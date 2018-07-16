Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow
01 / 26
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
02 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker holds a model of a Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet as he enters his Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet during its launch at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
03 / 26
The Red Arrows fly in formation during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
04 / 26
A Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' of Biman Airlines of Bangladesh flies during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
05 / 26
A crew member sits alongside an Air Italy at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
06 / 26
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left), and Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, display commemorative contracts as they announce the purchase of planes for Qatar Airways' cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
07 / 26
British Prime Minister Theresa May, second left speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, right, as they are backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
08 / 26
epa06893104 A Ukrainian-made short-range medium-airlift Antonov-178 military transport aircraft flies by during a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA188
09 / 26
epa06893012 A general view of the outdoor display area on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA136
10 / 26
A Harrier AW-8B scale-model is displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
11 / 26
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
12 / 26
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies by during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
13 / 26
Crew members stand on the steps of an Air Italy Boeing 737 at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
14 / 26
A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen at the Farnborough Airshow near London on July 16, 2018.
15 / 26
An Airbus A330-900neo flies on a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
16 / 26
United States Ambassador, Woody Johnson (left) examines a model aircraft at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
17 / 26
People visit the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
18 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker looks on during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
19 / 26
A Boeing 737 Max approaches during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018) on July 16, 2018.
20 / 26
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left) looks on as Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, announces the purchase of planes for the airline's cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
21 / 26
British Prime Minister Theresa May (center) is accompanied by Airbus CEO Tom Enders (right) as they walk around at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
22 / 26
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
23 / 26
A child controls a flight simulator at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
24 / 26
A showroom assistant operates a Spectre operational mission support unit, displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
25 / 26
A visitor sits in the model of a new fighter jet, a part of Team Tempest, during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
26 / 26
A wind tunnel model of the Boom Supersonic XB-1 is displayed at the Boom Supersonic showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.

LONDON (AP) — Aviation is soaring: Passenger traffic is up, fuel prices are under control and rising demand from Asia is driving aircraft orders. So what could possibly go wrong?

One big thing: A trade war.

Aircraft makers at this week's Farnborough International Airshow, a biennial extravaganza where billions of dollars of planes and parts are bought, say thousands of jobs are at risk in this most international of industries as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to raise tariffs on a variety of goods and other countries prepare to retaliate.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

While Trump has said trade wars are "good and easy to win," aviation experts say American companies like Chicago-based Boeing will take the first hit because most of U.S. aerospace production goes to foreign buyers.

"Well over of 80 percent of U.S. commercial aerospace is exported," said Richard Aboulafiah, a respected aviation analyst at the Teal Group. "U.S. aerospace is in the front line waiting to get shot first."

That's because aviation is truly global in production and demand. Boeing and Airbus, its European rival based in Toulouse, France, dominate the commercial aircraft market, competing for business and suppliers from China to Qatar and Canada. Being able to shop around for components makes the companies more profitable and its aircraft better.

"Aerospace thrives on free and open trade," Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told the BBC on Monday. "We are concerned it could affect supply chain costs, but those supply chains are flowing in both directions (between China and the U.S.). It is an intricate network around the world."

ARCHIVESScenes from the Paris Air Show: See what you missed in 2017 (story continues below)

Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show (set-up day)
01 / 46
A man looks out of the door of a Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, at Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
02 / 46
A man walks past a Boing 787-10 Dreamliner on June 18, 2017, ahead of the official opening of the Paris Air Show.
03 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
04 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
05 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
06 / 46
Two Patrouille de France jets perform a training aerial show on June 18, 2017 on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
07 / 46
Aircraft are place in position at the Le Bourget airfield on June 18, 2017, ahead of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
08 / 46
View of the cockpit of a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
09 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
10 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
11 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
12 / 46
View of the cockpit of a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
13 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
14 / 46
View taken of one of the engines of a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane presented on June 18, 2017 on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
15 / 46
Aircraft are put in to place on June 18, 2017, as the Paris Air Show readied for its formal opening.
16 / 46
View of the Qatar Airways 'chalet' as taken from a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane on the tarmac of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
17 / 46
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300 is moved into place on June 18, 2017, ahead of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
18 / 46
View taken of the Boeing logo on the fuselage of a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane presented on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
19 / 46
Embraer and Boeing jetliners stand on the tarmac on June 18, 2017.
20 / 46
A french Air Force Airbus A400M stands on the Tarmac of Le Bourget airport on June 18, 2017 on the eve of the opening of the International Paris Air Show. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC PIERMONTERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_PN9JQ
21 / 46
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300 is moved into place on June 18, 2017, ahead of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
22 / 46
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300 is moved into place on June 18, 2017, ahead of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
23 / 46
The logo of Dassault Aviation is pictured in front of a Falcon 900 LX at the Dassault Aviation pavillion on June 18, 2017, ahead of the opening of the International Paris Air Show.
24 / 46
A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner test plane is presented on the tarmac of Le Bourget on the eve of the Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
25 / 46
Employees install a MC-21 flight simulator of a Russian single-aisle airliner, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
26 / 46
A man walks past with his bicycle a Japan maritime self-defense forces P-1 submarine-hunting aircraft, at Paris Air Show, on the eve of its opening, in Le Bourget on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
27 / 46
U.S. servicemen gather next to a F-35 Lightning II in Le Bourget on Sunday, June 18, 2017, ahead of the official opening of the Paris Air Show.
28 / 46
Employees clean the aircraft models at the Russian government company Rosoboronexport stand, at Paris Air Show, on June 18, 2017 -- the eve of its opening.
29 / 46
Employees take off a protection sheet of on aircraft display on June 18, 2017, just head of the formal opening of the Paris Air Show.
30 / 46
Vistors gather at the Dassault Aviation on June 18, 2017, just ahead of the formal opening of the Paris Air Show.
31 / 46
People look at a Wing Loong II drone, a Chinese made medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, on June 18, 2017, at Paris Air Show.
32 / 46
A man takes a photo of a Falcon 8x model at Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
33 / 46
A Dassault Aviation Rafale jet fighter performs as a jetliner crosses the sky during a demonstration on June 16, 2017, prior to the opening of the Paris Air Show on June 19.
34 / 46
An Airbus A 400M performs during a demonstration on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
35 / 46
An Airbus A 400M performs during a demonstration on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
36 / 46
A Boeing 737 Max moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show on June 19.
37 / 46
A Boeing 737 Max moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
38 / 46
A Boeing 737 Max moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
39 / 46
A Boeing 737 Max moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
40 / 46
A Boeing 737 Max moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
41 / 46
A Boeing 737 Max moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
42 / 46
An Embraer E 195 E2 moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
43 / 46
An Embraer E 195 E2 moves on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
44 / 46
Jetliners stand on the tarmac on June 16, 2017, prior to the June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show on June 19.
45 / 46
A Lockheed Martin F-35 jetfighter performs during a demonstration in Le Bourget on June 16, 2017, prior to the formal June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.
46 / 46
A Lockheed Martin F-35 jetfighter performs during a demonstration in Le Bourget on June 16, 2017, prior to the formal June 19 opening of the Paris Air Show.

The U.S. has put tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods, with China responding with an equivalent sum. The Trump administration is planning tariffs on another $200 billion in goods. The U.S. has also put tariffs on steel and aluminum from China, the EU and several other countries, which responded in kind.

Boeing, which describes itself as "the top U.S. exporter," reported revenue of $93.4 billion last year. It employs more than 140,000 people in the U.S. and 65 foreign countries.

Almost 80 percent of the 713 commercial aircraft orders for which Boeing identified a buyer last year came from foreign companies, according to data on Boeing's website. Flydubai, a low-cost carrier based in the United Arab Emirates, ordered 175 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in December, the company's single biggest order of the year.

China, which has been the target of much of Trump's ire when it comes to trade, is also a major customer for Boeing. Chinese companies, including the China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. and China Aircraft Leasing Group, ordered 120 Boeing planes last year.

Mindful of aviation's economic importance, the Trump Administration is sending a high-powered delegation to Farnborough hoping to persuade the world to buy American. What they will encounter is a global industry worth some $838 billion in trade and investment that employs millions and supports the defense of the U.S. and its allies.

Boeing is just one of 108 U.S. companies showing off their wares at Farnborough, including major defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon. Exhibitors reported orders for 856 aircraft and 1,407 engines worth $116.6 billion during the last Farnborough air show in 2016.

ARCHIVES: Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show, Day 1 (story continues below)

Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show (Day 1)
01 / 47
An Airbus A380 flies during a flight demonstration on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
02 / 47
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB performs a flight display on June 19, 2017 during the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
03 / 47
An Airbus A380 stands on the tarmac on June 19, 2017, on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
04 / 47
France's President Emmanuel Macron (left) sits in a Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter jet as Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier looks on during the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
05 / 47
A new regional jet made by Mitsubishi -- the MRJ-90 -- is seen in the colors of Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
06 / 47
An Embraer E-195-E2 performs during a flight display at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
07 / 47
A Bombardier CS300 is seen in the colors of Air Baltic at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
08 / 47
U.S. Air Force personnel stand by a U.S. Air Force airplane displayed, as an Ariane rocket dominates the skyline on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
09 / 47
An Airbus A400M military transport airplane flies on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
10 / 47
An Airbus A380 performs a flight display on June 19, 2017, on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
11 / 47
An Airbus A350-1000 performs a flight display on June 19, 2017, on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
12 / 47
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB performs a flight display on June 19, 2017 during the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
13 / 47
An Airbus A380 stands on the tarmac on June 19, 2017, on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
14 / 47
A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II flies during a flight demonstration on the opening day of the Paris Air Show (June 19, 2017).
15 / 47
An Airbus A380 stands on the tarmac on June 19, 2017, on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
16 / 47
French President Emmanuel Macron (center), flanked by BeAM CEO Emeric d'Arcimoles (right) and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (left), visit the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
17 / 47
An Airbus A380 flies behind the Patrouille de France alphajets releasing red, white and blue smoke, on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
18 / 47
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB performs a flight display on June 19, 2017 during the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
19 / 47
Visitors walk among the planes on display at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
20 / 47
French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane while flying from Villacoublay military airbase near Paris to Le Bourget airport for the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
21 / 47
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet flies during a flight demonstration on the opening day of the Paris Air Show (June 19, 2017).
22 / 47
Boeing's new 737 Max 10 is seen at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
23 / 47
Visitors tour airplanes displayed on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
24 / 47
Visitors shelter from the sun under an Airbus A380 airplane during a hot day at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
25 / 47
A new regional jet made by Mitsubishi -- the MRJ-90 -- is seen in the colors of Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
26 / 47
An ATR turboprop in the colors of Indian carrier Indigo at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
27 / 47
An Airbus A380 flies on the opening day of the Paris Air Show (June 19, 2017).
28 / 47
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies on the opening day of the Paris Air Show (June 19, 2017).
29 / 47
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet (center) and European Space Agency (ESA) Director General, Johann-Dietrich Woerner, (R), while visiting the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
30 / 47
A Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet is seen in the colors of Mexican budget airline Interjet at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
31 / 47
The interior of an Interjet Sukhoi Superjet is seen at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
32 / 47
A new regional jet made by Mitsubishi -- the MRJ-90 -- is seen in the colors of Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
33 / 47
An Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian jetmaker, is seen in a special livery at Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
34 / 47
An Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian jetmaker, is seen in a special livery at Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
35 / 47
An Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian jetmaker, is seen in a special livery at Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.
36 / 47
Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways , speaks in front of a Qatar Airways Boeing 777, as the airline showed of its new 'Qsuite' business class seats ing on June 19, 2017 on the opening day of the Paris Air Show. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are among several countries that suspended ties with Qatar last week, including the suspension of all flights to and from Doha and an airspace ban on Qatar Airways. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC PIERMONTERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_PP3CN
37 / 47
A visitor shelters from the sun as he passes airplanes on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
38 / 47
A Dassault Rafale fighter jet flies during a flight demonstration on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
39 / 47
Visitors tour airplanes displayed on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
40 / 47
Airbus COO and President Fabrice Bregier looks on during a press conference on June 19, 2017, on the Paris Air Show.
41 / 47
Visitors stand in line under an Airbus A380 during the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
42 / 47
An Airbus A380 takes off before performing a flying display on June 19, 2017 on the opening day of the Paris Air Show.
43 / 47
A Legacy 450 corporate jet is seen at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
44 / 47
French President Emmanuel Macron (blue suit) shakes hands with French soldiers as he visits the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
45 / 47
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French defense minister Sylvie Goulard (left) and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.
46 / 47
epa06036743 French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane before taking off from Villacoublay military airbase near Paris, France, 19 June 2017. Macron landed at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, the Paris Air show, running from 19 - 25 June 2017,? where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware. EPA/Michel Euler / POOL MAXPPP OUT ORG XMIT: REB101
47 / 47
epa06037285 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) visits the Paris Air Show with Tom Enders, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Group, in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, 19 June 2017. Macron landed at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, the Paris Air show, running from 19 - 25 June 2017,? where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware. EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL MAXPPP OUT ORG XMIT: REB101

But behind the headline-grabbing deals, smaller companies, many of whom are suppliers for the likes of Boeing and Airbus, can't help but cast a wary eye on the proceedings.

Kavita Dawson, president of Maven Engineering Corp. of Rockville, Maryland, which supplies spare parts for aircraft, locomotives, and the oil and gas industry, counts Lockheed and the U.S. Department of Defense among its customers.

Dawson said the cost of steel and aluminum, which were hit by the first round of U.S. tariffs, has risen by 10 percent to 15 percent in the last few months, which translates into higher manufacturing costs. A lot of Maven's contracts were secured months ago, so the company has had to absorb the increased costs.

"There's already been an impact with raw materials, with the costs of production and lead times," she said. "I do think, though, with the checks and balances we have in our form of government, that cooler heads will prevail. I don't think there will be a 'war,' but I do think there will be an impact in the trade balance."

Dawson said that while she appreciates Trump's desire to help U.S. companies, some international customers are concerned about his comments on trade.

"There is definitely some backlash to the rhetoric," she said. "I appreciate his efforts, but it might not be a bad thing to tone it down just a little bit. It would be helpful to U.S. business if the countries we deal with feel like we have their back and they have our back — that we're partners."

Not far away, John Ashour, president of InterConnect Wiring, which employs 140 people and is based in Fort Worth, Texas, is backing Trump, despite concerns about a gradual escalation in tensions.

InterConnect makes high-end cables for big aircraft makers including Bell Helicopter, BAE Systems and Airbus and believes his customers will keep coming back because the company offers the best service possible.

"We have not changed our approach to business because of this," Ashour said. "I'm personally not worried about it right now. I'm believing in our president."

ARCHIVES: Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show (Day 2)

Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show (Day 2)
01 / 41
An Airbus A380 prepares to land during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
02 / 41
This photo taken on June 20, 2017, at the Paris Air Show shows the cockpit of an Airbus A380.
03 / 41
This photo taken June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show shows the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 aircraft.
04 / 41
A Brazilian 'Embraer E190-E2' medium-range twin-engine jet is towed during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
05 / 41
Flight attendants walk on the tarmac at Paris Air Show, on June 20, 2017.
06 / 41
Visitors looks at the flying car Pegasus 1, built by French entrepreneur Jerome Dauffy at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
07 / 41
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 aircraft is parked on the tarmac on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
08 / 41
A winglet of an Airbus A380 is seen at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017. The 'A380 plus' design includes new, large winglets and other wing refinements that Airbus says reduces fuel burn.
09 / 41
The spartan interior of oen of the floors of an Airbus A380 is seen at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
10 / 41
An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
11 / 41
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 aircraft is parked on the tarmac on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
12 / 41
A Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter aircraft performs its flying display during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
13 / 41
An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
14 / 41
A Boeing 737 Max 9 jet airliner performs its flight display on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
15 / 41
A US Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter is displayed during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
16 / 41
An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
17 / 41
A Dornier 328 built by Dornier Luftfahrt GmbH performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show June 20, 2017.
18 / 41
A Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter aircraft performs its flying display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget on June 20, 2017.
19 / 41
An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
20 / 41
An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
21 / 41
An Airbus A380 prepares to take off for its flying display on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show
22 / 41
The Airbus Helicopters' VSR700 Optionally Piloted Vehicle (OPV) demonstrator is presented in front of the Airbus A400M at the Airbus pavilion on June 20, 2017 during the Paris Air Show. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC PIERMONTERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_PQ32P
23 / 41
A visitor takes pictures at on June 20, 2017 during the Paris Air Show.
24 / 41
A SureFly Workhorse helicopter concept is displayed during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
25 / 41
A Boeing 737 Max 9 jet airliner performs its flight display on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
26 / 41
An Embraer E 195 E2 moves on the tarmac at Le Bourget airport on June 20, 2017 during the Paris Air Show.
27 / 41
A Boeing 737 Max 9 jet airliner performs its flight display on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
28 / 41
Boeing planes displayed at Paris Air Show June 20, 2017 in Paris.
29 / 41
An Airbus A380 takes off to perform a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
30 / 41
An Embraer E195-E2, developed by Brazilian aerospace performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
31 / 41
The U.S. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
32 / 41
Visitors look at a Patroller, a unmanned air vehicle built by French company Safran, at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
33 / 41
Visitors walk past a Embraer KC-390 military transport aircraft built by Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
34 / 41
Visitors take in the sights at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
35 / 41
Visitors looks into a Diamond DART 450, a two-seat civilian and military turboprop trainer built by Austrian Diamond Aircraft, during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
36 / 41
A Boeing 737 Max 9 jet airliner performs its flight display on June 20, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
37 / 41
A winglet of an Airbus A380 is seen at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017. The 'A380 plus' design includes new, large winglets and other wing refinements that Airbus says reduces fuel burn.
38 / 41
U.S. airmen take shelter in the shadow under the wing of a F-16 fighter jet displayed during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
39 / 41
A truck pulls an Embraer E195-E2 towards the runway at the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
40 / 41
A U.S. Navy Boeing 'P-8 Poseidon' is displayed during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.
41 / 41
Visitors take pictures from a pavilion as an Airbus A380 jet airliner lands after it performed its flying display on June 20, 2017 during the Paris Air Show.

ARCHIVES: Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show (Day 3)

Scenes from the 2017 Paris Air Show (Day 3)
01 / 30
An Airbus A350 -1000 takes off to perform its flying display as a Boeing 737 MAX 9 is moved on the tarmac on June 21, 2017 on the at the Paris Air Show.
02 / 30
An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
03 / 30
An Airbus A321neo performs its flying display within view of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
04 / 30
An Airbus A380 takes off for a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
05 / 30
U.S. military personnel escort a Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet towards the runway at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
06 / 30
U.S. military personnel and ground staff escort a Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet towards the runway at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
07 / 30
Slovakian company AeroMobil's flying car is displayed on June 21, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
08 / 30
A display of flight recorders is shown at an Airbus press conference on June 21, 2017, at the Paris Air Show. Airbus is to implement new fixed and deployable flight recorders for Airbus' airliner programs in collaboration with L3 technologies.
09 / 30
A Boeing 737 MAX 9 is moved on the tarmac for a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
10 / 30
Visitors walk on the tarmac on June 21, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
11 / 30
French railway (SNCF) personnel stand by an Auto Gyro Gyroplane inspection unit aircraft used by the SNCF to monitor railways. The photo is from June 21, 2017, at the Paris Air Show.
12 / 30
Guards stand by a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 jet at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
13 / 30
An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
14 / 30
An Airbus A380 lands after a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
15 / 30
Visitors view the aircraft on display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
16 / 30
An Airbus A321neo on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
17 / 30
Visitors walk on the tarmac as an Airbus A350 -1000 lands at the end of its flying display on June 21, 2017 during the Paris Air Show.
18 / 30
An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
19 / 30
An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
20 / 30
A visitor takes pictures of an Airbus A350-1000 XWB jet at the Paris Air Show on An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
21 / 30
Ground personnel stand on the tarmac behind the landing gear of an Airbus A380 at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
22 / 30
An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
23 / 30
A man takes pictures of an Airbus Tiger helicopter at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
24 / 30
A US Air Force Lockheed Martin Super Hercules C-130J sits on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
25 / 30
Visitors tour an NH-90 Caiman Marine helicopter at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
26 / 30
A visitor takes pictures of an Auto Gyro Gyroplane inspection unit aircraft used by the French railway (SNCF) company to monitor railways, at the International Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
27 / 30
Slovakian company AeroMobil's flying car is displayed on June 21, 2017, during the Paris Air Show.
28 / 30
A truck pulls a Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet toward the runway at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
29 / 30
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB jet is displayed at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 parked on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A400M on a flying display at the Paris Air Show An Airbus A380 on a flying display at the Paris Air Show on June 21, 2017.
30 / 30
Visitors walk on the tarmac at Le Bourget on June 21, 2017, during the International Paris Air Show. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC PIERMONTERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_PR859
AFP AFP_17Q3C9 I TRN FIN GBR HA
Visitors watch as an Airbus A330-900neo lands during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
Ben Stansall, AFP/Getty Images
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com