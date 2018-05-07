Discover these Italian islands before the crowds do
Ponza, Lazio: This fishermen's island might be small, but you'll want to stay forever.
As you pull into the port you’re met with shops, restaurants and brightly painted houses that curve along the promenade.
With the freshest seafood, hospitable locals, turquoise waters and magnificent grottos (thanks to the island’s volcanic origin), Ponza is worth adding to your Italy bucket list.
Located in between Naples and Rome in the Tyrrhenian Sea, it’s accessible by hydrofoil or ferry from Naples, Formia, Anzio and San Felice Circeo.
Vulcano, Sicily: Also part of the Aeolian Islands is Vulcano, which is exactly that: a volcanic island.
Here, you’ll find therapeutic natural mud baths, a black sand beach, hot springs and, of course, a steaming volcano crater. It is not at risk for an eruption but does emit sulfur, a smell most visitors get used to after a while.
This Italian island was dedicated to the God of Fire by both its Greek and Roman settlers.
La Maddalena, Sardinia: While this is the most developed island of the La Maddalena archipelago, many overlook this group of islands for nearby Sardinia. So if you’re looking for beaches and famously blue-turquoise water without foreign tourists, head here.
There are plenty of restaurants and bars, and you can island hop to the other parts of the archipelago.
Pantelleria, Sicily: While this island might not be secret to Italians — Giorgio Armani has a villa here, after all — it’s certainly undiscovered by many foreign visitors.
Pantelleria is closer to Tunisia than it is Sicily, and you can even see the African country’s coastline.
Known for its food, and home to cotton, fig and olive fields, the island also features natural wonders to explore, like hot springs and caves.
Giglio, Tuscany: Islands might not be the first thing you imagine when you think of Tuscany, but the Tuscan Archipelago is a wonderland just waiting to be discovered. Elba is the best known, but for local flavor, head to the smaller Isola del Giglio.
Giglio’s three towns each offer something different. The Giglio Porto is a bustling cluster of shops and local commerce.
About 15 minutes away by car or bus, Giglio Campese offers an unhurried beach town feel — and a gently curving sand beach to match. Follow the winding road up the island’s steep slopes, passing clusters of vineyards growing the island’s signature white wines, to discover Giglio Castello. This fortress town, guarded by iconic Tuscan umbrella pines and thick walls, speaks to the island’s long history as an Etruscan, then Roman, stronghold.
Known for its offshore reefs, underwater archeological sites, and shipwrecks, Giglio is also a snorkeling and diving hot spot.
Panarea, Sicily: The second-smallest of the Aeolian Islands, Panarea looks more like a Greek island than an Italian one (it could have something to do with the fact that the island was settled by Greeks at one point in time).
Panarea is home to clear, blue waters full of islets to explore.
You can also catch a helicopter ride to the nearby active volcano on Stromboli.
Pellestrina, Veneto: If you’re traveling to Venice, make time to explore one of the islands in the Venetian Lagoon. While Pellestrina is difficult to get to, it offers a breath of fresh air from busy San Marco.
The narrow island is about 7 miles long and is home to restaurants popular with locals. (Get your camera ready because Pellestrina has dreamy, colorfully painted houses.)

With more than 450 islands, Italy is home to some incredible beaches and coastlines, many with fascinating ancient history — but the secret’s out for many of them. For a quieter, more authentic experience, head to these eight Italian islands before the crowds do. Gelato, ocean vistas, and seclusion await.

11 secret Italian villages to visit before the crowds do
Tellaro, Liguria: The famed Italian villages of Cinque Terre have become so congested in recent years that local authorities have considered limiting visitor access. Luckily, there’s an equally charming — but much less crowded — alternative just a few miles down the Ligurian coast. You won’t find any major sights in the fishing village of Tellaro, but its pastel-colored buildings, narrow cobblestone streets and sweeping sea views offer their own simple pleasures.
Spello, Umbria: Escape the crowds in Assisi with a visit to one of the region’s less-traveled Italian villages. Spello is just a 15-minute drive from Assisi but feels a world away as you explore its well-preserved Roman walls and quiet churches. Spello is also known for a unique cultural event called Le Infiorate, a late-spring festival in which murals made of flower petals are laid out throughout the town’s streets and piazzas.
Procida, Campania: Encompassing just 1.6 square miles, Procida is the smallest island in the Bay of Naples, and visitors often bypass it in their rush to see nearby Capri and Ischia. But if you prefer your villages in Italy sans crowds, consider hopping on the Procida ferry from Naples. With its vibrantly colored buildings overlooking a picture-perfect harbor, the island is a photographer’s dream. Climb to the Terra Murata, the highest and oldest point on the island, where you’ll find crumbling ruins and magnificent views.
Chioggia, Veneto: What would Venice look like if it were still a traditional fishing port, without the massive cruise ships and teeming tourist crowds? It might look a little something like Chioggia. Accessible by ferry and bus from Venice, Chioggia is built around canals the way Venice is, but it offers a humbler and slower way of life. Get there early to visit its traditional fish market, then wander through its water-lined streets and stop for lunch at one of its many excellent seafood restaurants.
Noto, Sicily: Noto’s elegant baroque churches and palaces were built in the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled the original town in 1693. An ideal day in Noto involves strolling the streets, admiring the cream-colored architecture and treating yourself to a sweet treat from one of the historic center’s many ice cream parlors. Got some extra time? Relax on the region’s golden sand beaches.
Viterbo, Lazio: Located about two hours from Rome by train, Viterbo has a walled medieval core that’s perfect for strolling. The town was once the papal seat back in the 13th century, and you can still visit the impressive Palazzo dei Papi in the historic center. But be sure to make time for one of Viterbo’s most relaxing attractions: its thermal baths, which have been enjoyed for centuries by locals and visitors alike.
Pitigliano, Tuscany: Nicknamed Little Jerusalem, the medieval hill town of Pitigliano was once home to a large Jewish community that settled there in the 16th century. While most of Pitigliano’s Jews dispersed to other towns in Italy by the mid-20th century, you can still tour the old Jewish ghetto, which includes a restored synagogue, traditional bread ovens and a small museum. Also worth seeing are Palazzo Orsini, a 14th-century fortress that houses a collection of historical artifacts; and Vie Cave, a walking path to a series of Etruscan caves.
Bosa, Sardinia: This riverfront town in western Sardinia is distinguished by a jumble of hillside houses painted every color of the rainbow, with a 12th-century castle looming above. Visitors can enjoy seafood or drinks on an outdoor terrace, snap photos of boats along the waterfront and ramble down narrow alleys where laundry hangs out to dry overhead.
Locorotondo, Puglia: As you walk through Locorotondo, you’ll constantly be reaching for your camera to snap pictures of pink and red geraniums spilling out of windowboxes against whitewashed walls. One of several white hill towns in this part of Puglia, Locorotondo’s skyline is dominated by the Chiesa Madre San Giorgio, a cathedral whose dome and tower you can see as you approach the town from the valley below. Don’t forget to sample the area’s famous white wine.
Chiusa/Klausen, Trentino-Alto Adige: Located in the mountainous region north of Venice, near the Austrian border, Chiusa (also known as Klausen) offers stunning views in all directions. Charming shops, winding cobblestone lanes and friendly locals await visitors to this uncrowded medieval town. Take time for the uphill climb to the Sabiona Monastery, one of the region’s most important historical sites.
Saluzzo, Piedmont: Located near Turin, this is one of the rare Italian towns that see relatively few tourists — but those who do visit get to enjoy Saluzzo’s handsome historic center and views over the nearby Alps. Don’t miss the Casa Cavassa, with its colorful frescoes and antique furniture, or the tranquil botanical garden at Villa Bricherasio.

11 foreign islands that most Americans have never heard of
Vanuatu: Located between Australia and Fiji, the nation of Vanuatu consists of about 80 islands, and is a popular destination for Australians and backpackers from all walks of life. On the main island of Efate, popular attractions include a trek up to the active volcano Mount Yasur, a jungle walk to Millennium Cave, the natural swimming pool and waterfall at Mele Cascades, and snorkel and dive locations on Hideaway Island.
Hamilton Island, Australia: Popular among Australians, Hamilton Island is the largest inhabited island in the Whitsundays island chain. It's very popular for honeymoons, family vacations and holiday escapes. On Hamilton Island, you can explore the surrounding Great Barrier Reef, world-famous Whitehaven beach, spas and a golf course.
Federated States of Micronesia: The nation of Micronesia has more than 600 islands, uses U.S. currency and has four island states — Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap. Each of the four states offers different activities, from wreck diving on Chuuk to seeing ancient ruins and burial temples on Pohnpei. You'll find pristine beaches, snorkeling, relaxation and tribal culture throughout the island states.
The Out Islands of the Bahamas: Most Americans only visit Nassau or Atlantis when they come to the Bahamas, but there are actually 16 islands overall — and 14 of them are known as "The Out Islands." These still-accessible spots are great for authentic island life, island hopping, solo travel and water activities that you'd find in the rest of the Caribbean.
Fundy Islands, Canada: Despite favorable exchange rates and accessibility, Americans still tend to ignore vacations to Canada. And while Canada may not have as many warm months as other parts of the world, this group of 25 islands in the Bay of Fundy is certainly worth a trip when the weather is nice. There are three main inhabited islands, open year-round, that make for a perfect island-hopping trip.
Azores, Portugal: The Azores are about two hours by air from Portugal, but they look like they should be in the Mediterranean. There are nine islands in the Azores that tourists visit, and they're characterized by volcanoes, fishing villages, vineyards, meadows, farmhouses and crater lakes, all which make for a truly rare landscape. Plus, everything is relatively inexpensive, so it's a great alternative to pricey, exotic getaways.
Ponza, Italy: Forget Capri and the other islands off Naples. The best undiscovered Italian island is Ponza, a 70-minute ferry ride from Anzio. It's a popular vacation spot for Italians, and the time to go is in early summer before the crowds come, or in September when the crowds start to leave. On Ponza, you can rent a whaler boat in town (you don't need a boating license) and tool around the island's coastline and surrounding minor islands.
Gili Islands, Indonesia: Popular among backpackers, the Gili Islands sit off the coast of Lombok and are known for their party scene, coral reefs and beaches. There are no motorized vehicles of any kind on the islands, just bikes and cidomos, small horse-drawn carriages.
Rosario Islands, Colombia: Just off the coast of Cartagena are the nearly 30 Rosario Islands, which are popular with Colombians and other South American tourists. Go on a day-tour from Cartagena, or explore the island chain and stay a few nights. You'll find a Caribbean flair on the islands, with crystal-clear water, snorkeling and the famous Playa Blanca beach on Isla Baru.
Mauritius, Africa: This tropical African island off the coast of Madagascar is certainly moving on from its history as a pirate safe-haven. Today, Mauritius is known for the Black River Gorges National Park (home to the flying fox), beaches, lagoons and reefs. And, it's becoming an increasingly popular vacation destination for Europeans, especially Brits.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India: These 300-plus islands in the Bay of Bengal are filled with palm trees and lined with white-sand beaches. The islands are a popular destination for North Indians who flock to the island from May to June and around the holidays; however, there are pleasant temperatures for water activities and sightseeing year-round.

Discover five hidden-gem Greek islands
Amorgos comes complete with abandoned villages, ancient paths and wild beauty.
The most recognizable sight on the island of Amorgos is the impressive 11th-century monastery of Panagia Hozoviotissa.
04 / 58
Amorgos Island boasts some of the most jaw-dropping sunsets in the Aegean Sea.
10 / 58
On Kefalonia is the impressive Melissani cave and lake. Visitors reach the lake through an underground tunnel and have the opportunity to explore it by boat.
12 / 58
A chance encounter with goats on the largest Ionion island of Kefalonia.
Multi-colored fishing boats line the quaint fishing village of Fiscardo.
16 / 58
Milos is a lesson in geology created by volcanic eruptions thousands of years ago.
20 / 58
Most day trips around the island of Milos stop for a swim in the cove of Kleftiko.
22 / 58
Milos is filled with hidden picturesque fishering villages. This is the church of Agios Nickolaos, or St. Nicholas, the patron saint of seamen, in Fyrotopamos.
24 / 58
The volcanic rocks of Sarakiniko create a landscpe similar to the moon.
27 / 58
A boat in the coves of the white moon rocks of Sarakiniko.
29 / 58
If you visit the island of Kimolos outside of July and August, you just might have a breathtaking beach all to yourself.
32 / 58
Multi-colored fishing boats create cherished moments for travelers on the island of Kimolos.
33 / 58
A local dish on Kimolos Island made with fresh tomatoes and onions, called Ladenia.
36 / 58
Churches, monasteries and picturesque chapels that preserve their simple beauty on the island of Kimolos.
38 / 58
A fisherman shows off the catch of the day on the less traveled island of Kimolos.
41 / 58
On the island of Zykynthos is perhaps Greece's most well-known beach. Navagio Beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, is defined by its sheer limestone cliffs, white sand beaches, and clear blue water.
54 / 58
A traditional stone cottage on the northern interior of Zykynthos Island.
56 / 58
A shepherd tends to his flock on the island of Zykynthos.
Marettimo, Sicily

Of the Egadi Islands (to the west of Sicily), Marettimo is the most rugged and remote, which makes it a diver’s haven. With a rocky coastline home to caves and robust marine life, the waters are also the largest protected marine area in the Mediterranean. For non-divers, there’s a village with shops and restaurants, as well as inland paths for walking and hiking. To get here, there are ferry and hydrofoil options from Trapani, Sicily.

Note: The island is car-less, so you’ll have to walk or ride a mule to get around.

Where to stay: Marettimo Residence is one of the only hotel-like accommodations on the island. It is eco-friendly and has a swimming pool, a hot tub and full-service apartments and suites.

This story originally appeared on SmarterTravel.com.

