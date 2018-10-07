WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he has a gift for North Korea leader Kim Jong Un: An Elton John CD that includes the song "Rocket Man."

Trump, who famously referred to Kim as "Little Rocket Man" back before he opened talks with the North Koreans about their nuclear weapons programs, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was unable to deliver the music to Kim during a recent trip to Pyongyang.

"They didn't give it; I have it for him," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the classic Elton tune. "They didn't give it. But it will be given at a different period."

Kim declined to see Pompeo during a trip that appeared to be a setback to U.S. efforts to get North Korea to denuclearize. Trump said earlier this week he still expects Kim to live up to a pledge that he signed when the two held their summit June 12 in SIngapore.

Trump spoke with reporters briefly before leaving on a week-long trip to Europe.

The South Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo reported that Trump and Kim discussed the "Rocket Man" song during the Singapore summit, and the president thought up the gift as he sent the secretary of State back to North Korea for more talks.

"Trump remembered the conversation and told Pompeo to take a CD with the song for Kim," Chosun Ilbo reported. "He reportedly wrote a message on it and signed it."





