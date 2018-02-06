This photo provided by Fiat Chrysler shows the 2018 Chrysler 300, a vehicle that has a significant discount going into Memorial Day weekend. This large sedan has bold styling, a quiet ride and modern tech.
FCA US LLC, AP

DETROIT – If you're a fan of Chryslers, Dodges and Fiats, rest easy. The brands aren't going to disappear from the American road despite what was probably a close call.

It came June 1 when Fiat Chrysler’s five-year investment plan was released. All three brands were included in the plan despite diminished product lines and less interest among buyers in cars, as opposed to SUVs.

But the brands are by no means in the clear over the longer run. They’ll hang on for exactly as long as management doesn’t see a way to make more money without them.

Fiat Chrysler devoted reams of paper and pledged billions of dollars to the brands that make more money now and may deliver higher returns in the future: Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

Car models that are going away in 2018
01 / 15
Chevrolet SS. The big, powerful SS was a favorite among performance fans. It was close to the Caprice, the police version. But the SS is going away because General Motors closed the factory where it was made, its Holden subsidiary in Australia. For the SS, it's "goodbye, mate."
02 / 15
Smart ForTwo. The tiniest car on the market, the eight-foot, eight-inch wonder, is going to be gone. But not entirely: The electric version will live on.
03 / 15
Infiniti QX70. When the QX70 made its debut as the Infiniti FX, it caused a stir in the automotive world for its leading-edge looks. But enough years have gone by that the styling is now passe.
04 / 15
Volkswagen Touareg. This is a once-popular SUV, but VW is paying more attention to new models now, like its three-row Atlas SUV.
05 / 15
Mercedes-Benz B-Class. A compact electric vehicle, it sold mostly in eco-oriented states like California and even there, most car buyers never saw much of it.
06 / 15
Hyundai Azera. Azera is another car that won high marks in reviews, but is being winnowed out in a car-heavy lineup.
07 / 15
Nissan Quest. This oddly styled minivan never caught on against such entrenched competitors such as Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica. That alone might not doom it, but it's in a segment that automakers see as dwindling -- at least compared to crossovers and SUVs.
08 / 15
Chrysler 200. Fiat Chrysler never made a hit out of the 200 even though it was heavily advertised -- that Super Bowl ad featuring rapper Eminem a few years ago, remember? -- and competed in the popular midsize car segment. But the 200, and the Sebring before it, never caught on with individual buyers.
09 / 15
Lexus CT200h. Only a few years ago, it couldn't have been more right for the times: an small crossover that benefits from hybrid technology for great gas mileage. Now, with hybrids becoming more commonplace and gas cheap, "the hydbrid market is going to contract a bit," Caldwell says. "Anyting that is a hybrid is not the car that it was."
10 / 15
GM announced that it was cutting the Verano, a well-reviewed car, as part of a reduction in the number of cars overall. It still have the larger LaCrosse and the Regal for 2018.
11 / 15
Mitsubishi i-MiEV. This weird-looking, pioneering electric vehicle suffered from coming out at the same time as the more advanced Nissan Leaf and it never measured up.
12 / 15
Jeep Patriot. Fiat Chrysler decided to kill one of its compact SUVs in its Jeep division. For Jeep Patriot or Compass, one would go and one would stay. Compass won. Patriot lost.
13 / 15
Mitsubishi Lancer. Another car bites the dust in company that is putting bigger focus on SUVs.
14 / 15
Volkswagen CC. The car was one of the best example of clean European styling, but the coupe just didn't sell well. Buyer apparently favor four doors over two.
15 / 15
Dodge Viper. The Viper was one of the hottest cars on the road, the performance leader of the Dodge brand. The latest version caused a stir because it was designed in conjunction Fiat Chrysler's Italian operation. After many years, the model's following finally wore out.

Chrysler and Dodge have shrunk so much that keeping them running is easy and inexpensive by the auto industry’s cash-devouring standards. Chrysler sells just two vehicles — the 300 sedan and Pacifica minivan. Dodge has five — the performance-oriented Charger and Challenger; Journey and Durango SUVs, and Grand Caravan minivan.

Unlike brands like Pontiac and Oldsmobile, which had bigger model lines, devoted design and engineering teams and dealers, the incremental cost of keeping Chrysler and Dodge in business doesn’t amount to much more than light bulbs for Dodge and Chrysler signs in front of dealerships that already sell far more Rams and Jeeps.

Until they require significant investment to develop new models, Chrysler and Dodge can run more or less on inertia, with a little money budgeted for updates each year.

Despite that, crunch time is coming.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne’s obsession with capital efficiency is legendary, so when he said June 1 in Italy that 75% of Fiat Chrysler’s investment in the next five years will go to Jeep, Ram, Alfa and Maserati, you can figure 25% is the ceiling for other brands, not the floor.

Chrysler through the years: Past and present
01 / 28
Walter P. Chrysler joined the Maxwell Motors Company in 1920 and five years later the company was reintroduced as Chrysler Corporation with their flagship car the Chrysler Six. Here Chrysler poses with the original 1924 Chrysler Six.
02 / 28
1930 Chrysler Roadster
03 / 28
1931 Chrysler Imperial. The Imperial was the top of the line model and was reportedly Chrysler's choice for his personal vehicle.
04 / 28
The 1934 Chrysler Airflow featured an aerodynamic design.
05 / 28
The 1940 Chrysler Thunderbolt was a concept car that was dubbed the "car of the future."
06 / 28
1941 Town and Country "Woody" station wagon was produced for two years before WWII, after which a coupe, convertible and sedan version were created. The Town and Country brand would reappear on Chrysler’s minivan line.
07 / 28
1957 Chrysler 300C. Chysler designer Virgil Exner introduced his “Forward Look” sleek styling and his flagship car was the 1955 Chrysler 300.
08 / 28
1963 Chrysler New Yorker
09 / 28
The 1975 Chrysler Cordoba was a highlight of Chrysler's 1970s lineup, dubbed "Chrysler's new small car." This car was a bestseller and inspired the design of other small cars, like the LeBaron Medallion coupe.
10 / 28
1982 Chrysler LeBaron
11 / 28
1984 LeBaron Convertible. This car was a design highlight in the 80s.
12 / 28
1984 Chrysler Laser
13 / 28
1985 Chrysler Town and Country. Chrysler's most popular car in the 80s was its most practical. Town and Country enjoyed a revival as demand for minivans rose.
14 / 28
The 1991 Chrysler Town and Country ushered in the next generation of minivans.
15 / 28
1994 Chrysler LHS. The :LHS was part of a series of mid- and full-size sedans that dominated Chrysler's 1990s lineup.
16 / 28
1994 Chrysler New Yorker
17 / 28
The PT Cruiser was introduced in 2000 and sported a retro look that drew inspiration from the 1930s.
18 / 28
2005 Chrysler 300C Coupe was the latest model of a long line of 300s.
19 / 28
2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
20 / 28
2015 Chrysler 200S AWD, the all new Chrysler 200 was redesigned from the ground up.
21 / 28
2016 Chrysler Town and Country
22 / 28
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
23 / 28
2017 Fiat 500c
24 / 28
2017 Chrysler 300C Platinum
25 / 28
2017 Jeep® Renegade Latitude
26 / 28
2017 Dodge Challenger T/A and Charger Daytona – the new generation of 'muscle cars.'
27 / 28
2018 Ram 1500 Limited Tungsten Edition
28 / 28
2018 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

When it comes to models, Pacifica, 300, Charger and Challenger are safe for the moment. But only for the moment. If I were a Durango or Journey, I wouldn’t use the long-term parking lot.

Marchionne’s every move for the last three years has directed financial and engineering resources to the vehicles that make the most money. That’s why Jeep added new models and replaced its old ones. It’s why FCA no longer builds the Dodge Dart, and the factory that made the Chrysler 200 was converted to build the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup.

Jeep will add 500,000 units of North American manufacturing capacity as it increases sales and adds new models between now and 2022, brand boss Mike Manley said Friday. Ram plans to add an all-new midsize pickup, probably expecting to sell 75,000 to 100,000 a year.

That’s likely to squeeze some Dodge and Chrysler vehicles out. The Durango and Journey should be first to go. FCA would make more money boosting Grand Cherokee output from at the Detroit plant that currently builds both vehicles, so developing and building a new Durango probably won’t pass scrutiny.

The Journey is ancient by automotive standards, developed during the DaimlerChrysler regime and on sale since the 2009 model year. The moment a more profitable new Jeep is ready for production, the sun sets on Journey’s long day.

The Pacifica is popular, new, and Chrysler’s always been a leader in minivans, so it’s safe. But the moment Fiat Chrysler figures out how to convert enough Grand Caravan buyers to the Pacifica, the aged Dodge is done. The Ontario, Canada, plant that builds both minivans might build additional Jeeps alongside the Pacifica, more minivans or another people-mover.

The outlook for the 300, Charger and Challenger and the other Ontario plant that builds them is not as bright. FCA executives have long been unhappy with the plant’s quality and efficiency and plans to move the sporty cars it builds to Alfa Romeo’s new Giorgio architecture have been scrapped for yet another update of the platform the cars debuted within the 2005 model year. They’ve been great cars, but the end of the line is coming unless Marchionne’s successor has other ideas after the CEO retires in 2019.

The same forces are at play for the Fiat brand. There’s little reason for it to exist in North America, other than to honor commitments Fiat Chrysler made to dealers. If more profitable Alfa Romeos and Maseratis squeeze low-margin Fiat cars out of production in Italy and off the sales floor in the U.S., very few people will complain.

Will the last person to sell a Chrysler, Dodge or Fiat turn out the lights?

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com