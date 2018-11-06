Cruise ship tours: MSC Cruises' MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside’s exterior profile is uniquely distinctive.
At 1,059 feet in length, its distinctive stern may be its most photographed feature, and was designed to emulate the South Beach resort scene.
It’s only when you stand high atop Deck 16 that MSC Seaside’s immense scale becomes apparent. Docked alongside is Costa Cruises’ Vista Class-derived Costa Deliziosa.
Surprisingly, embarkation and disembarkation aboard MSC Seaside is an easy process, thanks to dual gangways positioned on two separate decks.
The first thing guests see upon embarkation is MSC Seaside’s soaring atrium, rising up four decks in height.
The central hub of the ship, MSC Seaside’s atrium is flanked by a series of dramatic staircases ...
... inlaid with Swarovski crystals.
With a central bar and the Guest Relations and Future Cruise desks nearby, the atrium’s base on Deck 5 is always a popular hangout.
Numerous bars and lounges adorn each level of the ship’s atrium ...
... making it a great spot for a cocktail and some people watching.
The live music performances held nightly here don’t hurt, either.
On the Deck 7 level of the atrium is the ship’s Champagne Bar …
... a dramatic space with plenty of bubbly on offer.
On the Deck 8 level of the atrium is a French Bistro, open nightly for a la carte dinner.
Both port and starboard sides of the atrium offer views from Decks 6 to 8 along an enormous bank of windows.
Each section of MSC Seaside is different from the next. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the Emotional Photo Gallery on Deck 5, with its "Star Trek"-esque design.
Chocolate lovers will want to head to this tucked-away location on Deck 6 ...
... that houses the Venchi 1878 Chocolate Bar.
The only downside to MSC Seaside’s otherwise attractive design: plenty of corridors that dead-end with closed fire doors.
Up on Deck 7, the Miami Casino is a wild affair, seemingly channeling MSC’s inner Joe Farcus.
Adorned with plenty of neon and highly polished and reflective surfaces, this modestly sized casino ...
... is the place to be for a little gaming fun.
Dual staircases flanking the Casino’s main thoroughfare lead up to ...
... the Piazza Grande on Deck 8.
A sort of pseudo-atrium gathering area, the Piazza Grande offers several seating areas ...
... and serves as the entrance to several public rooms.
One of these public rooms is the classy Sports Bar on the port side of the Piazza Grande.
One of the Sports Bar’s key innovations are these intimate “pods” that allow for groups to gather together ...
... for their own private game-day screening.
Beer is the primary drink on offer at the Sports Bar, with brews from around the world featured.
Banks of floor-to-ceiling windows ensure that you never miss a second of the passing ocean outside. Don’t be surprised if you get caught up in hours-long card games here.
The Sports Bar’s counterpart over on the ship’s starboard side is a more sedate, but no less enjoyable, affair.
The Seaview Lounge is a classy space that would feel right at home on Seabourn or Silversea ...
... with an excellent cocktail list ...
... live jazz music by night ...
... and up-to-the-minute printouts of newspapers in a variety of languages.
MSC Seaside’s futuristic design continues aft of the Seaview Lounge on Deck 8 ...
... as we step out onto the ship’s expansive Waterfront Boardwalk Promenade.
The Waterfront Boardwalk is MSC Seaside’s promenade deck, reimagined.
While it doesn’t go all the way forward (access is restricted by the MSC Aurea Spa), it does offer a glimpse of the ship’s powerful bow.
The Infinity Bridge is one of the Waterfront Boardwalk’s more unique features, and wraps around the banks of glass surrounding the ship’s atrium.
While it looks down on the superstructure more than the sea itself, the view is cool nonetheless.
The Waterfront Boardwalk really shines, though, at the stern of MSC Seaside.
Here, outdoor seating is plentiful surrounding the Marketplace Buffet on Deck 8.
Breakfast outdoors in the Caribbean has never been more enjoyable.
Inside, the Marketplace Buffet is a trendy, stylish affair ...
... befitting of the line’s European pedigree. Tea, coffee and juices are complimentary ...
... and self-serve soda dispensers are a nice touch.
Want to order something else? Convenient buttons placed on tables will call over your bar steward.
Back inside, you can stay fit by climbing MSC Seaside’s internal staircases up the 15 passenger decks (elevators are available, too) ...
... or head to Deck 16 forward for even more culinary indulgences.
Connecting most of MSC Seaside’s specialty restaurants is the tucked-away Wine & Spirits Bar ...
... which made my favorite cocktail onboard: a smoke-infused scotch creation.
Heading aft, we come to the Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse.
A classic American steakhouse experience ...
... the Butcher’s Cut is filled with cool interior details ...
... and an atmosphere to complement the succulent cuts that are served here.
Heading forward again ...
... we come to the Asian Market Kitchen by Roy Yamaguchi.
This Japanese-inspired restaurant offers numerous seating options ...
... with striking décor to match the Asian cuisine created by acclaimed chef Roy Yamaguchi.
Across the hall ...
... the Ocean Cay specialty restaurant combines seafood of all types ...
... with Scandinavian-inspired decor ...
... to create an intimate and relaxing dining experience.
Specialty dining reservations can be made by using any one of the ship’s interactive digital signs ...
... but those staying in the ship’s MSC Yacht Club Staterooms and Suites have their own exclusive option.
The MSC Yacht Club Restaurant on Deck 17 is the exclusive dining venue for MSC Yacht Club Guests, with cuisine to match ...
... the room’s stylish surroundings and service.
Nearly all tables feature forward-facing views, or views over the sides of the ship.
One deck below, the exclusive Top Sail Lounge is the private venue for MSC Yacht Club Guests ...
... open for daily drinks, inclusive for MSC Yacht Club members.
By night, the Top Sail Lounge emulates the kind of surroundings one would expect to find on a luxury vessel, with service to match.
It is, easily, one of the more impressive spaces on a modern cruise ship.
Outside the Top Sail Lounge is a private area for guests to enjoy the view overlooking the ship’s bow over drinks and cocktails ...
... while a private sun deck awaits MSC Yacht Club guests on Deck 18 forward ...
... complete with private hot tubs, pool, loungers and a full-service bar and buffet area.
While inside and oceanview staterooms are available ...
... most guests will likely stay in one of MSC Seaside’s numerous balcony staterooms.
Rooms are well-designed, and feature soothing décor with soft maroon accents.
Lighting and storage options are good, though closet space is a little tight.
Bathrooms are economically designed ...
... and most feature stand-up showers with glass doors.
For those who hate bar soap, MSC uses liquid soap instead in its stateroom bathrooms. Its own brand, it has a pleasant fragrance.
Be sure to check the ship’s deck plans, as some balconies are substantially larger than others.
Up on Deck 16, the Miami Beach Pool is a popular place to take in the rays ...
... and is also the home of the iconic Bridge of Sighs ...
... and MSC Seaside’s thrilling waterslides.
The Forest Aquaventure Park is the ideal splash park for the little ones ...
... while the magrodome-covered Jungle Pool Lounge is dominated by families.
MSC Seaside also offers two zip lines (located in the circular rings at the top of the photo) ...
... a dedicated billiards room ...
... and the Haven Lounge, a secondary show lounge that hosts dancing classes, trivia and more.
This lounge is absolutely packed during the evenings. Get here early!
All the way aft on Deck 7 is the Garage Club Nightclub.
Open from 10 p.m. onward ...
... a live DJ spins tunes here nightly.
Sadly, it remains under-utilized during the day.
The adjacent bowling alley, F1 simulator and 5D theater, however, are popular diversions by day and night.
As big as MSC Seaside is, it is still possible to find a quiet spot to relax onboard ...
... and enjoy the simple pleasures of being at sea.
MSC Cruises' new MSC Seaview.
Ivan Sarfatti

Fast-growing MSC Cruises unveiled yet another giant new ship over the weekend. 

The Switzerland-based line on Saturday officially welcomed the 4,134-passenger, 18-deck-high MSC Seaview with a star-studded christening ceremony in Genoa, Italy. 

At 154,000 tons, Seaview ranks as the 16th largest cruise ship in the world. 

A sister to the recently unveiled MSC Seaside, Seaview is the third new ship to debut at MSC Cruises in just the past 12 months. 

Currently operating 15 vessels, privately-owned MSC is in the midst of a massive expansion that is bringing nearly a dozen new ships by 2026. The company's passenger capacity is set to nearly triple in a decade.

FABULOUS PHOTOS:  The world's 25 biggest cruise ships 

As has been the case for all of MSC Cruises' new ships in recent years, Italian film icon Sophia Loren served as godmother for Seaview during Saturday's event, slicing a ribbon to send a bottle of Champagne smashing against its hull. Italian television star Michelle Hunziker hosted the event, which included a performance by Italian blues singer Zucchero Fornaciari. 

Also performing at the event was Matteo Bocelli, son of world-renown singer Andrea Bocelli. The elder Bocelli sang at the christening of Seaside in December. 

Italian film star Sophia Loren served as godmother for MSC Cruises' new MSC Seaview during a christening ceremony on June 9, 2018.
Ivan Sarfatti

Like Seaside, Seaview has been purpose built for warm-water destinations such as the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. It features innovative, extra-wide promenades designed to offer passengers more interaction with the sea than is typical on large vessels. The promenades extend over the sides of the ship and offer outdoor eating areas, lounge areas, spa stations and even an outdoor gym area.

Seaview also boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows and other elements in interior public areas designed to orient the shipboard experience toward the sea to a greater extent than on other large vessels.

Other outdoor features of Seaview include an Aqua Park with four water slides, including an interactive "slideboarding tube" that works in video game elements, lights and music. The ship's top deck also offers a ropes course called Adventure Trail and two of the longest zip lines at sea (at 394 feet).

Seaview has 11 eateries, including an upscale seafood outlet and a steakhouse.

While Seaview's 2,066 cabins will be able to hold 4,134 passengers at double occupancy, extra bed spots from pull-out sofas and pull-down bunks will boost the total capacity to 5,179 passengers.

MSC Seaview will spend the summer sailing the Western Mediterranean on a week-long loop that feature stops at Genoa, Naples and Messina in Italy; Marseille, France; Valletta, Malta; and Barcelona, Spain. 

RELATED:  The nine most amazing mega-ships 

