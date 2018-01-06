WASHINGTON — President Trump received a letter Friday from Kim Jong Un as the United States and North Korea continued to string out talks about a high-level summit between the two leaders.

Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean spy chief who is now a top aide to Kim Jong Un, entered the White House in the early afternoon to hand-deliver the letter to Trump ahead of a meeting with the U.S. president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Our two countries face a pivotal moment in a relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste," Pompeo told reporters after meetings on Thursday with a North Korean delegation.

The president's public schedule did not include a meeting with Kim Yong Chol, but the White House later said that the North Korean official would attend Trump's scheduled meeting with Pompeo in the Oval Office.

"A letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong Un," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "So I look forward to seeing what's in the letter."

The Kim letter arrives little more than a week after Trump issued his own letter to the North Korean leader canceling a summit that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

In that message, Trump hit Kim for "the tremendous anger and open hostility" of statements he made after the scheduling of the summit, including attacks on U.S. officials who called for verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.

Kim and aides have said they will never surrender their nuclear weapons programs, the key to any negotiations involving the United States and its allies.

Right after the cancellation, however, Trump began talking about rescheduling the summit, citing more civil statements from Kim and the North Korean government.

American and Korean diplomats have been meeting in the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea to discuss a possible summit agenda. The U.S. also dispatched an advance team to Singapore to make logistical preparations for a summit.

Kim, meanwhile, is having meetings of his own.

The North Korean leader welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pyongyang this week. Russia supports lifting economic sanctions on North Korea.

Kim has also spoken with China President Xi Jinping during the up-and-down discussions about a Trump meeting. Trump suggested that Xi is the one who told Kim to take a harder line after the June 12 meeting was announced.

Kim Yong Chol is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the White House in 18 years — and he needed a waiver to get into the country. The United States has sanctioned the former spy leader for his suspected role in the cyberattacks on American companies.

