Brown-Forman's Scotch distilleries and Speyside Cooperage
The BenRiach distillery is in Scotland’s Speyside region, an area that’s home to many of the country’s distilleries, as well as a great deal of farmland.
BenRiach is more of a working distillery than a tourist destination, and there is no real visitor center, but whisky connoisseurs can book a 90-minute tour of the distillery to see all aspects of production.
The mash tun at BenRiach has a capacity of almost six tons. The water used at the distillery comes from a borehole in a nearby field.
Water and grains fill the mash tun, which operates in six-hour cycles. The water is drained and refilled four times throughout the process.
The washbacks at BenRiach are made of stainless steel. The fermentation process takes about 75 hours, during which yeast converts sugar into alcohol.
There are four stills at BenRiach that run slowly producing a longer middle cut than is typical for the Speyside region, according to global brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan. The whisky is double distilled.
The low wines, feints and spirits all run through the spirit safe. The master distiller can sample the new make spirit and measure the alcohol content from this locked box.
The new make spirit flows into a glass bowl inside the spirit safe. The blue color comes from copper carbonate deposits, the result of a reaction between the spirit and the copper.
A window allows you to see what is going on in the neck of the still. The wash is heated in the pot below, and the alcohol in vapor form rises through the neck to a condenser where it is cooled into a distillate.
At BenRiach, a dunnage warehouse is used to age the whisky. Barrels of all types are stacked two or three high, allowing air to circulate around them. The oldest one is Warehouse 13.
Many types of barrels are used to mature the whisky at BenRiach, including bourbon, sherry, wine and rum.
The malting floor is in operation for just a few weeks a year. The barley is spread out on the floor and allowed to germinate for seven to 10 days, before it is collected and kiln-dried, stopping the process.
Malting floor workers had some fun on this day at BenRiach, writing their names in the barley waiting to be collected and dried.
This tool is used to turn over the barley on the malting floor. As it germinates it produces heat, so it must be spread out and turned over regularly so as not to overheat.
In the kiln room, a stack of peat sits ready for use. The BenRiach produces peated whisky a few weeks out of every year, allowing the distillery to produce a range of expressions.
The 10-year-old is the flagship expression of the BenRiach range. It is fresh and light with just a touch of spice, the result of aging in bourbon barrels, virgin oak casks and a smaller amount of sherry butts.
The BenRiach 21 adds a variety of red wine barrels to the mix, giving it a slight dryness with subtle fruit notes.
The BenRiach 25 will be released this summer in the U.S. for about $550 per bottle. It’s rich, fruity and complex, and very small batch – only four barrels go into each release.
About 5,000 people visit The GlenDronach distillery every year in the Valley of Forgue, which is also home to Scotland’s Castle Trail.
The East Highland hills provide a pastoral backdrop to The GlenDronach. Most of the surrounding land is used for farming, and sometimes it feels like there are more sheep than people.
Warehouses line the road that leads down to the distillery’s visitor center and stillhouse. There are about 35,000 barrels aging in three dunnage and two racking warehouses.
Sherry butts wait to be filled outside a warehouse across the road from the distillery. If you remove the bung from a barrel, you can smell the sweet fortified wine that it recently held.
The GlenDronach imports Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherry casks from Spain that it uses to age its whisky. There are still a few bourbon barrels in the warehouses, but it’s predominantly sherry casks.
The whisky is distilled twice in The GlenDronach stillhouse, which produces about 1.2 million liters per year.
The kiln room ceased operations in 1996, along with the malting floor, but visitors can still catch a glimpse of this part of the distillery’s history.
The signature red paint is everywhere at The GlenDronach. The distillery was founded in 1826 by James Allardice and has gone through various incarnations since.
The Glendronach’s washbacks are made of pine. Fermentation lasts for about 85 to 90 hours, a bit longer than at BenRiach.
The stills here produce a new make spirit that is slightly oily, with a nice grainy flavor. The resulting whisky is non-chill-filtered and no color is added.
The 12-year-old is the core expression of The GlenDronach. It’s aged in PX and Oloroso sherry casks. A 15-year-old expression will eventually join the lineup.
The 18-year-old is named after founded James Allardice. It’s deep and rich, the result of being aged solely in Oloroso sherry casks.
The 21-year-old is called Parliament, for the legendary parliament of rooks that is said to guard the distillery. This whisky is aged in both PX and Oloroso casks.
The GlenDronach Hand-Filled is available only at the distillery. Visitors can fill a bottle of this cask-strength spirit themselves and purchase it at the distillery’s store.
The oldest barrel in The GlenDronach warehouses dates back to 1968. The distillery sells some of its whisky to brands looking for components of a blend, a common practice in Scotland.
Barrels can be as old as 80 years in The GlenDronach warehouses. As global brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan says, you never throw away a good, working barrel.
Glenglassaugh was founded in 1875, but it is relatively unknown in America. This is likely because it was shuttered for more than 20 years, from the mid-‘80s to 2008.
Master blender Rachel Barrie says the flavor profile of Glenglassaugh is linked to the natural elements surrounding this coastal distillery. Glenglassaugh means "valley of the grey-green place."
The copper door was stolen from the mash tun at Glenglassaugh sometime during the years the distillery was inactive. That was replaced, but the rest of the tun is original.
The washbacks date back to the distillery’s opening. A visit to the bottom floor reveals just how massive these fermentation tanks are.
The top floor allows visitors a close-up look at the old wood that the washbacks are made of. During the time that the distillery was closed, they were filled with water to prevent drying out and splitting.
The beer from the washback can be tasted before it’s distilled. It’s a fruity, grainy, slightly sour liquid with an alcohol percentage that is much lower than it will have once it’s distilled into new make spirit.
The two stills completely fill the stillroom at Glenglassaugh. The new make spirit is light with a citrusy tang to it.
The spirit safe at Glenglassaugh overlooks a lawn leading out to the coast, one of the most stunning views you will find at any distillery in Scotland.
Sandend Bay lies just over a ridge outside the Glenglassaugh distillery. You will often find people surfing here, a brave feat considering the rugged and unpredictable Scottish weather.
A variety of casks are used to mature the whisky at Glenglassaugh, including sherry, bourbon and red wine.
Many of the casks in the warehouse at Glenglassaugh were filled in recent years, as the distillery only became active again in 2008. But there are some expensive, old bottles available to purchase at the gift shop.
Barrels age quietly in the dunnage warehouse at Glenglassaugh. The current lineup has no age statements, but a 10-year-old expression will eventually be added to the core lineup.
Revival was the first release from the newly operational distillery. It’s aged in red wine and bourbon casks, then vatted and matured again in sherry casks.
Evolution has been matured in first-fill ex-Tennessee whiskey barrels, a clear benefit of the distillery’s relationship with Brown-Forman.
Torfa is a peated expression from Glenglassaugh, one of the few that is made in this style. The peat level is much lower than an Islay whisky, but it plays nicely with the sweetness.
The Speyside Cooperage is where the Brown-Forman distilleries in Scotland, as well as many others, get their barrels. Scottish distilleries mainly use previously used barrels – bourbon, sherry, red wine, etc. – so this cooperage is responsible for repairing them and making sure they are in good working order.
The workers here are highly skilled. New recruits undergo years of intensive training before they work on their own. Each worker is paid by the barrel, so speed is key when it comes to repairs.
Mountains of barrels stretch into the distance outside of the cooperage, all headed for one of the many distilleries that dot the Scottish countryside.
Bourbon, rum, sherry, red wine, quarter cask, hogshead – every barrel type imaginable will be repaired at this busy cooperage.
Steam softens the staves of the barrel so that it becomes pliable and easier to work with.
In a fiery display, barrels are re-charred to give them new life. This allows the wood to impart the vanilla and caramel flavors into the whisky that define its character.

Rachel Barrie, master blender for Scotch distilleries BenRiach, The GlenDronach and Glenglassaugh, leads a tasting in what is quite possibly the most perfect setting imaginable for such a thing. She stands just outside of the Glenglassaugh stillhouse on a grassy lawn overlooking the northeastern coastline. It’s late April, and the heather and wildflowers are in full bloom, the sun lighting up the dark blue water just beyond. Of course this is Scotland, so a few minutes later the skies open up with a barrage of hail and rain. But Barrie takes it all in stride as she waxes philosophically about the craft of whisky making.

“New make spirit ebbs and flows like the tides,” she says. “Nature is much bigger than any of us.”

Beverage giant Brown-Forman owns Jack Daniel’s, one of the bestselling whiskey brands in the world. The company has been expanding into the Scotch and Irish whiskey markets in the past few years as well. In 2015, Brown-Forman partnered with Alex and Henry Conyngham and Slane Irish Whiskey, and a year later it acquired the aforementioned three single malt Scotch distilleries.

“Brown-Forman has a history of bringing great whiskey to the world, beginning with our company’s founding in 1870,” says John Hayes, chief marketing officer of Brown-Forman Brands. “We’re looking to plant our stake as a leader in the global whiskey landscape. We’re also looking at these brands and distilleries as new opportunities and long-term investments in our future.”

The three Scotch distilleries are not as well known in the United States as brands like Glenfiddich and The Glenlivet at this point, and Slane is just getting started. This could change with the infusion of money, marketing and attention that Brown-Forman’s backing brings.

The Scotch distilleries are located in the Highlands and Speyside regions, areas known for lighter whiskies that are generally unpeated (with some exceptions). The GlenDronach, which was founded in 1826, exclusively uses sherry casks for its whisky maturation. Global brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan likens the whisky to a double espresso, noting that it concentrates in flavor as it ages in Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks sourced from Spain. The distillery’s setting in Aberdeenshire is profoundly bucolic. Sheep graze literally next door to the warehouses, and the sound of roosters crowing fills the air as the distillery wakes up and rumbles into action. There are about 35,000 barrels aging onsite, with the oldest dating back to 1968.

The GlenDronach was shut down from 1996 to 2001, when a company called Allied Distillers brought it back to life. It passed through several other corporations, including Pernod Ricard, before Brown-Forman acquired it. Nowadays, the core lineup features non-chill-filtered, natural-colored whisky aged for 12, 18 and 21 years in a variety of sherry casks. A 15-year-old expression will be added to the range in the next year or two as well. The distillery is open to visitors year round, with tour options ranging from 5 to 35 pounds (about $6-$47) per person.

BenRiach is known for making three types of whisky – unpeated, peated and triple distilled (the latter of which is more common in Ireland than Scotland). The whisky made at the distillery is much lighter than at The GlenDronach and is marked by what Buchanan describes as a signature fruity note, almost like green apple or pear. The distillery was founded in 1898, but was inactive (aside from its malting floor) from the early 1900s until 1965. The malting floor is an old-school operation in which barley is spread out to germinate before being kiln-dried. It’s still in use for a few weeks every year, during which peated new make spirit is produced. This distillery isn’t the prettiest to look at, but the range of products that comes out of it is quite interesting. The flagship expression is a 10-year-old unpeated whisky, aged mostly in bourbon and virgin oak casks with a bit of sherry cask liquid as well. There is also a new 12-year-old sherry wood expression, a 20-year-old aged in four types of casks, and an excellent 25-year-old that will be released in the U.S. this summer at about $550 per bottle. Distillery tours are available by appointment, last about 90 minutes and cost 35 pounds (about $47) per person.

Glenglassaugh is a truly unique distillery. It’s located on the Moray Firth coast at Sandend Bay, where unusually sweet whisky is aged and finished in a variety of casks. The distillery opened in 1875, was rebuilt in the 1960s and shuttered in 1986. It reopened in 2008, making it a fairly new player on the scene. Subsequently, the core range does not have age statements, although a 10-year-old expression is planned. Brown-Forman will expand the whisky to the American market over the coming year, and it will likely be well received; the expressions are light, sweet and easy to drink.

Revival is a mix of bourbon and red wine casks that has been further matured in sherry oak; Evolution was matured in Tennessee whiskey barrels (the Jack Daniels connection at work); and Torfa (Norse for “turf”) is a peated expression that is aged in bourbon barrels. There are several other cask-finished whiskies available, as well as some rare, ultra-aged expressions that were produced prior to the distillery’s closing in 1986. Visitors are welcome year round with tours ranging from five to 35 pounds (about $6-$47) per person.

Slane Irish Whiskey
The historic Slane Castle has been in the Conyngham family since the early 1700s. The castle is open to tours, and private events like weddings can be booked there.
The grounds behind the castle along the River Boyne are where the Slane Concert Series takes place once a year. Up to 80,000 people have gathered here to listen to bands like U2 and Guns N’ Roses.
The distillery opened in fall 2017 next door to the castle. A great deal of money has been invested in the new visitor center and production facilities.
Much of the distillery was restored from dilapidated horse stables, staff quarters and blacksmith workshops that fell into disrepair over the years. These were all vital parts of the castle’s workforce in the 1700s and 1800s.
At the visitor center, get a close-up look at the germination process that barley undergoes before distillation. There’s even a small oven that the barley can be cooked in to dry it out.
The shiny new mash tun at Slane will eventually be one of the first steps in producing whiskey at the distillery. The current release is sourced and at the moment only a small amount of whiskey is being distilled here.
Slane co-founder Alex Conyngham stands by one of the wooden washbacks. The color of the wood reveals how new the equipment is.
There are three washbacks, with room for four more. The fermentation time for Slane Irish Whiskey is anywhere from 50 to 70 hours.
Three new copper pot stills will eventually produce pot still whiskey and triple-distilled malt whiskey, while a 100-percent barley grain whiskey will be distilled in a massive column still.
As production is moved in-house, new whiskey will replace the current batch of sourced liquid.
New make spirit will soon flow through the spirit safe for sampling and testing.
Three barrel types make up the “Triple Casked Maturation” process of Slane Irish whiskey – virgin oak barrels, sherry butts and ex-Tennessee whiskey barrels.
At the moment, there is no whiskey aging at the Slane distillery. A warehouse room will eventually hold a small amount of whiskey, but the majority will be matured offsite.
The distillery’s bar has a decidedly rock and roll theme. Paraphernalia from bands who have played the festival lines the walls, including Rolling Stones records and a photo of Bono. (Fun fact: U2 recorded “The Unforgettable Fire” at the castle.)
Don’t leave the distillery without ordering an Irish coffee, made with coffee from a local roaster, Irish cream and Slane Irish Whiskey, of course.

Across the Irish Sea, the small burg of Slane is about an hour’s drive north of Dublin. This town is best known for the Slane Castle Concerts, a music festival that has taken place on the grounds of the historic Slane Castle for more than 30 years. Henry Conyngham founded the festival in 1981, and since then, artists like U2, Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen have performed in front of enormous crowds. His son, Alex, co-founded Slane Irish Whiskey with Brown-Forman, and the distillery located adjacent to the castle he once lived in as a child opened this past fall.

The sourced whiskey is further matured in three cask types – sherry butts, Tennessee whiskey barrels and virgin oak casks – before blending and bottling. The distillery is new, a far cry from those in Scotland that have been around for a century or more. Exciting things are happening at Slane, with plans to eventually produce triple-distilled malt whiskey, Irish pot still whiskey and grain whiskey onsite, which will all be blended together before undergoing the same triple cask maturation as the current product. Hour-long tours can be booked online for 18 euros (about $21) per person.

Check out the galleries above for an exclusive look at The GlenDronach, The BenRiach, Glenglassaugh and Slane Irish Whiskey distilleries.

Travel-worthy Scotch whisky distilleries
With a notoriously cultish following, Lagavulin has no trouble summoning visitors to its home base along the far-flung shores of southwestern Scotland.
Lagavulin’s unmistakably deep and robust smoked malt is a sensory revelation: a characteristic celebrated in a number of creative tasting experiences offered at the distillery.
Their Nips and Nibbles tour pairs whisky alongside the island’s finest chocolates, and the Sensory Tasting immerses visitors in the sights, scents, and even sounds of whisky making, and includes a Lagavulin kit as a parting memento.
Tours are generally offered Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., but the schedule fluctuates with the month, so refer to the Lagavulin website before visiting.
Campbeltown — a peninsula in the remote and rugged southwestern region of Scotland — was once heralded as the Victorian Whisky Capital of the World.
Today only three distilleries remain, and Glen Scotia honors the area’s vibrant past in a newly opened visitors shop, echoing 18th-century design.
Tours are offered twice a day at Glen Scotia, and include a sampling of their recently-expanded range of products.
A highlight is their barrel strength Victoriana — full of vanilla and molasses, with a hint of campfire in the finish.
Every year, nearly 34,000 whisky aficionados embark on a scenic 90-minute drive north of Edinburgh to arrive at the spiritual home of Dewar’s. This is where the heart malt for the most widely-consumed Scotch in the USA is produced.
An interactive blender’s tour is offered: a one-hour tutored session on the history of blending, which allows guests to mix their own half-liter bottle of Scotch to take home.
In addition to a comprehensive whisky museum, Aberfeldy just launched an on-site speakeasy — the Scotch Egg Club, where you can enjoy exclusive tastings, and whisky and food pairings.
Tours run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the peak season, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November to March.
Known as the Maritime Malt, Old Pulteney is crafted and aged at its eponymous distillery along the northern coastline of Scotland.
Getting here isn’t easy. Edinburgh is more than 250 miles away by road. Those willing to make the trek are rewarded with stunning vistas and a comprehensive behind-the-scenes peek at this historic property.
Offered daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — or by prior appointment — a 30-minute tour concludes with a dram of their flagship 12-year-old spirit.
Another draw is the ability to hand-bottle your own whisky from a specific cask of your choosing.
The malt from esteemed Highland producer Glenmorangie is distilled through the tallest copper pot stills in all of Scotland.
On their own they are a sight to behold.
When backdropped by the majestic waters of the Dornoch Firth in the distance, the experience becomes legendary.
One of the first in the industry to operate a formal visitors center, Glenmorangie has had more than a decade to perfect the art of hospitality. This is evident in a variety of tours ranging from a 30-minute walkabout, to the immersive Heritage Tour, lasting the better part of an afternoon and including a lengthy tasting and lunch at the charming Glenmorangie House.
Peak season is June through August, when tours are offered seven days a week, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. From November until March, appointments are necessary. The Glenmorangie House is also available for overnight lodging.
Seated along the idyllic shores of Islay (pronounced ‘eye-luh'), Bruichladdich attracts 25,000 annual visitors to its storied facility. And for good reason.
On an island renowned for its peat-smoked malt, this distillery stands out for its dynamic, handmade approach to whisky making.
Here you’ll get a sense of how it was done before the days of modern automation.
Summer tours run daily through the stillhouse and barrel rooms, concluding in the Laddie Shop.
Here you’ll find the Valinches: limited-edition releases available exclusively to those who make their way to this isolated part of the world.
But to get to Bruichladdich, you’ll have to brave either a two-hour ferry ride from the western edge of the mainland, or a 45-minute ride on a daily prop plane out of Glasgow Airport.
Bowmore is one of only a handful of Scotch distilleries that do their own malting. This is the process by which dampened barley is spread across a heated floor to prepare it for fermentation.
A tour here affords a rare glimpse at malting floors, along with a chance to enter the No. 1 Vaults — the oldest barrelhouse in all of Scotland.
Offered at 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the experience culminates in the tasting of a distillery exclusive, which often means a rare expression of whisky, when available.
Like most distilleries on Islay, Bowmore uses a peat-smoked malt, which can impart whisky with medicinal and tar-like characteristics.
But Bowmore tempers these notes with a distinctive sweetness, exemplified most dramatically in their 18-year-old sherry cask bottling.
If you’re looking for something a bit more exclusive, however, the visitors center maintains a bottle of 1957 vintage (one of only 12 ever produced) which sells for more than $200,000 at auction.
The region of Speyside, a 3.5-hour drive north of Edinburgh, is home to the highest concentration of distilleries in the country. Nearly half of Scotland’s single malts are produced in this verdant valley straddling the river Spey.
Among them is Glen Grant, makers of one of the world’s most elegant spirits — the 50 Year Old Single Malt, which fetches $17,000 a bottle.
While you’re unlikely to sample that on your next visit, you will get to tour their grounds, including an enchanting riverwalk through Narnia-like forests and 19th-century apple orchards, to a secluded hillside cascade.
Glen Grant tours are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and include a sampling of their core range of products.
Blended whiskies can incorporate dozens of different malts into a single bottling, but at the core of any batch is a malt which makes up the hallmark characteristics of the resulting spirit. This is referred to as the “heart malt”. This is referred to as the “heart malt”.
While the single malt from Strathisla is seldom seen in the States, much of what they produce here forms the heart malt of Chivas Regal — among the most widely consumed blended Scotches in the USA.
The stone and brick-clad facility constructed in 1786 is the oldest continuously operating distillery in all of Scotland.
Its iconic, twin pagoda-style roof an enduring symbol of scotch making.
Hourly tours from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, include tutored whisky-nosing seminars, contrasting the distinct features of single malts against blended Scotches.
The grounds are located an easy 300-meter walk from the rail station in the town of Keith.
While some Scotch distilleries are easily accessible from urban hubs such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, trekking to Highland Park is an adventure in and of itself.
Located in the heart of the Orkney Islands — a windswept terrain with Nordic cultural heritage — visiting here requires a plane ride from northern Scotland.
The Vintage Tour includes a trip into the bowels of the kiln room, where locally sourced peat is shoveled into the fire to fuel malting on the floors above.
Enjoy 40-year-old vintages of the brand’s trademark, slightly-smoked whisky in their stately parlor room, and you’ll have the opportunity to purchase a hand-filled distillery exclusive release before you depart.
For the ultimate hands-on experience, the distillery offers up to two visitors the chance to actually work for a day at the facility, before enjoying a banquet feast and tutored tasting in the evening. This experience has to be booked in advance.
Highland Park’s parent company, Edrington, also owns The Macallan, which just invested $100 million in a stylish, futuristic visitors center opening in 2018.
The GlenDronach Distillery Visitor Centre closes for a month at the end of 2016 for a light renovation, ensuring that tourists in 2017 will enjoy one of the most modern experiences available, backdropped by a historic facility that is nearly 200 years old.
GlenDronach Distillery’s Connoisseur’s Experience is a tutored tasting that includes drams at cask strength, taken directly from the fine Spanish and American oak barrels in which their elegant whiskies slumber for upwards of a decade.
A typical tour lasts around 45 minutes and is offered on the hour, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. GlenDronach Distillery is closed on weekends from October through April.
Five tour options and a gift shop are available to visitors.
