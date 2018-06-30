Stars are showing up and speaking out at the Families Belong Together marches across the United States, which protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, including Lin-Manuel Miranda who sang during the rally in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon, AP

WASHINGTON — "We're here today because there are a lot of parents who can't sing their kids to sleep tonight," Lin-Manuel Miranda told the crowd at Saturday's Families Belong Together rally protesting the Trump administration policy that has separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. 

"They can't sing their kids lullabies so I'm going to sing a lullaby I wrote," the "Hamilton" creator said before launching into an a capella version of "Dear Theodosia," the musical's ode to the young children of Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. Halfway through, the crowd had joined in, singing, "We’ll bleed and fight for you, we’ll make it right for you. If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you, we’ll give the world to you. And you’ll blow us all away."

Backstage after his performance, Miranda told USA TODAY that the family separation policy "flies in the face of everything this administration purports to stand for: family values and keeping families together."

He continued, "They’re coming seeking asylum. There’s a poem that says, ‘The woman who puts her child in the water only does it because it’s worse on land.’ And so to treat them with even more monstrousness? We have to fight for who we are as a country."

01 / 04
Activists shout during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in New York.
02 / 04
A young child holds a sign during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in New York.
03 / 04
Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington.
04 / 04
Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington.

Miranda's father Luis, who accompanied him to the event, came to the U.S. in his 20s from Puerto Rico and is now a consultant to the Democratic party, so his family is of one mind on the immigration debate. However, not all Americans are in that situation. What advice does he have for the people who were watching in the crowd or on TV who struggle to discuss the policy with conservative family members who support President Trump's administration and its "zero tolerance" policy without descending into shouting matches?

"You have to say, 'What if this was me? What if this was me separated from you? Or you separated from your parents?' You have to put yourself in the shoes of your fellow humans," he advised. "And if you're unwilling to do that, that should say something to you."

Miranda, who has two young sons himself, said he was at the rally because "I gotta look my kids in the eye when they’re old enough to understand this, and I want to say I was on the right side of history."

Although the president signed a June 20 executive order ending the separations, followed by a June 27 federal court ruling ordering that children under five be reunited with their parents within 14 days and those older within 30 days, Miranda says it's not enough.

"I don't think we're not going to stop marching and protesting until these families are reunited and I don't think they've made any plans for that," he said. "All evidence suggests they haven't. We want transparency and we want to see these families reunited." 

After the Justice Department argued Friday that it can detain immigrant families together indefinitely, Miranda says the Families Belong Together movement also wants "absolute humane treatment of those who come seeking asylum. That's one of the promises we export as a country. We need to uphold those values."

01 / 51
Shane Sanders of Wilmington, Del, (left) and Anna Ogunnaike of Hockessin, Del. listen to speakers as protesters gather at St. Barnabas' Episcopal Church in Milltown, Del. to rally against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration.
02 / 51
Participants in the "Families Belong Together" rally march down Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers chanting, "Where are the children?"
03 / 51
Siri Amir Kaur is one of hundreds of people who attended the "Families Belong Together Rally" in Fort Myers.
04 / 51
Jess Emhoff and her daughters, Averi (left) and Eden (right), collectively wear the words "Families Belong Together" on the backs of their clothes in Washington, DC.
05 / 51
Participants in the "Families Belong Together" rally hold signs asking for migrant children to be reunited with their families.
06 / 51
Hundreds of protesters gather at the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington, Del. to rally against the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
07 / 51
A Donald Trump impersonator stands in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC during the "Families Belong Together" rally.
08 / 51
Leah Taylor and Manny Alonzo-Perez, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, hold a sign protesting the detaining of immigrant families with Carlton Cook and James Thompson, both of Tulsa, in front of David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa, Okla. on June 30, 2018.
09 / 51
Protesters gather for the "Families Belong Together" rally in Washington.
10 / 51
A participant at the "Families Belong Together" rally at Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Ky. on June 30, 2018.
11 / 51
Protesters gather for the "Families Belong Together" rally in Washington, DC on June 30, 2018 in response to immigration policies that have separated migrant parents from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border.
12 / 51
Members of the "Families Belong Together" rally left Metro Hall and marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisville, Ky on June 30, 2018.
13 / 51
A crowd in excess of 1,000 people at an immigration protest at the Indiana Statehouse.
14 / 51
Scott Burns, holds his daughter, Annelle, during a protest of the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents at the Statehouse, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Indianapolis.
15 / 51
An activist holds a sign during a protest of the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents at the Statehouse, June 30, 2018, in Indianapolis.
16 / 51
Protestors gather at the "Families Belong Together" rally at Metro Hall in downtown Louisville, Ky.
17 / 51
Thousands of people march in support of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
18 / 51
Thousands of people march in support of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
19 / 51
Thousands of people march during a "Families Belong Together" rally in New York City.
20 / 51
Protestors march during a "Families Belong Together" rally in New York City.
21 / 51
Proestors hold placards while marching during a "Families Belong Together" rally in New York City.
22 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
23 / 51
People march in support of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during a "Families Belong Together" rally on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
24 / 51
A participant at a "Families Belong Together" rally in New York City on June 30, 2018.
25 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards in front of the White House as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
26 / 51
Demonstrators cross the Brooklyn Bridge during a march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
27 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
28 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
29 / 51
A hand-made sign at a "Families Belong Together" rally on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
30 / 51
Trangvy Hoang holds a placard as she marches against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
31 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
32 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
33 / 51
Demonstrators march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in New York.
34 / 51
Protesters demontrate during the "Families Belong Together" rally in Washington.
35 / 51
Jena Hart of Indianapolis, during a "Families Belong Together" rally at the Indiana Statehouse on June 30, 2018.
36 / 51
Angered by family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, Scott Edelman, 63, came from West Virginia to protest in Washington, D.C..
37 / 51
Members of the "Families Belong Together" in Louisville, Ky.
38 / 51
Steve Skolnik of Greenbelt, MD and other protesters gather for the "Families Belong Together" march in Washington.
39 / 51
A display depicting children in cages at an immigration protest at the Indiana Statehouse organized by the ACLU in Indianapolis, June 30, 2018.
40 / 51
Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018 in Washington.
41 / 51
Protesters gather at the "Families Belong Together" rally in Washington.
42 / 51
Molly Hayes of Cincinnati, Ohio holds a sign up as people gather for the "Families Belong Together" rally in Washington.
43 / 51
A protester holds a sign up during the "Families Belong Together" rally in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington.
44 / 51
A man holds a poster as he attends the nationwide "Families Belong Together" march on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
45 / 51
A family hold signs as they attend the nationwide "Families Belong Together" march on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
46 / 51
Ann Delevante, center, and her daughters show off their shirts during the Families Belong Together rally in Nashville. "As a mom, this issue is a no brainer," said Delevante, "They're not refugees, they're people."
47 / 51
A woman holds a poster as she attends the nationwide "Families Belong Together" march on June 30, 2018 in New York City.
48 / 51
A young child holds a sign during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, June 30, 2018, in New York City. Demonstrations are being held across the US Saturday against President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy.
49 / 51
Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies on June 30, 2018, in Washington.
50 / 51
Activists shout during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, June 30, 2018, in New York City.
51 / 51
Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Lafayette Square across from the White House, June 30, 2018, in Washington.
