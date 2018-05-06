Dream homes for sale on the Greek Islands
This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million.
Sit by the pool at this Corfu island villa called Agios Markos Terra Verde.
There is plenty of outdoor seating with vistas at this Corfu property.
This Corfu property has outdoor seating and a fireplace.
You can dine outdoors at this Corfu island property.
No need to dine out with this kitchen at this Corfu island property.
This Corfu island property has comfortable indoor seating areas as well.
The bedrooms at this Corfu property are whimsical.
This bedroom at the Corfu property is on the romantic side.
Here's one of the bathrooms at the Corfu property.
For $1.17 million, you can get this completely furnished home on the Cyclades island of Andros.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros has a swimming pool and outdoor seating area.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros also has shaded outdoor eating areas. .
Andros is an island in the Cyclades archipelago.
This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.
The Anros Sariza villa has five bedrooms.
The Andros Sariza villa was built in 2006.
This Cycladic property, consisting of two residences, is on sale for $2.4 million.
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
This Cycladic property, known as Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea, has plenty of indoor space as well.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
For $4.9 million, you can get this property on the popular island of Mykonos.
This Mykonos property has an infinity pool with views of the Aegean Sea.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory on Mykonos has a fully equipped kitchen.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms, some with views of the sea.
Here is a bathroom at Seashore Theory in Mykonos.
Even the indoor dining area at Seashore Theory in Mykonos has views of the outdoors.
For $7.29 million, you can get this Corfu island mansion.
The $7.29 million mansion has a large outdoor pool.
The Emerald Bay villa on Corfu has five bedrooms.
Each of the five bedrooms in Emerald Bay on Corfu have en suite bathrooms.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay on Corfu has several common areas.
Emerald Bay has five bedrooms with views.
Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Greece faced one of the worst recessions of any country in Europe for a decade.

For years, few people wanted to invest in real estate in the southeastern European country.

But since 2016, that has been changing, especially on the many Greek islands located in the Aegean and Ionian seas.

“While the economy was picking up in Spain and Portugal, Greece was left behind,” says Natalie Leontaraki, chief operating officer of Greece Sotheby's International Realty.

Then the economy turned around and investors started taking advantage of Greece’s low real estate transfer taxes and annual property taxes.

Places to Travel in Ancient Greece

Investors from the USA, Europe and Australia began looking for second homes on the Greek islands. Now, prices are up as demand has become so high, Leontaraki says.

She says that Mykonos is the hottest of the islands in terms of real estate purchases. Corfu and Crete are next, followed by Cyclades islands such as Rhodes and Andros.

Don’t expect to find a decent villa for less than $600,000. And all the deals must be in cash as there are no lenders providing mortgages.

But owners can rent their properties, and a property can go for as high as $4,000 a day.

“Investors get a great return of investment, great rental value, and prices are increasing,” Leontaraki says. What’s more, she says. “Greece has a great lifestyle and food.”

For photos of a few properties for sale, take a look at the gallery above.

Dream homes for sale in Paris
Live in this Paris pied-a-terre for $551,100. The 269.1 square-foot studio has a separate living area.
The apartment is located on a charming street between trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Place Saint Sulpice in the 6th arrondissement.
The studio has a dining area.
The fully remodeled kitchen overlooks the open plan living room with dining table sitting near one of the windows.
The bathroom has a toilet, sink, storage cabinet and a bathtub/ shower combination.
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen. A large closet can be found near the kitchen area.
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen.
For $ 1,014,700, you can get this two-bedroom, one-bath, fully renovated property on the second floor of a building in the Marais.
Original beams have been whitewashed to reflect light and make the space brighter.
The expansive living space integrates the living and dining areas with an open kitchen concept.
The apartment overlooks a quiet street and a courtyard.
The building is located in the 3rd arrondissement.
The apartment has 617 square feet of living space.
This is one of two bedrooms.
This is the large renovated bathroom.
For $1,804,100, you can get this three bedroom, two bath: top floor property with cathedral ceilings, a terrace and views of the Eiffel Tower.
The apartment, located on Avenue de Suffren near UNESCO, has a view of the Eiffel Tower.
The apartment offers 785.77 square feet of space.
The apartment has three levels.
This is one of three bedrooms.
The apartment has a private terrace.
The apartment has a second terrace.
For $ 2,384,000, you can get this duplex apartment, on the top two floors of a building from 1860. An elevator serves one apartment on each floor.
The apartment is located on the fifth floor, at the last level, offering extra privacy.
The apartment has 1668.42 square feet of living space with many common areas.
The kitchen is separated on one side of the apartment. It has been turned into a very large kitchen / dining space, with three windows facing West:
A double living room gives access to the wraparound balcony through three French windows.
The apartment has a fireplace.
The apartment can have either three or four bedrooms and has three bathrooms.
This price tag for this 1636.13 square-foot apartment in the 8th arrondissement is $4,418,300. The apartment comes furnished.
The apartment has a large private balcony.
The dining area is furnished with a large round table and custom lighting.
The apartment has views of the city.
It has a modern dine-in kitchen that includes a separate laundry.
This is the second, more casual dining area.
A "gallery" style entrance with glass wall features panoramic views over Paris.
The apartment has three bathrooms.
There is a master bedroom on the fifth floor. There are two one-bedroom suites, each with its own ensuite bath and WC on the second floor.
Dream homes for sale in Lake Tahoe
Looking for a starter house in Lake Tahoe? This cabin is set in the charming Tahoe Cedars, Calif., neighborhood known for the views of Rubicon Peak.
This cabin on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has two bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
This home in Lake Tahoe's west shore has been updated with a new kitchen.
This charming cabin in Tahoe Cedars is listed for $424,900,
This starter home in the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has been renovated with a new fireplace.
This Incline Village house in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has a bedroom suite on the main living level and three large bedrooms upstairs.
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has been renovated with solid hardwood floors, custom tiles, corona marble, and modern light fixtures throughout.
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has more than 1,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space such as this deck with mountain views.
This cabin in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has open beams.
Most homes in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., are above $1 million. This is one of the few below that sale price.
This Lake Tahoe, Nev., cabin has been remodeled inside and out.
This house in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., is for sale for $998,000.
This Brockway, Calif., north Lake Tahoe home is on the market for $2,585,000.
This Brockway, Calif. Lake Tahoe property is situated on 2.7 acres.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif. home has a bocce ball court.
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., has been remodeled with a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors.
This Brockway, Calif., property in Lake Tahoe backs up to 214 acres of a national forest.
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., spans three floors.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, large great room, and attached deck.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this deck, a hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, and large great room.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this living room, a hot tub, and a gourmet kitchen.
Lake Tahoe, Calif., is a great place for having parties. This Brockway home has a wet bar and table for games.
This Lake Tahoe home in Brockway, Calif., was designed for entertaining, especially in the billiards room.
For $13 million, you can get this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has five bedrooms.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many spaces to lounge with views of the lake.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has finishes of granite, marble and onyx.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has several spaces for dining with views.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many places for lounging, including this one with a fireplace.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining. It sits right on the lake.
You can't get away from the lake in this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., sits right on the lake.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has sprawling, lawns, and other water features.
Lake Tahoe has many multi-million dollar properties. This 6.2 acre home in Tahoe City, Calif. has a main house and guest house, both with elaborate kitchens.
This is one living room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
This is the dining room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
The guest house at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a bar.
This is another living room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
This is the family room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a game room.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier with a boat hoist.
