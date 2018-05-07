WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is zeroing in on his final list of potential candidates for the Supreme Court and is focusing on three appeals court judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge, people familiar with the process said Thursday.

Trump finished formal interviews and will consider his decision during his stay this weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to people familiar with the search who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the selection process.

To announce the pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the White House plans a prime-time announcement by Trump on Monday. The event is likely to be similar to the one the White House staged last year for Trump's selection of Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Though the formal interviews are completed, one source said it's possible Trump could talk by phone with one or more of the candidates over the weekend if he feels he needs more information.

The possibility of a wild card candidacy could not be discounted, the source said. That group includes appeals court Judge Amul Thapar, who has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Kavanaugh and Kethledge are the favorites based on the fact that Trump is asking more questions about them, sources said.

Supporters of the contenders lobbied heavily, making phone calls to White House officials and writing newspaper opinion pieces.

Kavanaugh enjoys the backing of conservative legal and political activists who have fought many confirmation battles in the Senate, though some Trump supporters oppose him because he worked in the George W. Bush administration.

Religious conservatives, a big part of Trump's political base, back Barrett's bid, citing her performance in a confirmation last year in which her deep Catholic faith became an issue. Others said she lacks the necessary experience for a Supreme Court job.

Kelthledge impressed Trump during an interview, officials said, but is not as well-known as the other two.

