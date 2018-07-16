Caron's department store, located at Laurel Park Place mall in Livonia, is going out of business.

Jamie LaReau, Detroit Free Press

The going-out-of-business sale at Carson's department store in Michigan's Laurel Park Place mall is heating up. Literally.

The store has been without air conditioning for three to four weeks, causing some employees and at least one customer to feel ill, said some employees and customers.

Over the weekend, many customers had to step outside in the 90-degree humidity to cool off in the mild breeze. On Monday morning as the store opened, employees stepped into the mall's common areas to cool off.

The heat was so insufferable last week, some employees said they ripped into boxes of fans meant for sale, and put them to use instead.

Also read:

Monday morning at least a dozen fans, ranging in size from small, personal-sized fans pointed at sales clerks to large industrial fans near the doorways, buzzed as they blew around the hot air in an attempt to make the store's interior tolerable.

A Carson's employee, who asked that his name not be used for fear he'd lose his job, described the conditions as the most challenging in his 10 years with the store. But he said he has to stick out the store's liquidation sale.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"We've got to work because we need our checks," said the man. "We're the middle class, we have mouths to feed. But I left early Saturday. I couldn't take it."

One customer described Carson’s well-known “shoe room” — a separate room featuring deeply discounted shoes, as "like being in a tomb. A hot tomb" this weekend.

Carson's liquidator was on site Monday morning, but he declined to provide his name or answer questions about the air conditioning, other than to say, "We are not shutting the AC down on purpose" and he indicated repair personnel were working to get it running.

Dizzy and dropping

Over the weekend, store managers closed the second level to customers because temperatures there registered above 100 degrees, two employees told the Free Press.

Some employees reported "getting dizzy" due to the heat and said an elderly customer collapsed. They were not clear whether she was reacting to the heat or something else. They said she recovered and walked out. Livonia, Michigan emergency personnel reported no calls to the store over the weekend.

"They're giving us water and saying we can take a break when we get too hot. But you can't even do any work, it's just too hot," said one employee.

Another employee said he has worked there nearly two decades and his work ethic demands that he keep coming in to keep the store clean, help customers and "go out with a smattering of dignity."

Plus, he feels a camaraderie with other longtime employees who are suffering in the heat.

"This is what it means to be family," this employee said.

Also read:

He also asked that his name not be used, but added that, "One of the logistical problems [with the air conditioning] is financial. Just to repair one unit, the cost would be prohibitive for a company going out of business. So it's makeshift for now."

The liquidator at the store located in the city of Livonia said the second floor was closed to the public because cooling repair staff were working there. He declined further explanation about what was wrong with it or how long it had been down.

Closing shop

Carson’s department stores have been in liquidation mode since the spring, following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of the retailer’s parent company, Bon-Ton Stores.

Caron's department store, located at Laurel Park Place mall in Livonia, is going out of business.

Jamie LaReau, Detroit Free Press

A Carson’s representative had no comment Monday about air conditioning at the Livonia store and said the retailer is no longer answering media calls. The representative would not say when the remaining Carson’s stores are expected to close.

Representatives for the firms handling Carson’s liquidation, Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group, could not immediately be reached Monday.

Likewise, a call to Laurel Park Place's marketing director was not returned.

A salesman at the soon-to-close Carson's at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township said the air conditioning at that store was working.

Toughing it out

Customer Saada Abdallah said she tried to shop at Carson's in Livonia two weeks ago and the air conditioning was not on then. She described it as "warm and stuffy." She believed the air conditioning was turned off because the store is out of money as it liquidates.

"Why else would you not turn the air on?" asked Abdallah. "You're leaving, so why do you care? But when you hear the customers saying, 'It's hot in here,' it's a problem."

The employees doubt that the problem will be addressed any time soon. "The liquidation company is not going to pay for it and neither is Bon-Ton," one said.

The retailer’s history dates to 1854 and it was long known as Carson Pirie Scott & Co.

All Carson’s stores are situated in Midwest states. There are still 11 Carson’s open in Michigan, according to the retailer’s website.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com. JC Reindl contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com