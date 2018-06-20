      Bourbon, peanut butter among US goods to face brunt of EU taxation

A wide range of American goods will be subject to taxation by the European Union beginning Friday — including quintessential United States exports like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, peanut butter and Kentucky bourbon. Sparked by President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum, an elevating trade dispute is mounting between the U.S. and its trading partners. Europeans claim that the imposed aluminum tariffs break global trade rules and that they will drop its measures should the U.S. remove its tariffs. While economists suggest the mounting trade dispute will not cause damage to either side's market, it could create a distrust in business confidence, weighing indirectly on the economy. . 

MSU to address plan to pay Nassar’s sexual abuse victims

Michigan State’s board of trustees will address a plan Friday to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse victims. The meeting comes amid calls for the school’s interim president to resign over recent comments about some of the women and girls the former USA Gymnastics sexually assaulted. On Thursday, school president John Engler issued a statement apologizing for an email in which he attacked a Nassar survivor. In the email, Engler said Rachael Denhollander, the first person to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault, was taking kickbacks from the trial attorneys involved in suing MSU. 

World Cup: Brazil hopes to avoid group stage hiccup

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil returns to play Friday vs. Costa Rica (8 a.m. ET), but will its star player — Neymar — be available to play? He's been in pain all week after Sunday's draw against Switzerland. Tournament darling Iceland takes on Nigeria (11 a.m. ET) with a great opportunity to make it out of the group stage in its first World Cup after Croatia's crushing defeat of Argentina on Thursday. Looking to contend with Brazil in Group E are Serbia and Switzerland, who square off in Friday's final game (2 p.m. ET). 

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.

UK honors 'Windrush generation' amid immigration scandal

Friday marks 70 years since the MV Empire Windrush docked near London with nearly 500 people from Caribbean nations ready to help rebuild Britain after the ravages of World War II. But this year's Windrush Day celebration is marred by an ongoing political scandal after authorities suddenly classified these long-term residents and descendants from former British colonies as illegal immigrants. Windrush landed at Tilbury Docks in the Port of London in 1948 after the British government had invited people from its territories to fill labor shortages — nurses, engineers, bus and train drivers and cleaners — and build the United Kingdom's postwar economy. 

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' roars into theaters with new, scary protagonist

T. rex, you’re all teeth, no arms. Velociraptor, step aside. There's a new dino-monster and it means business. Directed by J.A. Bayona, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters nationwide Friday with all the requisite rampaging dinos, dizzying action scenes and flesh-and-blood heroes running around saving the day. The "Jurassic Park" series has a habit of breaking records: The original film was the first in history to open with more than $50 million. But will the new film live up to its predecessors? USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says the new installment creates a "strong empathy for the exquisitely detailed computer-generated dinos" but lacks substance.

Photos: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' premiere
What's a dinosaur doing in Los Angeles? It's hanging out at the "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" premiere, of course. Here's at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, where the event took place. Click through to see photos of stars in attendance.
Chris Pratt talked on the carpet about how director J.A. Bayona would scare cast members by playing unexpected dino roars. "It never really worked on me because I was always in on the joke," he said.
It did work on actor Justice Smith, who got scared plenty of times by his director while on set.
Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 1993 film and served as a producer of "Fallen Kingdom," attended the premiere with his father, who he introduced to plenty of actors on the carpet.
Bryce Dallas Howard is back playing Claire in the "Jurassic World" sequel.
Jeff Goldblum, seen here with wife Emilie Livingston, makes in appearance in this movie, which arrives 25 years after "Jurassic Park."
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is the first film credit for young actress Isabella Sermon.
Actress Daniella Pineda remembered one time on set when she, Howard and Pratt surrounded the velociraptor Blue and decided to start pounding on the table. It was "the coolest moment ever," she said.
BD Wong, who was part of the cast of the original film, reprises his role as Dr. Henry Wu in this movie.
British actor Toby Jones is new to the "Jurassic" franchise and its red carpet, which was filled with a T. Rex and other prehistoric creatures.
Fans wearing dinosaur masks greeted the stars as they arrived on the red carpet.
Frankie Grande was on of the celebrity guests at the premiere. He didn't take interview questions about sister Ariana's reported engagement, but did take plenty of photos with dinosaurs on the carpet.
"Bachelor In Paradise" contestants Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti were there to see the film.
Tamera Mowry posed on her way into the screening.

 

 

