquired taste. Among the array of desserts on the night I visited was a yummy banana bread pudding made with locally grown bananas and served with a caramel sauce.

The luau’s entertainment includes traditional and contemporary music and dance. Two charismatic storytellers frame the show and regale guests with tales about their ancestors’ journeys to the islands. The performers, which include fire dancers, are engaging. Moana makes the transition from toon to live actress and visits the luau crowd. Children are invited to dance hula with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Pre-show activities include grinding taro root (the chief ingredient in poi), making bracelets from fresh flowers, and getting temporary tattoos.

Aulani’s signature restaurant, ‘Ama‘Ama, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The open-air dining room overlooks the beach and provides inviting views, especially at sunset. Any of the mixed drinks, such as a mai tai or a pineapple mule, can be served in a frozen pineapple. My advice: Splurge, as everything tastes better when sipped out of a frozen pineapple. Appetizers include a chopped salad, which is delicately dressed. By adding fish or shrimp, the dish could serve as a light lunch.

The menu always includes a catch of the day. I had pan-seared monchong, which was served on a corn cake with a clam and cream broth, and was divine. Our table also ordered poke, the trendy Hawaiian dish. Nori seaweed nicely complemented the marinated cubes of raw fish. Save room for desserts at ‘Ama‘Ama. We shared a warm mochi (a Japanese rice cake) that was filled with adzuki beans accompanied by a trio of house-made ice creams. The chocolate sorbet was as sweet and satisfying as the sight of the sun setting over the ocean.

For breakfast, ‘Ama‘Ama offers standard fare like eggs and bagels, as well as more interesting takes on the morning meal such as an omelet filled with kalua pig, spinach, and tomatoes. An egg white frittata, which includes macadamia nut pesto, is another dish that incorporates local flavors.

The resort’s other main restaurant, Makahiki, offers breakfast and dinner buffets. The food is less refined than at ‘Ama‘Ama. Boiled shrimp, crab legs, and other seafood are available in abundance. Main dishes include miso-glazed salmon and grilled shoulder steak. For breakfast, Makahiki guests can try loco moco, a Hawaiian specialty that includes a mini hamburger served on white rice and topped with a poached egg and brown gravy (somebody alert the cholesterol police). Pancakes in the shape of a certain mouse can be topped with coconut syrup. Depending on the time of year, a wide variety of locally grown and invariably delicious fresh fruit is available.

Breakfast at Makahiki always comes with a side dish of characters. Goofy, Chip and Dale, and their buddies go table to table to pose for photos and shmooze. On select evenings, the characters preside over dinner as well.

The Ulu Café has grab-and-go items as well as a limited counter-service menu. With its tangy yet sweet sauce, crisp crust, and nicely proportioned toppings, the café’s flatbread is surprisingly good. Off the Hook, which is adjacent to ‘Ama‘Ama serves wraps, salads, and other casual fare. Next to Makahiki is the Olelo Room, which features a large bar and an extensive beverage menu. It also serves appetizers and small plates.

For a refreshing and distinctly Hawaiian treat, Aulani’s Papalua dishes out shaved ice. For the uninitiated, it is very finely ground ice smothered in flavored syrups such as mango, lilikoi (passion fruit), or guava. Optionally, it can be topped with sweetened condensed milk (which I’d highly recommend). Oddly, what the mainland refers to as a "snow cone” generally contains larger chunks of ice, while shaved ice more closely resembles powdery snow. If shaved ice isn’t your thing—and if it isn’t, what is the matter with you?—two locations at Aulani offer the Disney parks standby, pineapple Dole Whip.

