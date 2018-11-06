Cruise ship tours: MSC Cruises' MSC Seaside

MSC Cruises' new MSC Seaview.

Ivan Sarfatti

Fast-growing MSC Cruises unveiled yet another giant new ship over the weekend.

The Switzerland-based line on Saturday officially welcomed the 4,134-passenger, 18-deck-high MSC Seaview with a star-studded christening ceremony in Genoa, Italy.

At 154,000 tons, Seaview ranks as the 16th largest cruise ship in the world.

A sister to the recently unveiled MSC Seaside, Seaview is the third new ship to debut at MSC Cruises in just the past 12 months.

Currently operating 15 vessels, privately-owned MSC is in the midst of a massive expansion that is bringing nearly a dozen new ships by 2026. The company's passenger capacity is set to nearly triple in a decade.

As has been the case for all of MSC Cruises' new ships in recent years, Italian film icon Sophia Loren served as godmother for Seaview during Saturday's event, slicing a ribbon to send a bottle of Champagne smashing against its hull. Italian television star Michelle Hunziker hosted the event, which included a performance by Italian blues singer Zucchero Fornaciari.

Also performing at the event was Matteo Bocelli, son of world-renown singer Andrea Bocelli. The elder Bocelli sang at the christening of Seaside in December.

Italian film star Sophia Loren served as godmother for MSC Cruises' new MSC Seaview during a christening ceremony on June 9, 2018.

Ivan Sarfatti

Like Seaside, Seaview has been purpose built for warm-water destinations such as the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. It features innovative, extra-wide promenades designed to offer passengers more interaction with the sea than is typical on large vessels. The promenades extend over the sides of the ship and offer outdoor eating areas, lounge areas, spa stations and even an outdoor gym area.

Seaview also boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows and other elements in interior public areas designed to orient the shipboard experience toward the sea to a greater extent than on other large vessels.

Other outdoor features of Seaview include an Aqua Park with four water slides, including an interactive "slideboarding tube" that works in video game elements, lights and music. The ship's top deck also offers a ropes course called Adventure Trail and two of the longest zip lines at sea (at 394 feet).

Seaview has 11 eateries, including an upscale seafood outlet and a steakhouse.

While Seaview's 2,066 cabins will be able to hold 4,134 passengers at double occupancy, extra bed spots from pull-out sofas and pull-down bunks will boost the total capacity to 5,179 passengers.

MSC Seaview will spend the summer sailing the Western Mediterranean on a week-long loop that feature stops at Genoa, Naples and Messina in Italy; Marseille, France; Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Spain.

