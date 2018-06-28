2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
The new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with a 797-horsepower supercharged hemi high-output engine is revealed at Chrysler's Chelsea Proving Grounds in Chelsea, Mich. on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is showing off its 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Steve Beahm, head of passenger cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America unveils the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT, and Hellcat Redeye on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Chrysler's Chelsea Proving Grounds in Chelsea, Mich.
Journalists crowd around to get a look at the engine of the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye during What's New event at Chrysler's Chelsea Proving Grounds in Chelsea, Mich. on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, SRT Hellcat Widebody, R/T Scat Pack Widebody (from left to right)
2019 Dodge Challenger Lineup: SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, SRT Hellcat Widebody, R/T Scat Pack Widebody (from front to back)
Fiat Chrysler is rolling out some serious new muscle for 2019, with a nod to the mighty Dodge Demon.

The highlight is the 797-horsepower 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which the company unveiled this week at its Chelsea Proving Grounds.

"I like to say it's a Hellcat that's been possessed by a Demon," said Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands for Fiat Chrysler in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler says it is leveraged the power output of the supercharged Hemi Demon V-8, which powered the limited-edition Challenger SRT Demon that recently ended its production run, to boost the Hellcat Redeye. The Demon, one of the most powerful production cars ever produced, had 840 horsepower.

Fiat Chrysler says the new Hellcat Redeye manages 707-pound-feet of torque with its 6.2-liter V-8, mated to an eight-speed transmission. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 203 mph.

“Like its Demon brethren, it has 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger, strengthened connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system,” the company said.

The car pulls intake air from three sources, including a new dual-snorkel hood and driver-side air catcher headlamp and inlet near the wheel liner, the release said.

Fuel consumption can vary greatly.

At full throttle, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s consumes guzzles 1.4 gallons of fuel a minute — enough to drain the fuel tank in just under 11 minutes, Fiat Chrysler said. Yet it is still rated at 22 mpg on the highway.

Pricing has not yet been released, but Beahm said it would cost around $70,000 and be available in the fourth quarter of this year.

Unlike the Demon, the Hellcat Redeye will widely available.

"We're going to make them available to everyone rather than a select few," Beahm said.

Dodge gets demonic with Challenger Demon
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is so powerful it can lift its front wheels off the ground
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes billed as the fastest car yet from zero to 60
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is unveiled during a media preview for the New York IAuto Show
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is unveiled during a media preview for the New York International Auto Show, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) ORG XMIT: NYJJ113
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the world’s first production car to lift the front wheels at launch. It set the world record for longest wheelie from a standing start by a production car at 2.92 feet, certified by Guinness World Records.
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sits on display during a media preview for the New York Auto Show,
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at the drag strip
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon even lifts its front end off the ground with larger tires

For Charger, the company is promising six “distinct, attitude-infused models,” including the 707-horsepower V-8 Charger SRT Hellcat and a 303-horsepower V-6 all-wheel-drive SXT. 

The Hellcat comes with a new dual-inlet performance grille, along with standard features including launch assist, after-run chiller and torque reserve. 

“Despite a shift toward utility vehicles in the United States over the past decade, the Dodge Charger and Challenger continue to buck the trend,” Beahm said in a news release. "Charger is on track to lead the large car segment in the United States for the fifth straight year in 2018, and we intend to keep that string alive by updating the product to deliver the performance and capability that our customers demand.”

Charger dealer orders  and vehicles will be available in the third quarter.
 

Popular muscle cars available as rentals
Many car rental firms include American muscle cars in their lineup, such as this 2018 Ford Mustang.
2018 Ford Mustang.
2018 Ford Mustang.
2018 Ford Mustang.
Some rental firms also rent Mustang convertibles.
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2017 Chevrolet Camaro.
2017 Chevrolet Camaro.
2018 Dodge Challenger.
2018 Dodge Challenger
2018 Dodge Challenger.
2017 Dodge Challenger GT AWD
