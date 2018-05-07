Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, center, holds her son Pedro, left, as she is reunited with her daughter Janne, right, at Miami International Airport on July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, fleeing violence in Guatemala. Her husband crossed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter Janne. All were caught by the Border Patrol, and were separated. Her daughter was released Sunday from a child welfare agency in Michigan.

Lynne Sladky, AP

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. government's plan to reunify immigrant children with their parents via DNA testing is an unusual but not unprecedented use of the swab-based tests, one shrouded in questions over who will have access to the individual genetic information.

It's unknown what type of tests are done, who does them, how accurate they are and whether the genetic information gathered about the immigrants will be included in U.S. government databases. That mystery added to concerns by civil rights advocates that the DNA information would be used too broadly, such as to aid in criminal prosecutions.

"If this was being done responsibly, they should have all of the authority to cite and operational details available. None of us should even have to ask," said Jennifer Wagner, a Pennsylvania lawyer whose practice focuses on genetics and human rights.

The Trump administration said it would start DNA tests after a court order to reunite families. Under the "zero tolerance" immigration policy, nearly 3,000 children were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexican border, provoking criticism by lawmakers and religious leaders. Trump administration officials defended the policy as a deterrent to illegal immigration.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

It wasn't clear whether the administration had the means to track each family member, some of whom have been deported while the children remained in a U.S. detention facility. Two DNA testing companies that sell kits to consumers offered to donate services to help with reunification and faced a backlash from immigration groups over the risk the DNA could be used for other purposes.

MyHeritage, 23andme, GEDMatch, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ancestry.com and Illumina told USA TODAY they are not supplying kits to the government to help reunify families.

The Department of Health and Human Services uses an unnamed third-party supplier that it's partnered with previously. The U.S. government has used DNA tests for paternity issues for more than a decade, including to match refugee families under the Obama administration, but not on such a scale.

The clock is ticking on a series of court-imposed deadlines to reunite all children separated from their parents by the end of the month. A government lawyer acknowledged in court Monday that authorities will miss the first deadline – to reunite about 100 migrant children under age 5 – by Tuesday. The American Civil Liberties Union countered that part of the reason for the delay has been how long it takes for the DNA tests to come back.

Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday that his department uses DNA testing to confirm familial matches. The process for verifying a parental match using a DNA sample takes nearly a week, then it takes more days to finalize identification.

More: Separated at the border, asylum seeker pleads for son's return

How it works

People at the Office of Refugee Resettlement swab the inside of cheeks of children in the custody of that agency. Department of Homeland Security personnel or field teams deployed by Health and Human Services swab the cheeks of potential family members in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a court filing last week made by the government when it requested more time to finish the reunification process.

The cheek swabs are sent to a laboratory where the samples are analyzed, then sent to the HHS secretary's operations center, which shares them with HHS grantees.

The department will use the results only for verifying parentage, Jonathan White of HHS said in the court filing.

Who owns info?

Immigrant families in the spotlight

Concern over what happens with the data after they're used to reunify the families has dogged the process. Immigration and civil liberties advocates are worried that once in a government database, the genetic information could be used to pursue criminal cases against immigrants or penalize asylum seekers.

“We would say that DNA testing is intrusive and it shouldn’t be done. If it is going to be done in every case … the only thing we would ask is that it only be used for reunification and then expunged, because I don’t know that we want to create a DNA database of all these people,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, which led a suit against the government's separation policy, in court last week.

Immigration advocacy group RAICES Texas flagged another issue: The process entails taking a sample from a child who is too young to consent to provide the personally identifying material.

“They're minors and don’t have a parent there to consent for them,” said Jennifer Falcon, communication director at RAICES Texas. “How could a 2-month-old agree to this?”

Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian defended the DNA process as needed to make absolutely sure children are matched up with their parents. Administration officials warned that alleged parents are sometimes human smugglers and that verifying documents provided by parents, children and their consulates can be time-consuming and fraught with fraud, she said.

The government also reviews documents and conducts interviews to help the matching process.

Will it work?

DNA testing isn't a new domain for the U.S. government. HHS regularly contracts with biotech companies for DNA sequencing equipment and materials, often related to research on diseases.

Many government labs could do this work, but they often "are so backed up with running their own samples, it could take months to do these analyses, even though the test itself requires only a few hours, so the government might contract the work,” said Celeste Berg, a professor of genome sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

The prospect of DNA testing has raised questions of accuracy. Could these tests distinguish between an aunt and mother? Genetics experts say probably yes – if the government collects enough information.

The most likely type of test would be a Short Tandem Repeat analysis or STR, the same type of testing the FBI does in criminal cases, said Wayne Grody, a professor of medical genetics at UCLA School of Medicine and director of the Clinical Genomics Center at UCLA Medical Center.

The test looks at areas of a person’s DNA known to have the genetic sequences repeat many times. Children get half their DNA from their mother and half from their father, including these repeating regions, allowing matches to be made with a high degree of reliability.

The standard number of regions or “markers” used by the FBI was originally 13 but was raised to 20 to increase reliability. Though a certain number of those sites will match random people by coincidence, if enough markers are compared, it's possible to rule out the coincidences because the chance of that many matching is low, Grody said.

“The FBI has published papers showing that once you’ve have 20 markers, the match is very good,” he said.

This isn't a first

This type of testing for family reunification isn’t new to immigration issues but has never been used to this extent, Wagner said.

The U.S. Department of Citizenship and Immigration began discussing the use of DNA testing in 2000 to aid in family reunification cases, but there was a lack of clarity around whether it would be legal. After the passage of the DNA Fingerprinting Act of 2005, that began to change, and by 2008, rules had been issued that allowed the DNA testing of non-American detainees, Wagner said.

The tests could be done in such a way that all the genetic material is destroyed in the process and all that is retained is the answer to whether the child and purported parent are genetically matched, Wagner said.

“But they’d have to be able to trust the lab to know the results were accurate,” she said.

There are concerns that genetic testing may be problematic, especially for women, in some cases.

“You could have a case of a woman who has been raped or sexually abused who might have had a child and never told her spouse or partner,” Wagner said.

In this type of instance, the person who believes he is the child’s father may not in fact be the genetic father. “That could put the woman in a dangerous situation if it’s suspected that she had been having extramarital relations,” Wagner said.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com