An artist's conception of a Martian dust storm, which might also crackle with electricity.
NASA

A giant dust storm has enveloped the entire planet of Mars, with dust clouds reaching up to 40 miles high, NASA announced Wednesday. 

The dust storm has silenced NASA's solar-powered rover Opportunity since last week, by obscuring the sun. The robot rover has gone to sleep because its solar panels are unable to provide or recharge its batteries. 

But NASA's other Martian rover, Curiosity, is nuclear powered and is mostly unaffected by the dust storm.

For NASA's scientists, Curiosity can offer an unprecedented chance to answer why some Martian dust storms last for months and grow massive, while others are small and last only a week.

"We don't have any good idea," said NASA atmospheric scientist Scott Guzewich at the  Goddard Space Flight Center.

The dust storm is the biggest on Mars since 2007.

Martian dust storms are common, especially during the planet's Southern Hemisphere spring and summer, when it is closest to the sun, NASA said. As the atmosphere warms, winds generated at different locations mobilize dust particles the size of talcum powder grains, according to NASA.

The storms typically stay contained to one area on the planet. Guzewich said the current storm would cover an area larger than North America and Russia combined.

Scientists have been tracking dust storms on Mars for more than a century, using telescopes and spacecraft orbiting the red planet. Sometimes the storms are so intense and kick up enough dust that they can be seen by telescopes on Earth.

Photos of Mars
This undated photo provided by NASA and taken by an instrument aboard the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on the surface of Mars that scientists believe were caused by flowing streams of salty water. Researchers said Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, that the latest observations strongly support the longtime theory that salt water in liquid form flows down certain Martian slopes each summer.
An image taken on Sept. 8, 2016, within "Murray Buttes" region on Mars.
NASA spacecraft circling Mars has found evidence of flowing water on the Red Planets surface.
This map shows the southward path driven by Opportunity from late December 2014 until it passed marathon distance on March 24.
This image provided by NASA shows shows a Martian rock outcrop near the landing site of the rover Curiosity thought to be the site of an ancient streambed. Curiosity landed in a crater near Mars' equator on Aug. 5, 2012.
This image released 27 August, 2003 captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shows a close-up of the red planet Mars when it was just 34,648,840 miles away.
NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below.
These dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks called recurring slope lineae flowing downhill on Mars are inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water. Recently, planetary scientists detected hydrated salts on these slopes at Hale crater, corroborating their original hypothesis that the streaks are indeed formed by liquid water. The blue color seen upslope of the dark streaks are thought not to be related to their formation, but instead are from the presence of the mineral pyroxene. The image is produced by draping an orthorectified (Infrared-Red-Blue/Green(IRB)) false color image (ESP_030570_1440) on a Digital Terrain Model (DTM) of the same site produced by High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (University of Arizona). Vertical exaggeration is 1.5. Credits: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
These dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks called recurring slope lineae flowing downhill on Mars are inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water. Recently, planetary scientists detected hydrated salts on these slopes at Horowitz crater, corroborating their original hypothesis that the streaks are indeed formed by liquid water.
