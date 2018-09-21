CINCINNATI – Police arrested two teens Wednesday night who they say confessed to slashing neighborhood Christmas decorations put up early for a boy with cancer.

The decorations are up in Colerain, a Cincinnati suburb, for Brody Allen, a 2-year-old suffering from a rare brain cancer. Doctors told his parents, Todd and Shilo Allen, that they were out of treatment options and that "he probably had two months" to live, Todd Allen said.

The toddler's neighbors decided to give him an early Christmas.

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said the teens were caught after someone saw them slashing a decoration in the neighborhood Wednesday night.

The department's officers have been making sure to drive by the area after at least three decorations were damaged. Residents were also on watch.

The owner of the decorations slashed Wednesday, who called police initially, was driving in the neighborhood, saw the teens and again called police.

Brody Allen's house is all decked out for Christmas.

Police found the suspects. One stopped, the other fled but was caught.

Both were interviewed and confessed to slashing decorations on two separate occasions and were arrested. Police didn’t release any information about charges, according to the Associated Press.

Police will continue patrols in the neighborhood.

Neighbors said they are thrilled the vandals were caught.

"This shows what a great community can do when everyone works together," said Lori McMullen, a board member for community group A Greater Northbrook. "Northbrook is unstoppable now. All it took was empowering residents with the task of looking out for one another. Merry Christmas."

Vandals cut Santa off at the knees, but neighbors keep repairing the inflatable.

