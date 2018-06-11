Dream homes for sale in Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina, has often been called “The San Francisco of the South.”

It is known for its Art Deco architecture and arts and culinary scenes. It is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which makes for a beautiful landscape. Many writers have gotten inspiration there, including Thomas Wolfe and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

“When I have clients come to town, they love the area because it has four seasons,” says Lynn Hathcock, a broker at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “We have very mild winters. Right now, the fall colors are spectacular. It’s like a painting wherever you go.”

Another draw: the 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, which was built by George Vanderbilt. It has inns, a winery, nine gardens, 13 shops, 15 dining venues, and outdoor activities such as an equestrian center.

Asheville is also situated along the Blue Ridge Parkway, a scenic drive that covers 469 miles through North Carolina and Virginia.

“People are actually coming to Asheville to have a better quality of life,” Hathcock says. “There’s so much to do here in Asheville, not just in the spring and summer but in the winter.”

Much of Hathcock’s clientele consists of second-home buyers. Many people from Florida buy homes in the Asheville area to escape the humid summers. Asheville's summers tend to be more comfortable. Recently, buyers have also been arriving from Texas and New Jersey, Hathcock says.

One of the hottest neighborhoods is Biltmore Forest. Some of the homes date back to the 19th century. Many border the Biltmore Estate. Properties there can range from $800,000 to $10 million, Hathcock says.

Reynolds Mountain in North Asheville also boasts a pleasant landscape. Properties there can go from $1.5 million on up, she says. Downtown Asheville also has new construction, many of them condos that can start at $300,000.

Many prospective buyers also look at nearby towns such as Hendersonville, which offer the mountain views.

As of now, the Asheville market is still a seller’s market and Hathcock gets multiple offers. But inventory is picking up.

“I would say we are still in a seller’s market but I think we are starting to level out,” she says.

