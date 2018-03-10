The brand formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts has announced some sweet specials.

Dunkin'

Less than two weeks after announcing its name change, Dunkin' is showing its sweet treats are still very much a part of its business.

The chain announced the launch of a new Oreo Donut and Oreo Hot Chocolate, the return of its Halloween-inspired Spider Donut and a savory sandwich described as the perfect match for meat lovers – the All You Can Meat breakfast sandwich.

Dunkin' also unveiled two ongoing specials and a three-day weekend freebie available at participating locations nationwide.

Through Nov. 18, get any-sized iced coffee for $2 from 2 to 6 p.m. and through Dec. 30, get two bacon, egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches for $5.

Free Donut Fries

This sweet Fry-Day deal runs throughout the weekend.

Dunkin' is giving away free orders of its Donut Fries from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7 with an iced coffee purchase.

The fries, which launched nationwide this summer, feature five individual pieces made made from croissant-style doughnut dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm.

"Many Americans haven’t tried our Donut Fries yet, and as they are the perfect fall treat we wanted to give guests a chance to sample this cinnamon sugar-coated delight before they’re gone at the end of the year," Dunkin' said in a statement.

A simplified menu doesn't mean the end of enticing limited-time offers.

Dunkin' Brands

Fall menu items

Limited-time additions to the fall menu include:

Special Halloween treats: The Spider Donut returns for a second year through Oct. 31. Dunkin' describes it as a "creepy, crawly, classic donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a sweet-never-scary eight-legged donut creature.” Other doughnuts are also dressed up with holiday colors.

Oreo products: The Oreo Donut and Oreo Hot Chocolate are both available into November. The Oreo Donut is “filled with vanilla buttercreme, topped with chocolate icing, dipped into a crumbled Oreo cookie topping and drizzled with dark orange icing.”

Dunkin' has a new Oreo Donut and Oreo Hot Chocolate available into November.

Dunkin'

New meaty sandwich

For those who like savory more than sweet, Dunkin' also has a new breakfast sandwich.

"No longer must ordering a breakfast sandwich force a furious compromise over which one and only one classic meat to enjoy, as Dunkin’ is now bringing bacon, ham and sausage together into a single sandwich selection with the launch of the new All You Can Meat Breakfast Sandwich," Dunkin' said in a statement.

Available for a limited time at participating restaurants, the egg and cheese croissant includes two strips of bacon, two slices of ham and one sausage patty.

Dunkin' has released an All You Can Meat Breakfast Sandwich.

Dunkin'

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

