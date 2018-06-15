File photo taken in 2017 shows the Lowe's sign at one of the home improvement retailer's stores in Chicago.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. -- A former employee of the Lowe’s home improvement store in Sioux Falls has filed suit against the company after she says it failed to discipline another employee who grabbed her buttocks.

Vickie Mader said she was helping customers on May 1, 2017, answering questions about ceiling fans, when another Lowe’s employee walked behind her and grabbed her buttocks. Mader said in her lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls, that she was angry and humiliated by the incident.

Mader reported the incident the next day to an assistant manager. He returned later that morning excited after reviewing video footage, saying, “We got him,” according to the lawsuit.

Mader said she reviewed the video footage as well. It showed the other employee walking behind her, his hand reaching down in a “claw-like position.”

The assistant manager assured her that the employee would be fired or reassigned to another shift. But several days later, nothing had happened. The employee seemed to be intentionally running into her and staring at her.

The lawsuit says the store’s human resources manager was waiting to hear from a district supervisor about what should be done. In the meantime, store officials offered to change Mader’s hours, which she felt was unfair.

A dispute arose between the human resources manager and the assistant manager about what they saw on the video, the suit says. The human resources manager claimed that the accused employee might have just been putting out his hand in case Mader backed into him as he walked by, according to the suit.

Nearly four weeks passed and the situation was not addressed. Mader continued to work with the man. Mader "was constantly looking over her shoulder and felt creeped out,” her complaint says.

On May 26, she called an employee relations line and filed a complaint. That day she was told by the human resources director that the employee was going to be written up rather than reassigned or fired. Mader said she could no longer work with the man, and resigned.

More: Lowe's bans paint strippers after protest campaign

More: From Starbucks to the White House? Howard Schultz needs some decaf!

More: Supermodel Kate Upton vindicated as Guess sex harassment probe claims co-founder

The head of Lowe’s human resources department called four days later to tell her the incident was under investigation. A month later, she was called by the store’s human resources manager asking her to return to work. She was assured the man would be fired. She later learned he was fired because of his attendance and not because he had touched her.

She says in her lawsuit that she has “struggled with the fact that (the employee) got away with touching her and she lost her job for it.” She has also had problems describing to other employers about why she no longer works at Lowe’s.

“Plaintiff does not think Lowe’s treated her fairly,” the lawsuit says.

The complaint accuses Lowe’s of discrimination, infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract. Lowe’s has not responded.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com